335 Milford Road.

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities basketball court clubhouse gym on-site laundry parking pool garage hot tub tennis court

Virtual showing! Video will be posted. Beautifully updated and immaculately cared for spacious townhome in sought-after Coromandel community in school district 109 (South Park elementary school). If you are going to rent, this is the place you want! Master bedroom has two closets with skylight and boasts double vanity with Jacuzzi hot tubs. Large great room with fireplace, open kitchen with granite counter-tops, and gorgeous sliders to patio. Laundry room is conveniently located on second floor. Laminate hardwood floors throughout 1st floor. Light bright & beautiful. This unit features skylights, loads of storage and two car garage. Enjoy the indoor and outdoor pools, tennis, basketball court, exercise room in the clubhouse. Complex is centrally located to downtown Deerfield, transportation and major roads and highways. Great quiet location with walking distance to Lake Cook Metra Station and shopping, Whole Foods and Starbucks.