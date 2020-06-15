All apartments in Bloomingdale
Find more places like 125 Lakeview Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Bloomingdale, IL
/
125 Lakeview Drive
Last updated May 24 2020 at 9:01 AM

125 Lakeview Drive

125 Lakeview Drive · (630) 531-6900
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Bloomingdale
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all

Location

125 Lakeview Drive, Bloomingdale, IL 60108

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

2 Bedrooms

Unit 704 · Avail. now

$1,900

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1332 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
garage
stainless steel
walk in closets
pool
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
clubhouse
elevator
parking
pool
garage
lobby
sauna
tennis court
2 minutes west of 355 and Lake street. Newer luxury condo 2 bed / 2 bath gourmet kitchen with gas stove and breakfast nook. Newer Large Refrigerator / Stainless Steel appliances, large dining/living area, balcony with view of Forest Preserve and lake. Master bedroom with walk in closet and luxury bath. Ceiling Fan with Lights in both Bedrooms and in Living Room. Washer and dryer in unit. Underground parking space #24 plus storage. Elevator building with secure lobby. Clubhouse, pool, sauna, beach and tennis courts. 2 year lease required

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 125 Lakeview Drive have any available units?
125 Lakeview Drive has a unit available for $1,900 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 125 Lakeview Drive have?
Some of 125 Lakeview Drive's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 125 Lakeview Drive currently offering any rent specials?
125 Lakeview Drive isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 125 Lakeview Drive pet-friendly?
No, 125 Lakeview Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Bloomingdale.
Does 125 Lakeview Drive offer parking?
Yes, 125 Lakeview Drive does offer parking.
Does 125 Lakeview Drive have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 125 Lakeview Drive offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 125 Lakeview Drive have a pool?
Yes, 125 Lakeview Drive has a pool.
Does 125 Lakeview Drive have accessible units?
No, 125 Lakeview Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 125 Lakeview Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 125 Lakeview Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 125 Lakeview Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 125 Lakeview Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
Have a question for 125 Lakeview Drive?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Camden at Bloomingdale
348 Glenwood Dr
Bloomingdale, IL 60108
Wilshire Towers Apartments
201 Regency Dr
Bloomingdale, IL 60108
Stratford Green Apartment Homes
492 Vinings Dr
Bloomingdale, IL 60108

Similar Pages

Bloomingdale 1 BedroomsBloomingdale 2 Bedrooms
Bloomingdale Apartments with BalconyBloomingdale Apartments with Pool
Bloomingdale Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Chicago, ILNaperville, ILAurora, ILArlington Heights, ILSchaumburg, ILWheaton, ILLombard, ILMount Prospect, ILOak Park, ILDes Plaines, ILPalatine, ILBolingbrook, IL
Elgin, ILDowners Grove, ILGlenview, ILElmhurst, ILSt. Charles, ILWoodridge, ILSkokie, ILOswego, ILAlgonquin, ILBerwyn, ILHoffman Estates, ILWestmont, IL
Rolling Meadows, ILCrystal Lake, ILPlainfield, ILHanover Park, ILWheeling, ILDeerfield, ILNorth Aurora, ILWilmette, ILLockport, ILMaywood, ILRoselle, ILWest Dundee, IL

Apartments Near Colleges

City Colleges of Chicago-Malcolm X CollegeChicago State University
Roosevelt UniversityUniversity of Chicago
City Colleges of Chicago-Kennedy-King College
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity