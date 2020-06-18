All apartments in Brookfield
Last updated June 18 2020 at 10:10 AM

4520 Elm 2S

4520 Elm Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

4520 Elm Avenue, Brookfield, IL 60513

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
recently renovated
some paid utils
microwave
range
Unit Amenities
Brookfield nicely updated 2br heated - Property Id: 291519

Remodeled kitchen with white shaker cabinets and marble backsplash, updated bath, laminate flooring, large double closets in bedrooms and bonus walk-in in master bedroom, balcony, window blinds, 2 sets of washers and dryers in basement, well kept clean building. Heat and water included. Street parking only. Minimum credit score 650, no criminal background or evictions. Maximum occupancy for this 2nd floor unit is 3. Sorry, no pets or smoking in or around building.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/291519
Property Id 291519

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5821693)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4520 Elm 2S have any available units?
4520 Elm 2S doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Brookfield, IL.
What amenities does 4520 Elm 2S have?
Some of 4520 Elm 2S's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4520 Elm 2S currently offering any rent specials?
4520 Elm 2S isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4520 Elm 2S pet-friendly?
No, 4520 Elm 2S is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Brookfield.
Does 4520 Elm 2S offer parking?
No, 4520 Elm 2S does not offer parking.
Does 4520 Elm 2S have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 4520 Elm 2S offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 4520 Elm 2S have a pool?
No, 4520 Elm 2S does not have a pool.
Does 4520 Elm 2S have accessible units?
No, 4520 Elm 2S does not have accessible units.
Does 4520 Elm 2S have units with dishwashers?
No, 4520 Elm 2S does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 4520 Elm 2S have units with air conditioning?
No, 4520 Elm 2S does not have units with air conditioning.
