17 Apartments for rent in DeKalb, IL with garage
Once called "Barb City," the pleasant college town Dekalb, IL was the home of Joseph F. Glidden, a lumber salesman who came up with our modern version of barbed wire in 1874.
If you miss the college life, or never experienced it, you don’t need to live in a dorm with a snoring roommate to experience the best of it. Instead, come to DeKalb, where Northern Illinois University is such an integral part of the town that you’ll get the best of the college experience without that raging kegger taking place down the hall. Chartered in 1895, the gracious NIU campus hosts an outstanding research university, replete with concerts, sporting events, and film nights that the entire town gets behind. A world class university that draws students globally, the Huskies are known for their environmental studies program, engineering, nursing, and music programs, as well as for its themed learning communities that allow like minded students to study together. See more
DeKalb apartments with garages are sometimes more expensive than other options. However, they may make more financial sense in the long run.
Weather, break-ins, and daily struggles to find a space can take a toll financially and physically. Remember that even cities in mild climates experience issues like salt air, tornadoes, hail, falling branches from storms, and other issues.
It’s also possible to score an auto insurance reduction if you park in a garage. Ask your insurance provider about any deals or discounts that could trim money off the cost of your monthly bill.
Before signing a lease, ask the landlord or property manager about any restrictions on garage use. It’s important to know if there are enough spaces for tenants and visitors and what happens if the garage is full. If you’re moving into an apartment inside a home, ask about any conditions on its use and if storage is allowed.