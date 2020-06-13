2114 Hawthorne Ave

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning in unit laundry Property Amenities on-site laundry parking garage

3 bd 2 ba spacious split level Crest Hill - 3 bd 2 ba brick spacious split level with an attached 1 car garage. Great sized family room, living room, and finished additional spaces in basement to be used as a 4th bedroom, playroom or office. Central air. Nice sized laundry room with washer and dryer plus kitchen appliances stay. Clean and ready to move in! No smoking. No pets.



Qualification Requirements:

We consider background, credit, rental history, verifiable income, and move-in date.

Applications are scored based on data provided.

**You Must Have: monthly take home pay approximately 3X the rent; credit score of >600,

100% of the required move-in money.

**You Must NOT Have: multiple or recent eviction proceedings; convictions of violent crime,

theft/burglary, child abuse or sex abuse. Bankruptcies must be discharged.



$35 per adult non refundable application fee



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE5626537)