4520 Elm 2S

Remodeled kitchen with white shaker cabinets and marble backsplash, updated bath, laminate flooring, large double closets in bedrooms and bonus walk-in in master bedroom, balcony, window blinds, 2 sets of washers and dryers in basement, well kept clean building. Heat and water included. Street parking only. Minimum credit score 650, no criminal background or evictions. Maximum occupancy for this 2nd floor unit is 3. Sorry, no pets or smoking in or around building.

No Pets Allowed



