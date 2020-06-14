Apartment List
82 Apartments for rent in Crest Hill, IL with garage

Crest Hill apartments with garages are sometimes more expensive than other options. However, they may make more financial sense in the long run. Weather, break-ins, and dail... Read Guide >
Verified

1 of 16

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
Willowbridge
21 Units Available
Woodlands of Crest Hill
1615 Arbor Ln, Crest Hill, IL
Studio
$798
374 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,034
524 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,303
845 sqft
With easy access to Route 30, these apartments offer four different floor plans to choose from. Units are spacious with plenty of storage space, and include appliances. The community has access to a gym.

1 of 19

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
2114 Hawthorne Ave
2114 Hawthorne Street, Crest Hill, IL
3 Bedrooms
$1,695
3 bd 2 ba spacious split level Crest Hill - 3 bd 2 ba brick spacious split level with an attached 1 car garage. Great sized family room, living room, and finished additional spaces in basement to be used as a 4th bedroom, playroom or office.

1 of 15

Last updated June 14 at 05:17am
Hacker
1 Unit Available
2301 Bicentennial Avenue
2301 Bicentennial Avenue, Crest Hill, IL
2 Bedrooms
$1,250
1000 sqft
VAILABLE TO MOVE IN 5/15/2020, 3RD FLOOR UNIT 2 LARGE BEDROOMS, 1 BATH, 1 CAR GARAGE. GRANITE COUNTER TOPS AND NEWER KITCHEN APPLIANCES. LAUNDRY IN UNIT. GAS HEAT WITH CENTRAL AIR. NEW FLOORING IN LIVING ROOM, SLIDING DOOR LEADS TO BALCONY.
Results within 1 mile of Crest Hill
Verified

1 of 22

Last updated June 14 at 04:14am
16 Units Available
Springs at Weber Road
700 S Weber Rd, Romeoville, IL
Studio
$1,242
525 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,426
820 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,753
1123 sqft
This brand-new community has a clubhouse, swimming pool and 24-hour fitness center. Units feature granite countertops, in-unit laundry and the option of furnished apartments. Lewis University, I-55 and Lake Renwick Preserve are all nearby.

1 of 13

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Bridal Wreath Acres
1 Unit Available
1008 Cypress Ln
1008 Cypress Lane, Joliet, IL
3 Bedrooms
$1,700
1008 sqft
1008 Cypress Ln - Property Id: 292065 Beautifully rehabbed House with new Hardwood Floors, New Porcelain Tiles, new Bathroom, Custom Moldings, New Granite Counters, New Stainless Steel Appliances, New Subway Style Backsplash, New Electric Service,

1 of 2

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
811 Gael Dr Unit B
811 Gael Drive, Joliet, IL
2 Bedrooms
$1,275
882 sqft
811 Gael Dr Unit B Available 07/01/20 2 bd 1 ba townhome Joliet - 2 bd 1 ba townhome hardwood floors! Partially finished basement, updated eat in kitchen and front deck. Attached 1 car garage and all appliances stay including a washer and dryer.
Results within 5 miles of Crest Hill
Verified

1 of 36

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
$
Highpoint Apartments
17 Units Available
Highpoint
175 S Highpoint Dr, Romeoville, IL
1 Bedroom
$1,305
689 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,385
1117 sqft
Situated nearby all the shopping and dining options that South Weber Road has to offer, this community features a concierge, volleyball court, gym and clubhouse for residents to enjoy. Apartments have been recently renovated.
Verified

1 of 25

Last updated June 14 at 04:14am
$
106 Units Available
Highland Ridge
16234 West 143rd Street, Lockport, IL
1 Bedroom
$1,382
820 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,530
1207 sqft
We are now accepting in-person and self-guided tours via scheduled appointments only. Our virtual tours are also available. Please schedule yours today. Your new home awaits at beautiful Highland Ridge.

1 of 7

Last updated June 14 at 04:38am
Silver Leaf
1 Unit Available
3502 Meadow Lily Drive
3502 Meadow Lily Drive, Joliet, IL
3 Bedrooms
$1,895
1520 sqft
Located in the fantastic city of Joliet, this townhome is the total package in residential living, combining convenient location, good schools, and a reasonable rental rate.

1 of 10

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
4360 Timber Ridge Court
4360 Timber Ridge Court, Joliet, IL
2 Bedrooms
$1,435
1100 sqft
Chestnut - 2Br/2Ba Rental Home - First Floor - 2 Bedroom and 2 Bath unit in Joliet / Shorewood area at intersection of I55 and Rt. 52 (Jefferson) 1 Car Garages available at $150 per month. Pet Policy; Under 35 pounds.

1 of 8

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
4442 Timber Ridge Ct.
4442 Timber Ridge Court, Joliet, IL
2 Bedrooms
$1,435
1203 sqft
Chestnut - 2Br/2Ba Rental Home - Second Floor - New Construction (Please note availability is dependent upon building completion and subject to final occupancy approval. Move-in dates subject to change.

1 of 11

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
4444 Timber Ridge Court
4444 Timber Ridge Court, Joliet, IL
2 Bedrooms
$1,435
1100 sqft
Chestnut - 2Br/2Ba Rental Home - First Floor - New Construction (Please note availability is dependent upon building completion and subject to final occupancy approval. Move-in dates subject to change.

1 of 7

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
4446 Timber Ridge Ct.
4446 Timber Ridge Court, Joliet, IL
2 Bedrooms
$1,455
1160 sqft
Chestnut - 2Br/2Ba Rental Home - First Floor - New Construction (Please note availability is dependent upon building completion and subject to final occupancy approval. Move-in dates subject to change.

1 of 12

Last updated June 13 at 07:31am
1 Unit Available
405 Sherman St
405 Sherman Street, Joliet, IL
5 Bedrooms
$1,195
2150 sqft
405 Sherman is an amazing 5 Bedroom, 2 bathroom house located in Joliet. This property has been recently updated with fresh paint, recent carpet and refinished hardwood flooring.

1 of 7

Last updated June 13 at 07:31am
1 Unit Available
200 Duncan St.
200 Duncan Street, Joliet, IL
2 Bedrooms
$845
968 sqft
200 Duncan is a 2 bedroom and 1 bathroom house located in Joliet. The house features hardwood flooring throughout, updated kitchen, roomy front porch, basement, finished attic, and a 2 car detached garage.

1 of 10

Last updated June 13 at 07:31am
Reedwood
1 Unit Available
505 Park Drive
505 Park Drive, Joliet, IL
3 Bedrooms
$1,495
1680 sqft
505 Park Dr. is a stunning 3 Bedroom and 1.5 Bathroom House Located in West Joliet. This house has been beautifully updated with refinished hardwood floors and all original woodwork throughout.

1 of 3

Last updated June 14 at 05:17am
Hampton Park
1 Unit Available
336 Macon Avenue
336 Macon Avenue, Romeoville, IL
3 Bedrooms
$1,600
900 sqft
New stainless steel appliances. Screened porch in the back. Close to bike/running trail. Five minutes from elementary school. 3 miles from middles school and 1.1 miles from high school. Tool shed in the background.

1 of 12

Last updated June 14 at 05:17am
1 Unit Available
13913 Cambridge Circle
13913 Cambridge Circle, Plainfield, IL
2 Bedrooms
$1,750
1282 sqft
Spacious 2 Story End Unit! 2 Bedroom, 2 1/2 Bath. Living Room has Wood Burning Fireplace & Flat Screen TV! Dining Room w/Sliding Door to Private Patio w/Elect Awning. Eat-In Kitchen w/upgraded Cabinets & Lighting.

1 of 14

Last updated June 14 at 05:17am
Lockport
1 Unit Available
16017 Tiger Drive
16017 Tiger Drive, Lockport, IL
2 Bedrooms
$1,695
1342 sqft
Beautiful 2 bedroom, 1.

1 of 30

Last updated June 14 at 05:17am
Lakewood Falls
1 Unit Available
14245 South Chandler Court
14245 Chandler Court, Will County, IL
3 Bedrooms
$1,900
1516 sqft
Great cul -de -sac location ** house backs up to a pond and has a wooded view **Big fenced yard ** 3 BR, 2.

1 of 14

Last updated June 14 at 05:17am
1 Unit Available
4038 Oak Tree Lane
4038 Oak Tree Lane, Joliet, IL
2 Bedrooms
$1,450
1197 sqft
Beautiful two story townhouse - private entryway w/ vaulted celling. Backs to water - no other homes behind you. Two bedrooms and 1.5 bathrooms. Living room new flooring, fresh painted kitchen cabinet and all bedrooms. New roof completed 2019.

1 of 20

Last updated June 14 at 05:17am
1 Unit Available
205 Edward Street
205 Edward Street, Joliet, IL
4 Bedrooms
$1,600
1616 sqft
Spacious 4 Bedroom, 1 Bath home. 2 Bedrooms on main floor. Full Basement, so no shortage of storage space! Large, deep lot. Extra big eat-in Kitchen, living room and family room downstairs, and a family room upstairs. Section 8 welcome.

1 of 22

Last updated June 14 at 05:17am
The Pointe at Fieldstone
1 Unit Available
1938 West Cobblestone Road
1938 Cobblestone Road, Romeoville, IL
2 Bedrooms
$1,700
1600 sqft
Looking for that perfect place? You have found it! This beautiful 2 bedroom 2 1/2 bath w/loft and second floor laundry, is awaiting your arrival. Full finished basement with bonus room and family room is waiting for your guest to entertain.
Results within 10 miles of Crest Hill
Verified

1 of 26

Last updated June 14 at 01:05am
$
31 Units Available
Riverstone
308 Woodcreek Dr, Bolingbrook, IL
Studio
$883
368 sqft
1 Bedroom
$947
621 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,147
810 sqft
Thoughtfully designed homes with fully equipped kitchens. Tenants get access to a business center, media room and volleyball court. Right near I-355 and I-55. Close to DuPage River Park for a convenient natural getaway.
What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with garage in Crest Hill, IL

Crest Hill apartments with garages are sometimes more expensive than other options. However, they may make more financial sense in the long run.

Weather, break-ins, and daily struggles to find a space can take a toll financially and physically. Remember that even cities in mild climates experience issues like salt air, tornadoes, hail, falling branches from storms, and other issues.

It’s also possible to score an auto insurance reduction if you park in a garage. Ask your insurance provider about any deals or discounts that could trim money off the cost of your monthly bill.

Before signing a lease, ask the landlord or property manager about any restrictions on garage use. It’s important to know if there are enough spaces for tenants and visitors and what happens if the garage is full. If you’re moving into an apartment inside a home, ask about any conditions on its use and if storage is allowed.

