4517 Park Ave
4517 Park Ave

4517 Park Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

4517 Park Avenue, Brookfield, IL 60513

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
pet friendly
parking
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
on-site laundry
parking
2BR balcony - Property Id: 267031

$300 OFF RENT VIRTUAL SHOWINGS AVAILABLE, MONTHLY SECURITY DEPOSIT PAYMENTS AVAILABLE!
Very spacious two bedroom on a quiet street in Brookfield, with BALCONY hardwood floors, large closet, updated kitchen with island, large bedrooms, laundry in building, Parking space and Heat included. Near expressway, shopping and Brookfield Zoo. Pets allowed 1 month security deposit. Must be able to provide proof of gross income 3x rent, and no evictions. If interested please contact 727-612-9212 or email ****
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/267031
Property Id 267031

(RLNE5820406)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4517 Park Ave have any available units?
4517 Park Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Brookfield, IL.
What amenities does 4517 Park Ave have?
Some of 4517 Park Ave's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4517 Park Ave currently offering any rent specials?
4517 Park Ave isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4517 Park Ave pet-friendly?
Yes, 4517 Park Ave is pet friendly.
Does 4517 Park Ave offer parking?
Yes, 4517 Park Ave does offer parking.
Does 4517 Park Ave have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4517 Park Ave does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4517 Park Ave have a pool?
No, 4517 Park Ave does not have a pool.
Does 4517 Park Ave have accessible units?
No, 4517 Park Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 4517 Park Ave have units with dishwashers?
No, 4517 Park Ave does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 4517 Park Ave have units with air conditioning?
No, 4517 Park Ave does not have units with air conditioning.
