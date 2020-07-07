All apartments in Carpentersville
Find more places like
3202 Deerpath Lane.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Carpentersville, IL
/
3202 Deerpath Lane
Last updated July 7 2020 at 12:24 PM

3202 Deerpath Lane

3202 Deerpath Lane · (630) 747-5066
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Carpentersville
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
3 Bedrooms
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

3202 Deerpath Lane, Carpentersville, IL 60110

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$2,200

3 Bed · 4 Bath · 1976 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
Beautiful 2 Story in desirable Winchester Glen subdivision. Built in 2006 and located on a prime lot across from Deerpath Park** 4 FULL Baths** Hard to find FULL BATH on the 1st floor ** Lovely home boasts high ceilings in the Living Rm and 9 ft ceilings throughout the 1st flr, Cherry wood floors on first floor, Wainscoting paneling and gorgeous wood work throughout, White beam ceilings in the FR with fireplace, Kitchen w 42" cabinets and granite counter tops, ceramic back splash, SS appliances, Lovely brick paver patio off the Kitchen SGD, Deluxe MBR suite with huge bath - WIC, Beautifully finished basement with a Rec room, Full bath and huge storage room, Close to I-90 and shopping and brand new Recreation center *** 2 year lease preferred ** Good credit required ** Please note the security deposit *** Pets not preferred ** RENT INCLUDES WEEKLY GRASS CUTTING AND TRUE GREEN FERTILIZER SERVICE AS PER OWNERS DISCRETION **

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions

Does 3202 Deerpath Lane have any available units?
3202 Deerpath Lane has a unit available for $2,200 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 3202 Deerpath Lane have?
Some of 3202 Deerpath Lane's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3202 Deerpath Lane currently offering any rent specials?
3202 Deerpath Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3202 Deerpath Lane pet-friendly?
Yes, 3202 Deerpath Lane is pet friendly.
Does 3202 Deerpath Lane offer parking?
Yes, 3202 Deerpath Lane offers parking.
Does 3202 Deerpath Lane have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3202 Deerpath Lane offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3202 Deerpath Lane have a pool?
No, 3202 Deerpath Lane does not have a pool.
Does 3202 Deerpath Lane have accessible units?
No, 3202 Deerpath Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 3202 Deerpath Lane have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3202 Deerpath Lane has units with dishwashers.
Does 3202 Deerpath Lane have units with air conditioning?
No, 3202 Deerpath Lane does not have units with air conditioning.

Similar Listings

Similar Pages

Carpentersville 1 BedroomsCarpentersville 2 BedroomsCarpentersville 3 BedroomsCarpentersville Dog Friendly ApartmentsCarpentersville Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Chicago, ILNaperville, ILAurora, ILWaukegan, ILArlington Heights, ILSchaumburg, ILWheaton, ILLombard, ILMount Prospect, ILDes Plaines, ILPalatine, ILBolingbrook, ILElgin, ILDowners Grove, ILGlenview, ILElmhurst, ILSt. Charles, ILWoodridge, ILRound Lake Beach, ILDarien, ILStreamwood, ILHighland Park, ILLibertyville, ILClarendon Hills, ILNiles, ILSchiller Park, ILMundelein, ILBarrington, ILBartlett, ILSycamore, ILMcHenry, ILLake Zurich, ILHinsdale, ILGlen Ellyn, ILBatavia, ILWauconda, IL

Apartments Near Colleges

City Colleges of Chicago-Malcolm X CollegeChicago State UniversityRoosevelt UniversityUniversity of ChicagoCity Colleges of Chicago-Kennedy-King College