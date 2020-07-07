3202 Deerpath Lane.

Amenities

Beautiful 2 Story in desirable Winchester Glen subdivision. Built in 2006 and located on a prime lot across from Deerpath Park** 4 FULL Baths** Hard to find FULL BATH on the 1st floor ** Lovely home boasts high ceilings in the Living Rm and 9 ft ceilings throughout the 1st flr, Cherry wood floors on first floor, Wainscoting paneling and gorgeous wood work throughout, White beam ceilings in the FR with fireplace, Kitchen w 42" cabinets and granite counter tops, ceramic back splash, SS appliances, Lovely brick paver patio off the Kitchen SGD, Deluxe MBR suite with huge bath - WIC, Beautifully finished basement with a Rec room, Full bath and huge storage room, Close to I-90 and shopping and brand new Recreation center *** 2 year lease preferred ** Good credit required ** Please note the security deposit *** Pets not preferred ** RENT INCLUDES WEEKLY GRASS CUTTING AND TRUE GREEN FERTILIZER SERVICE AS PER OWNERS DISCRETION **