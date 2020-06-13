49 Apartments for rent in Rockford, IL

What is Rockford’s idea of entertainment?

Rockford is a tale of two cities when it comes to entertainment. During the summer months, you will find no shortage of outdoor activities in which to indulge. More than 20,000 acres of parks, including Rock Cut State Park, are spread throughout the area, and the city also boasts four major waterways and innumerable gardens, golf courses, bike trails, and arboretums.

But then the iceman cometh in the early winter months, turning the city’s fabulous park system into a frozen, abandoned tundra. The good news is there are a lot of indoor activities to keep you entertained year-round (including a massive indoor aquatic park).

The good news is that the night owl scene is actually decent, and bar hoppers will find a variety of hotspots, dance clubs, sports bars, corner dives, and a live music venue or two where they can sip away their winter blues.