Apartment List
/
IL
/
rockford
Last updated June 13 2020 at 1:12 PM

49 Apartments for rent in Rockford, IL

📍
Verified

1 of 25

Last updated June 13 at 12:27pm
4 Units Available
The Arbors
3936 Eagle Dr, Rockford, IL
1 Bedroom
$525
602 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$665
855 sqft
Situated in the Loves Park neighborhood, this beautiful community offers one- and two-bedroom units, air conditioners, ceiling fans, eat-in kitchens, walk-in closets, designer window coverings, and pet-friendly units.

1 of 16

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
3904 Tallwood Ave.
3904 Tallwood Avenue, Rockford, IL
5 Bedrooms
$1,895
- (RLNE5698870)

1 of 16

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Miracle Mile
1 Unit Available
130 S. Highland Ave.
130 South Highland Avenue, Rockford, IL
4 Bedrooms
$1,295
- (RLNE5224301)

1 of 9

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Keith Creek
1 Unit Available
1111 19th Street
1111 19th Street, Rockford, IL
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$950
1096 sqft
DECEMBER RENT FREE!!! Dont PAY until January 1st... A great home in a nice neighborhood. This is a beautiful 2 plus bedroom and 1-1/ 2 bathroom home with all hardwood floors with a 2 car detached garage and a covered patio in a fenced in back yard.

1 of 10

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Keith Creek
1 Unit Available
1511 8th ave
1511 8th Avenue, Rockford, IL
2 Bedrooms
$725
- (RLNE5554309)

1 of 11

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
North End Square
1 Unit Available
2004 Huffman Blvd
2004 Huffman Boulevard, Rockford, IL
2 Bedrooms
$1,050
- (RLNE4793930)

1 of 16

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
4610 Yale
4610 Yale Drive, Rockford, IL
2 Bedrooms
$785
- (RLNE3762235)

1 of 16

Last updated June 13 at 11:58am
1 Unit Available
2918 Grinnell Court 13
2918 Grinnell Court, Rockford, IL
2 Bedrooms
$900
1100 sqft
Unit 13 Available 07/01/20 2918 Grinnell Court - Property Id: 300131 Pretty, well maintained grounds. Remodeled townhouse - repainted, new floors, carpet, kitchen and baths. Includes a detached garage.

1 of 3

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Churchill Grove
1 Unit Available
929 North Main Street
929 North Main Street, Rockford, IL
1 Bedroom
$799
750 sqft
MAIN STREET APARTMENTS - Property Id: 225125 Newly renovated one bedroom units available now right off the Rock River! These unit have new flooring, brand new kitchen with granite counter tops and fully renovated bathrooms.

1 of 6

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
2904 Conklin Dr 20
2904 Conklin Dr, Rockford, IL
2 Bedrooms
$775
900 sqft
Halsted Park Apartments - Property Id: 130732 Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/130732 Property Id 130732 (RLNE5790774)

1 of 12

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Rolling Green
1 Unit Available
2904 20
2904 20th Ave, Rockford, IL
2 Bedrooms
$775
750 sqft
Halsted Park Apartments - Property Id: 139519 Large two bedroom Breakfast bar dining room plenty of cabinet, storage and closet space large walk in closet onsite fitness room underground parking Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.

1 of 1

Last updated June 13 at 08:18am
Keith Creek
1 Unit Available
914 14 Crain
914 14th Street, Rockford, IL
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,675
774 sqft
Noteworthy two bedroom, one bathroom in Evanston features heat and water included, updated kitchen with stainless steel appliances, spacious living area, separate dining room, large bedrooms, awesome closet space, hardwood flooring throughout,

1 of 1

Last updated June 13 at 11:42am
Jackson Oaks
1 Unit Available
1331 Crosby Street # 6
1331 Crosby Street, Rockford, IL
4 Bedrooms
$1,100
1600 sqft
We have a nice large home with wood floor and beautiful wood trim throughout. . We are rehabbing it and getting it ready to rent for June 22nd We do accept sec 8. Please contact Ray at 779-770-9474 or Brian 815-298-4059 to set up a showing.

1 of 1

Last updated June 13 at 11:42am
Signal Hill
1 Unit Available
707 King St
707 King Street, Rockford, IL
2 Bedrooms
$700
1000 sqft
We will have a 2 bedroom on the top floor , 1 bath with basement storage available. They both have washer & dryer hook ups. Units are freshly painted and all the hard wood floors are being refinished. We include new blinds on all windows.

1 of 1

Last updated June 13 at 11:42am
Signal Hill
1 Unit Available
1102 Grant Avenue # 16
1102 Grant Avenue, Rockford, IL
4 Bedrooms
$1,100
1800 sqft
Classic 2-story near downtown Rockford & river district. 3+ bedrooms, 1.5 baths. Complete renovation includes roof, siding, windows, kitchen, baths & new furnace. 3 BR up could be 1st floor master for 4th bedroom. Full unfinished basement. .

1 of 1

Last updated June 13 at 11:42am
Roosevelt
1 Unit Available
1006 Ridge Avenue # 7
1006 Ridge Avenue, Rockford, IL
3 Bedrooms
$1,000
1500 sqft
Move in ready. Spacious 3 bedroom 2 story. Updated kitchen with tile floor, newer cabinets and counter tops. Hardwood floors in living room and dining room. Master bedroom with walk-in closet. Remodeled bath with tile tub surround and floor.

1 of 1

Last updated June 13 at 11:42am
1 Unit Available
122 Flintridge Drive # 1 - 9
122 Flintridge Drive, Rockford, IL
2 Bedrooms
$750
1095 sqft
We have a beautiful 2 bedroom apartment in a very nice and secured building. It comes with all appliances including dishwasher and washer ,dryer. Heat is included! The rent is $750 a month plus deposit.

1 of 8

Last updated June 13 at 11:42am
North End Square
1 Unit Available
1901 Auburn Street #31 - 8
1901 Auburn Street, Rockford, IL
1 Bedroom
$600
800 sqft
We have beautiful 1 bedroom apartments with heat included, coin operated laundry and storage in the basement. Beautiful granite counter tops. Off street parking. We are asking $600 a month plus deposit Sec 8 WELCOME.

1 of 7

Last updated June 13 at 11:42am
Church School
1 Unit Available
1107 Arthur Avenue - 102
1107 Arthur Avenue, Rockford, IL
2 Bedrooms
$650
900 sqft
We will be totally remodeling our 2 bedroom units with granite and new wood flooring. It's a 11 unit secure building with heat included on a very quiet street. It has off street parking. The rent will be $650 and deposit is $650.

1 of 4

Last updated June 13 at 11:42am
Rolling Meadows
1 Unit Available
2441 Holmes Street - 11
2441 Holmes St, Rockford, IL
1 Bedroom
$625
663 sqft
We have a nice 1 bedroom available near Alpine and Harrison on the East Side of Rockford at 2441 # 11 Holmes St. The property is under new management. We have short term, and furnished units for additional fees.

1 of 3

Last updated June 13 at 11:42am
Rolling Meadows
1 Unit Available
2439 Holmes Street - 14
2439 Holmes St, Rockford, IL
Studio
$550
425 sqft
We have a nice studio unit available near Alpine and Harrison on the East Side of Rockford at 2439 Holmes St. The property is under new management. We have short term, and furnished units for additional fees.

1 of 9

Last updated June 13 at 11:42am
Keith Creek
1 Unit Available
2309 9th Ave
2309 9th Avenue, Rockford, IL
3 Bedrooms
$1,000
1400 sqft
We have a very nice 3 bedroom home with a finish basement that has a possible 4th bedroom! It has 1. 5 bath, Central Air, fenced in yard with 1car garage. Freshly painted with new blinds and new central air, hardwood floors all refinished .

1 of 17

Last updated June 13 at 11:42am
Churchill Grove
1 Unit Available
967 Indian Terrace
967 Indian Terrace, Rockford, IL
2 Bedrooms
$1,200
1200 sqft
We have a wonderful 2 bedroom condo unit on the Rock River. It comes with a one car garage, central air, fireplace. Washer and dryer in the unit. Stove and fridge ,microwave and dishwasher. It has a great deck over looking the river.

1 of 9

Last updated June 13 at 11:42am
Ethnic Village
1 Unit Available
805 Cunningham - 1
805 Cunningham St, Rockford, IL
4 Bedrooms
$900
1400 sqft
We have a recently remodeled 4 bedroom unit. We have installed new windows and doors and counter tops, new simulated wood floor so basically everything is updated! You have storage space in the basement. There is a $25 back ground / application fee.

Median Rent in Rockford

Last updated May 2020
The median rent for a 1 bedroom apartment in Rockford is $621, while the median rent for a 2 bedroom apartment is $827.
Studio
$554
1 Bed
$621
2 Beds
$827
3+ Beds
$1,095
City GuideRockford
Ever wanted to be part of a suburban community where the cost of living is low, housing options are abundant, and attractions are everywhere? Now we’re talking. Located on the banks of the Rock River in northern Illinois, Rockford, aka “Forest City,” is an ideal stomping ground for leasers looking for quality digs in America’s heartland. Have some questions about life as a Rockford renter? Of course you do. Fortunately, we’ve got some answers …
What is Rockford’s idea of entertainment?

Rockford is a tale of two cities when it comes to entertainment. During the summer months, you will find no shortage of outdoor activities in which to indulge. More than 20,000 acres of parks, including Rock Cut State Park, are spread throughout the area, and the city also boasts four major waterways and innumerable gardens, golf courses, bike trails, and arboretums.

But then the iceman cometh in the early winter months, turning the city’s fabulous park system into a frozen, abandoned tundra. The good news is there are a lot of indoor activities to keep you entertained year-round (including a massive indoor aquatic park).

The good news is that the night owl scene is actually decent, and bar hoppers will find a variety of hotspots, dance clubs, sports bars, corner dives, and a live music venue or two where they can sip away their winter blues.

I don’t have my own car. Can I rely on public transportation instead?

Because Rockford is so sprawling, with most residential lodgings located much more than a stone’s throw from the city’s businesses, we don’t recommend residents rely solely on the Rockford Mass Transit District to get around. On the bright side, traffic rarely accumulates and free street/garage parking is the standard in the downtown area.

What are the perks of renting in Rockford?

Rockford is one of those rare cities where it actually makes more monetary sense to rent than buy. Leasers enjoy some of the Land of Lincoln’s most reasonably priced pads. Tenants pay, on average, just $600 a month for rent, move-in specials are a given, and apartment hunters can find spacious units (900 square feet-plus) for less than $700, even in some of the most coveted neighborhoods.

Renters also have the luxury of being able to choose from a wide pool of rental properties, from basic, boxy 1 BR units without a lot of flash and dazzle to chic, nouveaux lofts and condos packed with panache. Future Rockford residents should also keep their eyes peeled for houses for rent that often pop up in neighborhoods like Edgewater and Rural Oaks.

If you’re new to the whole renting game, meanwhile, make sure you have a quality co-signer in tow (especially if you are trying to rent a house from a non-traditional landlord). And, as always, bring the proper documents along, including your I.D., two most recent paycheck stubs, and renter’s history.

Which neighborhoods of Forest City are best for me?

Newcomers often find the northeastern and southeastern ‘hoods the most comfortable. Many apartments in this area are also more modern than others throughout town, and a mixture of apartments, lofts, and single-family detached homes are typically available. Rental prices vary, as boarders can find everything from 1 and 2 BR condos and lofts in the $600-$900 range to expansive townhouses, ranches, and duplexes for over a grand.

As for downtown, you might want to check out some of the amazing (like, less-than-$500-a-month-amazing) specials available for the lofts and sky rises on Main or Market streets. The downtown area also offers some of the city’s most affordable senior living options.

You’ll find some of the cheapest rentals on the far west side of town.

And now you’re all set to begin the hunt for the domicile of your dreams in Forest City. Best of luck, and welcome to Rockford!

June 2020 Rockford Rent Report

Welcome to the June 2020 Rockford Rent Report. Rockford rents remained steady over the past month. In this report, we'll evaluate trends in the Rockford rental market, including comparisons to cities throughout the state and nation.

View full Rent Report

June 2020 Rockford Rent Report

Welcome to the June 2020 Rockford Rent Report. Rockford rents remained steady over the past month. In this report, we'll evaluate trends in the Rockford rental market, including comparisons to cities throughout the state and nation.

Rockford rents held steady over the past month

Rockford rents have increased 0.1% over the past month, and are up slightly by 1.1% in comparison to the same time last year. Currently, median rents in Rockford stand at $622 for a one-bedroom apartment and $827 for a two-bedroom. Rockford's year-over-year rent growth leads the state average of 0.5%, as well as the national average of 0.8%.

    Rents rising across cities in Illinois

    Throughout the past year, rent increases have been occurring not just in the city of Rockford, but across the entire state. Of the largest 10 cities that we have data for in Illinois, 8 of them have seen prices rise. The state as a whole logged rent growth of 0.5% over the past year. Here's a look at how rents compare across some of the largest cities in the state.

    • Looking throughout the state, Naperville is the most expensive of all Illinois' major cities, with a median two-bedroom rent of $1,765; of the 10 largest cities in Illinois that we have data for, Champaign and Aurora, where two-bedrooms go for $898 and $1,327, are the only two major cities in the state to see rents fall year-over-year (-3.2% and -0.5%).
    • Joliet, Waukegan, and Elgin have all experienced year-over-year growth above the state average (2.1%, 1.8%, and 1.2%, respectively).

    Rockford rents more affordable than many large cities nationwide

    As rents have increased slightly in Rockford, other large cities nationwide have seen rents grow more quickly. Rockford is still more affordable than most large cities across the country.

    • Rockford's median two-bedroom rent of $827 is below the national average of $1,194. Nationwide, rents have grown by 0.8% over the past year compared to the 1.1% rise in Rockford.
    • While Rockford's rents rose slightly over the past year, many cities nationwide saw decreases, including San Francisco (-1.0%), Atlanta (-0.8%), and Denver (-0.4%).
    • Renters will find more reasonable prices in Rockford than most large cities. For example, San Francisco has a median 2BR rent of $3,071, which is more than three-and-a-half times the price in Rockford.

    For more information check out our national report. You can also access our full data for cities and counties across the U.S. at this link.

    Methodology - Recent Updates:

    Data from private listing sites, including our own, tends to skew toward luxury apartments, which introduces sample bias when estimates are calculated directly from these listings. To address these limitations, we’ve recently made major updates to our methodology, which we believe have greatly improved the accuracy and reliability of our estimates.

    Read more about our new methodology below, or see a more detailed post here.

    Methodology:

    Apartment List is committed to making our rent estimates the best and most accurate available. To do this, we start with reliable median rent statistics from the Census Bureau, then extrapolate them forward to the current month using a growth rate calculated from our listing data. In doing so, we use a same-unit analysis similar to Case-Shiller’s approach, comparing only units that are available across both time periods to provide an accurate picture of rent growth in cities across the country.

    Our approach corrects for the sample bias inherent in other private sources, producing results that are much closer to statistics published by the Census Bureau and HUD. Our methodology also allows us to construct a picture of rent growth over an extended period of time, with estimates that are updated each month.

    Read more about our methodology here.

    About Rent Reports:

    Apartment List publishes monthly reports on rental trends for hundreds of cities across the U.S. We intend these reports to be a source of reliable information that help renters and policymakers make sound decisions, and we invest significant time and effort in gathering and analyzing rent data. Our work is covered regularly by journalists across the country.

    We are continuously working to improve our methodology and data, with the goal of providing renters with the information that they need to make the best decisions.

    Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

    How much is rent in Rockford?
    In Rockford, the median rent is $554 for a studio, $621 for a 1-bedroom, $827 for a 2-bedroom, and $1,095 for a 3-bedroom. For more information on rental trends in Rockford, check out our monthly Rockford Rent Report.
    What colleges and universities are located in or around Rockford?
    Some of the colleges located in the Rockford area include Aurora University, Edgewood College, Herzing University-Madison, University of Wisconsin-Madison, and Madison Area Technical College. If you are looking for off-campus housing near your school, follow the links above to see apartment listings in the area.
    What cities do people live in to commute to Rockford?
    Some of the nearby cities that people commute to Rockford from include Madison, Aurora, Elgin, St. Charles, and Fitchburg.

    Similar Pages

    Rockford 2 BedroomsRockford Apartments with Hardwood Floors
    Rockford Apartments with ParkingRockford Dog Friendly Apartments
    Rockford Pet Friendly Places