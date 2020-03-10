All apartments in Buffalo Grove
Find more places like 360 SATINWOOD Court North.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Buffalo Grove, IL
/
360 SATINWOOD Court North
Last updated June 7 2020 at 9:44 PM

360 SATINWOOD Court North

360 Satinwood Court North · (847) 353-7660
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Buffalo Grove
See all
Apartments with Move-in Specials
See all
Apartments with Gym
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all

Location

360 Satinwood Court North, Buffalo Grove, IL 60089
The Woodlands at Fiore

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$2,350

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 3 Bath · 1554 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
in unit laundry
oven
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Spacious end unit town home in quit Golf Course Community. Prestigious award winning schools. Near Buffalo grove Rd and Route 22. Completely remodeled with cherry Kitchen cabinets , Granite Counter tops and new Kitchen stainless steel appliances . Penthouse with lots of windows. Recently painted with modern colors. Finished basement , wet bar and lots of storage space.Master bedroom suite with walk in closet .Vaulted ceiling and Fireplace in Living room and Dinning room.Two Master suite and 3 rd room can be used as Den/ Office /Bedroom. Close to Shopping , train station, Parks and Banks. Great schools. Stevenson High school.Prefer Long term lease. ** please use Booties and bring your own mask.No more than 3 people one time .Send Covid-19 disclosures back before showing** Some pictures are before the tenant moved in .

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 360 SATINWOOD Court North have any available units?
360 SATINWOOD Court North has a unit available for $2,350 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Buffalo Grove, IL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Buffalo Grove Rent Report.
What amenities does 360 SATINWOOD Court North have?
Some of 360 SATINWOOD Court North's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 360 SATINWOOD Court North currently offering any rent specials?
360 SATINWOOD Court North isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 360 SATINWOOD Court North pet-friendly?
No, 360 SATINWOOD Court North is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Buffalo Grove.
Does 360 SATINWOOD Court North offer parking?
Yes, 360 SATINWOOD Court North does offer parking.
Does 360 SATINWOOD Court North have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 360 SATINWOOD Court North offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 360 SATINWOOD Court North have a pool?
No, 360 SATINWOOD Court North does not have a pool.
Does 360 SATINWOOD Court North have accessible units?
No, 360 SATINWOOD Court North does not have accessible units.
Does 360 SATINWOOD Court North have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 360 SATINWOOD Court North has units with dishwashers.
Have a question for 360 SATINWOOD Court North?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

301 Riverwalk Place
301 N Riverwalk Dr
Buffalo Grove, IL 60089
Windbrooke Crossing
1160 Windbrooke Drive
Buffalo Grove, IL 60089

Similar Pages

Buffalo Grove 1 BedroomsBuffalo Grove 2 Bedrooms
Buffalo Grove Apartments with GymBuffalo Grove Apartments with Move-in Specials
Buffalo Grove Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Chicago, ILNaperville, ILEvanston, ILWaukegan, ILArlington Heights, ILSchaumburg, ILWheaton, ILLombard, ILMount Prospect, ILOak Park, ILDes Plaines, ILPalatine, IL
Elgin, ILDowners Grove, ILGlenview, ILElmhurst, ILSt. Charles, ILGlendale Heights, ILCarol Stream, ILVernon Hills, ILPark Ridge, ILLisle, ILNorthbrook, ILElk Grove Village, IL
Bloomingdale, ILSkokie, ILGurnee, ILAlgonquin, ILBerwyn, ILHoffman Estates, ILWestmont, ILRolling Meadows, ILCrystal Lake, ILHanover Park, ILWheeling, ILDeerfield, IL

Apartments Near Colleges

City Colleges of Chicago-Malcolm X CollegeChicago State University
Roosevelt UniversityUniversity of Chicago
City Colleges of Chicago-Kennedy-King College
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity