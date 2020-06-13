All apartments in Crest Hill
2114 Hawthorne Ave
Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:15 PM

2114 Hawthorne Ave

2114 Hawthorne Street · (815) 516-5080 ext. 400
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

2114 Hawthorne Street, Crest Hill, IL 60403

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

3 Bedrooms

Unit 2114 Hawthorne Ave · Avail. now

$1,695

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
garage
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
in unit laundry
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
garage
3 bd 2 ba spacious split level Crest Hill - 3 bd 2 ba brick spacious split level with an attached 1 car garage. Great sized family room, living room, and finished additional spaces in basement to be used as a 4th bedroom, playroom or office. Central air. Nice sized laundry room with washer and dryer plus kitchen appliances stay. Clean and ready to move in! No smoking. No pets.

Qualification Requirements:
We consider background, credit, rental history, verifiable income, and move-in date.
Applications are scored based on data provided.
**You Must Have: monthly take home pay approximately 3X the rent; credit score of >600,
100% of the required move-in money.
**You Must NOT Have: multiple or recent eviction proceedings; convictions of violent crime,
theft/burglary, child abuse or sex abuse. Bankruptcies must be discharged.

$35 per adult non refundable application fee

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5626537)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2114 Hawthorne Ave have any available units?
2114 Hawthorne Ave has a unit available for $1,695 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
Is 2114 Hawthorne Ave currently offering any rent specials?
2114 Hawthorne Ave isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2114 Hawthorne Ave pet-friendly?
No, 2114 Hawthorne Ave is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Crest Hill.
Does 2114 Hawthorne Ave offer parking?
Yes, 2114 Hawthorne Ave does offer parking.
Does 2114 Hawthorne Ave have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2114 Hawthorne Ave offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2114 Hawthorne Ave have a pool?
No, 2114 Hawthorne Ave does not have a pool.
Does 2114 Hawthorne Ave have accessible units?
No, 2114 Hawthorne Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 2114 Hawthorne Ave have units with dishwashers?
No, 2114 Hawthorne Ave does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2114 Hawthorne Ave have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 2114 Hawthorne Ave has units with air conditioning.
