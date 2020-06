Amenities

hardwood floors garage recently renovated

Unit Amenities hardwood floors recently renovated Property Amenities parking garage

Beautiful brand new rehab home. You will be the 1st family to rent this gorgeous 3 bed 1 bath with all appliances and 2 car garage. Beautiful hardwood floors. All new appliances. This won't last long. Must have verifiable income 3x the rent non-smoking good credit 1.5-year lease preferred. Tenant pays for all utilities grass snow and landscaping + rental insurance policy