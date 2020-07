Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet ceiling fan dishwasher in unit laundry patio / balcony furnished hardwood floors w/d hookup bathtub cable included garbage disposal microwave oven range refrigerator Property Amenities dogs allowed pet friendly business center dog park parking 24hr maintenance garage guest parking internet access cats allowed on-site laundry courtyard e-payments

Visit for the location, stay for the lifestyle in one of the premier apartment communities in DeKalb, IL. Our open 2, 3 and 4-Bedroom apartment homes have plenty of space to personalize and all the amenities of home. Located right next door to Northern Illinois University, with a Huskie bus stop in the parking lot, living in and getting around DeKalb has never been easier or more convenient. Take a look at our photo gallery and visit us your appointment for your own personal tour today!