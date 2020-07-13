All apartments in Burr Ridge
Find more places like The Hinsdale Apartment Homes.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Burr Ridge, IL
/
The Hinsdale Apartment Homes
Last updated July 13 2020 at 6:11 PM

The Hinsdale Apartment Homes

301 W 59th St · (630) 824-3353
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Burr Ridge
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
Apartments with Hardwood Floors
See all

Location

301 W 59th St, Burr Ridge, IL 60527

Price and availability

VERIFIED 5 HRS AGO

1 Bedroom

Unit 315-05 · Avail. Aug 12

$1,215

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 620 sqft

Unit 315-02 · Avail. Aug 13

$1,300

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 685 sqft

2 Bedrooms

Unit 315-03 · Avail. Sep 10

$1,475

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 850 sqft

Unit 301-08 · Avail. Sep 7

$1,550

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 930 sqft

Unit 305-03 · Avail. now

$1,580

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 900 sqft

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from The Hinsdale Apartment Homes.

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
bathtub
carpet
ceiling fan
extra storage
garbage disposal
ice maker
oven
smoke-free units
walk in closets
Property Amenities
accessible
parking
garage
internet access
cats allowed
dogs allowed
on-site laundry
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
bbq/grill
bike storage
cc payments
coffee bar
community garden
courtyard
dog park
e-payments
guest parking
new construction
online portal
package receiving
smoke-free community
Now offering in-person, virtual & self-guided tours by appointment! To help stop the spread of COVID-19, face masks are required. Reach out to us today as helping you find the perfect home remains our priority!The Hinsdale Apartment Homes offers pet friendly one, two, and three bedroom homes in the affluent and prestigious community of Hinsdale, Illinois. Escape to a tranquil community nestled amongst 7 acres and surrounded by two lakes, the perfect setting for an evening stroll or bike ride. We welcome you to visit and peek inside one of our elegantly renovated homes with modern finishes including double stainless steel sinks, new appliances, new kitchens and baths, maple wood cabinetry, high speed internet access, private entrances with patios and balconies, and much more. The Hinsdale is conveniently located just minutes from I-355, I-294, I-88, I-55, Route 83, and public transportation for easy access to shopping, work, and entertainment in downtown Chicago. Our community is located in esteemed school districts 181 and 86 and neighboring suburbs include Burr Ridge, Naperville, Oak Brook, Elmhurst, Downers Grove, and LaGrange. Call today to schedule your personal tour and secure a space you will be proud to call home!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: $50
Deposit: $500 w/ approved credit
Move-in Fees: Varies
Additional: Renter's insurance required
Pets Allowed: birds, cats, dogs, fish, lizards
deposit: $300
fee: $300
limit: 2
rent: $25
Parking Details: Open parking and garages.
Storage Details: Yes

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does The Hinsdale Apartment Homes have any available units?
The Hinsdale Apartment Homes has 5 units available starting at $1,215 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
What amenities does The Hinsdale Apartment Homes have?
Some of The Hinsdale Apartment Homes's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is The Hinsdale Apartment Homes currently offering any rent specials?
The Hinsdale Apartment Homes is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is The Hinsdale Apartment Homes pet-friendly?
Yes, The Hinsdale Apartment Homes is pet friendly.
Does The Hinsdale Apartment Homes offer parking?
Yes, The Hinsdale Apartment Homes offers parking.
Does The Hinsdale Apartment Homes have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, The Hinsdale Apartment Homes offers units with in unit laundry.
Does The Hinsdale Apartment Homes have a pool?
No, The Hinsdale Apartment Homes does not have a pool.
Does The Hinsdale Apartment Homes have accessible units?
Yes, The Hinsdale Apartment Homes has accessible units.
Does The Hinsdale Apartment Homes have units with dishwashers?
Yes, The Hinsdale Apartment Homes has units with dishwashers.
Does The Hinsdale Apartment Homes have units with air conditioning?
Yes, The Hinsdale Apartment Homes has units with air conditioning.
Have a question for The Hinsdale Apartment Homes?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Similar Pages

Burr Ridge 2 BedroomsBurr Ridge 2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
Burr Ridge Apartments with BalconyBurr Ridge Dog Friendly Apartments
Burr Ridge Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Chicago, ILNaperville, ILAurora, ILEvanston, ILArlington Heights, ILSchaumburg, ILWheaton, ILLombard, ILMount Prospect, ILOak Park, ILJoliet, ILDes Plaines, IL
Palatine, ILBolingbrook, ILDowners Grove, ILGlenview, ILElmhurst, ILWoodridge, ILItasca, ILHarwood Heights, ILWillowbrook, ILBroadview, ILCalumet Park, ILOakbrook Terrace, IL
Park Forest, ILMorton Grove, ILForest Park, ILHazel Crest, ILMidlothian, ILNiles, ILSchiller Park, ILHarvey, ILStreamwood, ILSummit, ILBlue Island, ILHinsdale, IL

Apartments Near Colleges

City Colleges of Chicago-Malcolm X CollegeChicago State University
Roosevelt UniversityUniversity of Chicago
City Colleges of Chicago-Kennedy-King College
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity