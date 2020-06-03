All apartments in Deerfield
Find more places like
335 Milford Road.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Deerfield, IL
/
335 Milford Road
Last updated June 1 2020 at 6:08 AM

335 Milford Road

335 Milford Road · (224) 532-8985
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Deerfield
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Hardwood Floors
See all
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
See all

Location

335 Milford Road, Deerfield, IL 60015

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$3,100

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 3 Bath · 2106 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
basketball court
clubhouse
gym
on-site laundry
parking
pool
garage
hot tub
tennis court
Virtual showing! Video will be posted. Beautifully updated and immaculately cared for spacious townhome in sought-after Coromandel community in school district 109 (South Park elementary school). If you are going to rent, this is the place you want! Master bedroom has two closets with skylight and boasts double vanity with Jacuzzi hot tubs. Large great room with fireplace, open kitchen with granite counter-tops, and gorgeous sliders to patio. Laundry room is conveniently located on second floor. Laminate hardwood floors throughout 1st floor. Light bright & beautiful. This unit features skylights, loads of storage and two car garage. Enjoy the indoor and outdoor pools, tennis, basketball court, exercise room in the clubhouse. Complex is centrally located to downtown Deerfield, transportation and major roads and highways. Great quiet location with walking distance to Lake Cook Metra Station and shopping, Whole Foods and Starbucks.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions

Does 335 Milford Road have any available units?
335 Milford Road has a unit available for $3,100 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 335 Milford Road have?
Some of 335 Milford Road's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 335 Milford Road currently offering any rent specials?
335 Milford Road isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 335 Milford Road pet-friendly?
No, 335 Milford Road is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Deerfield.
Does 335 Milford Road offer parking?
Yes, 335 Milford Road does offer parking.
Does 335 Milford Road have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 335 Milford Road offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 335 Milford Road have a pool?
Yes, 335 Milford Road has a pool.
Does 335 Milford Road have accessible units?
No, 335 Milford Road does not have accessible units.
Does 335 Milford Road have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 335 Milford Road has units with dishwashers.
Does 335 Milford Road have units with air conditioning?
No, 335 Milford Road does not have units with air conditioning.

Similar Listings

AMLI Deerfield
1525 Lake Cook Rd
Deerfield, IL 60015
Woodview Apartments
15 Parkway N
Deerfield, IL 60015

Similar Pages

Deerfield 1 BedroomsDeerfield 2 BedroomsDeerfield Apartments with Hardwood FloorsDeerfield Pet Friendly PlacesDeerfield Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Chicago, ILNaperville, ILEvanston, ILWaukegan, ILArlington Heights, ILSchaumburg, ILWheaton, ILLombard, ILMount Prospect, ILOak Park, ILKenosha, WIDes Plaines, ILPalatine, ILElgin, ILDowners Grove, ILGlenview, ILElmhurst, ILGlendale Heights, ILWilmette, ILMaywood, ILRoselle, ILPleasant Prairie, WILake Forest, ILBensenville, ILLa Grange, ILBurr Ridge, ILItasca, ILHarwood Heights, ILWillowbrook, ILBroadview, ILLakemoor, ILLake Bluff, ILHighwood, ILOakbrook Terrace, ILDeer Park, ILCarpentersville, IL

Apartments Near Colleges

City Colleges of Chicago-Malcolm X CollegeChicago State UniversityRoosevelt UniversityUniversity of ChicagoCity Colleges of Chicago-Kennedy-King College