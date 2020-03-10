360 SATINWOOD Court North

Amenities

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace granite counters in unit laundry oven refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking garage

Spacious end unit town home in quit Golf Course Community. Prestigious award winning schools. Near Buffalo grove Rd and Route 22. Completely remodeled with cherry Kitchen cabinets , Granite Counter tops and new Kitchen stainless steel appliances . Penthouse with lots of windows. Recently painted with modern colors. Finished basement , wet bar and lots of storage space.Master bedroom suite with walk in closet .Vaulted ceiling and Fireplace in Living room and Dinning room.Two Master suite and 3 rd room can be used as Den/ Office /Bedroom. Close to Shopping , train station, Parks and Banks. Great schools. Stevenson High school.Prefer Long term lease. ** please use Booties and bring your own mask.No more than 3 people one time .Send Covid-19 disclosures back before showing** Some pictures are before the tenant moved in .