13035 Parker Rd
Last updated June 16 2020 at 10:25 PM

13035 Parker Rd

13035 Parker Road · (855) 440-8532
Location

13035 Parker Road, Cook County, IL 60439

Price and availability

4 Bedrooms

Unit 4 Bed · Avail. now

$3,025

4 Bed · 3 Bath · 3325 sqft

Amenities

pet friendly
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Elegant and spacious, an entertainer's dream home! Providing a spectacular floorplan, formal dining & living room, and a massive great room with cathedral ceilings and fireplace, this home offers everything you need and more for you and your loved ones to create memorable moments in. Boasting a second kitchen and built-in bar, the finished basement creates additional living space and is great for those large seasonal gatherings and celebrations. Take a moment to relax within the master bathroom, complete with decorative tray ceiling, plenty of natural light, and a jetted tub in the private bath. Schedule today to see this beauty for yourself!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 13035 Parker Rd have any available units?
13035 Parker Rd has a unit available for $3,025 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
Is 13035 Parker Rd currently offering any rent specials?
13035 Parker Rd is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 13035 Parker Rd pet-friendly?
Yes, 13035 Parker Rd is pet friendly.
Does 13035 Parker Rd offer parking?
No, 13035 Parker Rd does not offer parking.
Does 13035 Parker Rd have units with washers and dryers?
No, 13035 Parker Rd does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 13035 Parker Rd have a pool?
No, 13035 Parker Rd does not have a pool.
Does 13035 Parker Rd have accessible units?
No, 13035 Parker Rd does not have accessible units.
Does 13035 Parker Rd have units with dishwashers?
No, 13035 Parker Rd does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 13035 Parker Rd have units with air conditioning?
No, 13035 Parker Rd does not have units with air conditioning.
