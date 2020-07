185 College Drive.

Amenities

granite counters hardwood floors garage recently renovated air conditioning microwave

Unit Amenities air conditioning granite counters hardwood floors microwave refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities parking garage

DESIRABLE RANCH WESTLAKE REMODELED QUAD UNIT! ******OWNER LOOKING FOR A CREDIT SCORE OF 620 OR BETTER - PLEASE DO NOT APPLY WITH ANYTHING LESS! ***** THIS BRIGHT AND OPEN FLOOR PLAN UNIT FEATURES WOOD LAMINATE FLOORS, NEW KITCHEN WITH WHITE 42" CABINETS - SS APPLIANCES - GRANITE COUNTER TOPS - GALLEY KITCHEN WITH SEPARATE EAT-IN AREA, NEW GAS F/A FURNACE AND GAS 40 GAL HOT WATER HEATER, NEWER AIR CONDITIONER, FULL FINISHED BASEMENT WITH WET BAR - LAMINATE FLOOR - CAN LIGHTS - TONS OF STORAGE - LARGE UTILITY ROOM - WINDOWS, AND MUCH MORE!