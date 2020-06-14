17 Apartments for rent in DeKalb, IL with garage

Once called "Barb City," the pleasant college town Dekalb, IL was the home of Joseph F. Glidden, a lumber salesman who came up with our modern version of barbed wire in 1874.

If you miss the college life, or never experienced it, you don’t need to live in a dorm with a snoring roommate to experience the best of it. Instead, come to DeKalb, where Northern Illinois University is such an integral part of the town that you’ll get the best of the college experience without that raging kegger taking place down the hall. Chartered in 1895, the gracious NIU campus hosts an outstanding research university, replete with concerts, sporting events, and film nights that the entire town gets behind. A world class university that draws students globally, the Huskies are known for their environmental studies program, engineering, nursing, and music programs, as well as for its themed learning communities that allow like minded students to study together. See more