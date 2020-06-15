All apartments in Brookfield
Find more places like 4517 Grove 4.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Brookfield, IL
/
4517 Grove 4
Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:18 PM

4517 Grove 4

4517 Grove Avenue · (773) 569-0889
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Brookfield
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all

Location

4517 Grove Avenue, Brookfield, IL 60513

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

2 Bedrooms

Unit Unit 4 · Avail. now

$1,300

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 750 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

pet friendly
parking
some paid utils
carpet
range
oven
Unit Amenities
carpet
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
2 Bed/1 Bath Apt. Available Brookfield 1.24.2020 - Property Id: 193640

Sun-Filled, West Facing & Spacious King & Queen sized 2 Bed/1 Bath apartment, Great location in Brookfield. Heat/Hot water & 1 parking space included. Additional Easy Street Parking as well. Eat-in-Kitchen, Laundry on Ground Floor. Available January 24th.. Units are freshly painted, New Carpet and cleaned prior to move in. Pets allowed w/pet rent and additional refundable Security deposit. Two- 1 Large Bedrooms ALSO available $1,050/mo, same eat in kitchen and Queen sized bedroom, Large Living Room.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/193640
Property Id 193640

(RLNE5814025)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4517 Grove 4 have any available units?
4517 Grove 4 has a unit available for $1,300 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 4517 Grove 4 have?
Some of 4517 Grove 4's amenities include pet friendly, parking, and some paid utils. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4517 Grove 4 currently offering any rent specials?
4517 Grove 4 isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4517 Grove 4 pet-friendly?
Yes, 4517 Grove 4 is pet friendly.
Does 4517 Grove 4 offer parking?
Yes, 4517 Grove 4 does offer parking.
Does 4517 Grove 4 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4517 Grove 4 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4517 Grove 4 have a pool?
No, 4517 Grove 4 does not have a pool.
Does 4517 Grove 4 have accessible units?
No, 4517 Grove 4 does not have accessible units.
Does 4517 Grove 4 have units with dishwashers?
No, 4517 Grove 4 does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 4517 Grove 4 have units with air conditioning?
No, 4517 Grove 4 does not have units with air conditioning.
Have a question for 4517 Grove 4?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Similar Pages

Brookfield 1 BedroomsBrookfield 2 Bedrooms
Brookfield Apartments with BalconyBrookfield Apartments with Parking
Brookfield Dog Friendly Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Chicago, ILNaperville, ILEvanston, ILArlington Heights, ILSchaumburg, ILWheaton, ILLombard, ILMount Prospect, ILOak Park, ILJoliet, ILDes Plaines, IL
Palatine, ILBolingbrook, ILDowners Grove, ILGlenview, ILElmhurst, ILWoodridge, ILOrland Park, ILChicago Ridge, ILAddison, ILAlsip, IL
Clarendon Hills, ILHomewood, ILElmwood Park, ILTinley Park, ILHighland Park, ILDarien, ILMarkham, ILCicero, ILNorridge, ILLincolnwood, IL

Apartments Near Colleges

City Colleges of Chicago-Malcolm X CollegeChicago State University
Roosevelt UniversityUniversity of Chicago
City Colleges of Chicago-Kennedy-King College
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity