Bolingbrook, IL
565 Cumberland Lane
Last updated April 3 2020 at 1:27 PM

565 Cumberland Lane

565 Cumberland Lane · (630) 896-5000
Location

565 Cumberland Lane, Bolingbrook, IL 60440
Indian Oaks

Price and availability

5 Bedrooms

Unit 5 Bed · Avail. now

$2,350

5 Bed · 2 Bath · 2100 sqft

Amenities

Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
fireplace
granite counters
in unit laundry
oven
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
5 bedroom, 2 bathroom~Gorgeous remodel !!! Open concept kitchen-living room-dining room. Brand new kitchen with granite counters, white cabinets, SS appliances, island with stool seating and recessed lights. Three bedrooms on second level, all have new ceiling fans, two more bedrooms on lower level. Lower level offers a huge family room with fireplace and door to walk out to large back yard. Brand new flooring in entire house! Washer & dryer provided! Attached two car garage! BONUS=blinds already provided on all windows! Conveniently located to just about everything!!~ I-355, library, schools, parks, shopping & restaurants, just to name a few

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 565 Cumberland Lane have any available units?
565 Cumberland Lane has a unit available for $2,350 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Bolingbrook, IL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Bolingbrook Rent Report.
What amenities does 565 Cumberland Lane have?
Some of 565 Cumberland Lane's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 565 Cumberland Lane currently offering any rent specials?
565 Cumberland Lane isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 565 Cumberland Lane pet-friendly?
No, 565 Cumberland Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Bolingbrook.
Does 565 Cumberland Lane offer parking?
Yes, 565 Cumberland Lane does offer parking.
Does 565 Cumberland Lane have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 565 Cumberland Lane offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 565 Cumberland Lane have a pool?
No, 565 Cumberland Lane does not have a pool.
Does 565 Cumberland Lane have accessible units?
No, 565 Cumberland Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 565 Cumberland Lane have units with dishwashers?
No, 565 Cumberland Lane does not have units with dishwashers.
