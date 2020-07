Lincolnshire West Apartments

Amenities

on-site laundry patio / balcony garbage disposal dishwasher cats allowed 24hr maintenance

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher patio / balcony recently renovated bathtub cable included carpet garbage disposal oven range refrigerator Property Amenities on-site laundry pool 24hr maintenance bbq/grill internet access cats allowed parking cc payments e-payments hot tub online portal

Apartment Homes for the 2020 Summer and Fall semesters are filling up quickly. Apply now to guarantee your spot!



A place where the best aspects of the DeKalb and Northern Illinois University communities are at your fingertips. Located right behind Huskie Stadium, and with a Huskie bus stop less than block away, living in and getting around DeKalb has never been easier or more convenient. Dont forget to ask us about our updated apartment options! Lincolnshire West lets you enjoy campus life, tap into the social network and when needed for studying, provides you with the quiet lifestyle you deserve. Take a look at our photo gallery and schedule your appointment for your own personal tour today!