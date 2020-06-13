49 Apartments for rent in Rockford, IL📍
Rockford is a tale of two cities when it comes to entertainment. During the summer months, you will find no shortage of outdoor activities in which to indulge. More than 20,000 acres of parks, including Rock Cut State Park, are spread throughout the area, and the city also boasts four major waterways and innumerable gardens, golf courses, bike trails, and arboretums.
But then the iceman cometh in the early winter months, turning the city’s fabulous park system into a frozen, abandoned tundra. The good news is there are a lot of indoor activities to keep you entertained year-round (including a massive indoor aquatic park).
The good news is that the night owl scene is actually decent, and bar hoppers will find a variety of hotspots, dance clubs, sports bars, corner dives, and a live music venue or two where they can sip away their winter blues.
Because Rockford is so sprawling, with most residential lodgings located much more than a stone’s throw from the city’s businesses, we don’t recommend residents rely solely on the Rockford Mass Transit District to get around. On the bright side, traffic rarely accumulates and free street/garage parking is the standard in the downtown area.
Rockford is one of those rare cities where it actually makes more monetary sense to rent than buy. Leasers enjoy some of the Land of Lincoln’s most reasonably priced pads. Tenants pay, on average, just $600 a month for rent, move-in specials are a given, and apartment hunters can find spacious units (900 square feet-plus) for less than $700, even in some of the most coveted neighborhoods.
Renters also have the luxury of being able to choose from a wide pool of rental properties, from basic, boxy 1 BR units without a lot of flash and dazzle to chic, nouveaux lofts and condos packed with panache. Future Rockford residents should also keep their eyes peeled for houses for rent that often pop up in neighborhoods like Edgewater and Rural Oaks.
If you’re new to the whole renting game, meanwhile, make sure you have a quality co-signer in tow (especially if you are trying to rent a house from a non-traditional landlord). And, as always, bring the proper documents along, including your I.D., two most recent paycheck stubs, and renter’s history.
Newcomers often find the northeastern and southeastern ‘hoods the most comfortable. Many apartments in this area are also more modern than others throughout town, and a mixture of apartments, lofts, and single-family detached homes are typically available. Rental prices vary, as boarders can find everything from 1 and 2 BR condos and lofts in the $600-$900 range to expansive townhouses, ranches, and duplexes for over a grand.
As for downtown, you might want to check out some of the amazing (like, less-than-$500-a-month-amazing) specials available for the lofts and sky rises on Main or Market streets. The downtown area also offers some of the city’s most affordable senior living options.
You’ll find some of the cheapest rentals on the far west side of town.
And now you’re all set to begin the hunt for the domicile of your dreams in Forest City. Best of luck, and welcome to Rockford!
June 2020 Rockford Rent Report
Welcome to the June 2020 Rockford Rent Report. Rockford rents remained steady over the past month. In this report, we'll evaluate trends in the Rockford rental market, including comparisons to cities throughout the state and nation.
Rockford rents held steady over the past month
Rockford rents have increased 0.1% over the past month, and are up slightly by 1.1% in comparison to the same time last year. Currently, median rents in Rockford stand at $622 for a one-bedroom apartment and $827 for a two-bedroom. Rockford's year-over-year rent growth leads the state average of 0.5%, as well as the national average of 0.8%.
Rents rising across cities in Illinois
Throughout the past year, rent increases have been occurring not just in the city of Rockford, but across the entire state. Of the largest 10 cities that we have data for in Illinois, 8 of them have seen prices rise. The state as a whole logged rent growth of 0.5% over the past year. Here's a look at how rents compare across some of the largest cities in the state.
- Looking throughout the state, Naperville is the most expensive of all Illinois' major cities, with a median two-bedroom rent of $1,765; of the 10 largest cities in Illinois that we have data for, Champaign and Aurora, where two-bedrooms go for $898 and $1,327, are the only two major cities in the state to see rents fall year-over-year (-3.2% and -0.5%).
- Joliet, Waukegan, and Elgin have all experienced year-over-year growth above the state average (2.1%, 1.8%, and 1.2%, respectively).
Rockford rents more affordable than many large cities nationwide
As rents have increased slightly in Rockford, other large cities nationwide have seen rents grow more quickly. Rockford is still more affordable than most large cities across the country.
- Rockford's median two-bedroom rent of $827 is below the national average of $1,194. Nationwide, rents have grown by 0.8% over the past year compared to the 1.1% rise in Rockford.
- While Rockford's rents rose slightly over the past year, many cities nationwide saw decreases, including San Francisco (-1.0%), Atlanta (-0.8%), and Denver (-0.4%).
- Renters will find more reasonable prices in Rockford than most large cities. For example, San Francisco has a median 2BR rent of $3,071, which is more than three-and-a-half times the price in Rockford.
For more information check out our national report. You can also access our full data for cities and counties across the U.S. at this link.
Methodology - Recent Updates:
Data from private listing sites, including our own, tends to skew toward luxury apartments, which introduces sample bias when estimates are calculated directly from these listings. To address these limitations, we’ve recently made major updates to our methodology, which we believe have greatly improved the accuracy and reliability of our estimates.
Read more about our new methodology below, or see a more detailed post here.
Methodology:
Apartment List is committed to making our rent estimates the best and most accurate available. To do this, we start with reliable median rent statistics from the Census Bureau, then extrapolate them forward to the current month using a growth rate calculated from our listing data. In doing so, we use a same-unit analysis similar to Case-Shiller’s approach, comparing only units that are available across both time periods to provide an accurate picture of rent growth in cities across the country.
Our approach corrects for the sample bias inherent in other private sources, producing results that are much closer to statistics published by the Census Bureau and HUD. Our methodology also allows us to construct a picture of rent growth over an extended period of time, with estimates that are updated each month.
Read more about our methodology here.
About Rent Reports:
Apartment List publishes monthly reports on rental trends for hundreds of cities across the U.S. We intend these reports to be a source of reliable information that help renters and policymakers make sound decisions, and we invest significant time and effort in gathering and analyzing rent data. Our work is covered regularly by journalists across the country.
We are continuously working to improve our methodology and data, with the goal of providing renters with the information that they need to make the best decisions.