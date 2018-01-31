565 Cumberland Lane

Amenities

5 bedroom, 2 bathroom~Gorgeous remodel !!! Open concept kitchen-living room-dining room. Brand new kitchen with granite counters, white cabinets, SS appliances, island with stool seating and recessed lights. Three bedrooms on second level, all have new ceiling fans, two more bedrooms on lower level. Lower level offers a huge family room with fireplace and door to walk out to large back yard. Brand new flooring in entire house! Washer & dryer provided! Attached two car garage! BONUS=blinds already provided on all windows! Conveniently located to just about everything!!~ I-355, library, schools, parks, shopping & restaurants, just to name a few