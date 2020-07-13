Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors garbage disposal dishwasher pet friendly

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel hardwood floors in unit laundry bathtub carpet ceiling fan extra storage garbage disposal ice maker oven smoke-free units walk in closets Property Amenities accessible parking garage internet access cats allowed dogs allowed on-site laundry pet friendly 24hr maintenance bbq/grill bike storage cc payments coffee bar community garden courtyard dog park e-payments guest parking new construction online portal package receiving smoke-free community

Now offering in-person, virtual & self-guided tours by appointment! To help stop the spread of COVID-19, face masks are required. Reach out to us today as helping you find the perfect home remains our priority!The Hinsdale Apartment Homes offers pet friendly one, two, and three bedroom homes in the affluent and prestigious community of Hinsdale, Illinois. Escape to a tranquil community nestled amongst 7 acres and surrounded by two lakes, the perfect setting for an evening stroll or bike ride. We welcome you to visit and peek inside one of our elegantly renovated homes with modern finishes including double stainless steel sinks, new appliances, new kitchens and baths, maple wood cabinetry, high speed internet access, private entrances with patios and balconies, and much more. The Hinsdale is conveniently located just minutes from I-355, I-294, I-88, I-55, Route 83, and public transportation for easy access to shopping, work, and entertainment in downtown Chicago. Our community is located in esteemed school districts 181 and 86 and neighboring suburbs include Burr Ridge, Naperville, Oak Brook, Elmhurst, Downers Grove, and LaGrange. Call today to schedule your personal tour and secure a space you will be proud to call home!