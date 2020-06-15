125 Lakeview Drive

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony garage stainless steel walk in closets pool

Unit Amenities ceiling fan in unit laundry patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets stainless steel Property Amenities clubhouse elevator parking pool garage lobby sauna tennis court

2 minutes west of 355 and Lake street. Newer luxury condo 2 bed / 2 bath gourmet kitchen with gas stove and breakfast nook. Newer Large Refrigerator / Stainless Steel appliances, large dining/living area, balcony with view of Forest Preserve and lake. Master bedroom with walk in closet and luxury bath. Ceiling Fan with Lights in both Bedrooms and in Living Room. Washer and dryer in unit. Underground parking space #24 plus storage. Elevator building with secure lobby. Clubhouse, pool, sauna, beach and tennis courts. 2 year lease required