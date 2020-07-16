13035 Parker Rd

Amenities

pet friendly fireplace

Elegant and spacious, an entertainer's dream home! Providing a spectacular floorplan, formal dining & living room, and a massive great room with cathedral ceilings and fireplace, this home offers everything you need and more for you and your loved ones to create memorable moments in. Boasting a second kitchen and built-in bar, the finished basement creates additional living space and is great for those large seasonal gatherings and celebrations. Take a moment to relax within the master bathroom, complete with decorative tray ceiling, plenty of natural light, and a jetted tub in the private bath. Schedule today to see this beauty for yourself!