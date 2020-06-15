6620 19th Street

Amenities

in unit laundry hardwood floors dishwasher garage microwave range

Unit Amenities dishwasher hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave range refrigerator Property Amenities parking garage

Very Well Kept 1Bed/1Bath Condo Berwyn - Very well kept 1Bed/1Bath condo in Berwyn. Windows throughout let in abundant sunlight. Dishwasher, stove, microwave, and fridge all stay! Dark laminate wood flooring and plenty of closet space. Rent includes one garage parking spot with garage storage, access to building washer/dryer, and individual storage unit. Call today!



Elementary: (98)

Junior High: (98)

High School: (201)



Directions: Oak Park Ave. to 19th Street east to property



RPM Suburban Chicago

Franklin Park IL 60131

(847)455-2990



*Information including sq. footages, lot sizes, etc. are reliable but not guaranteed therefore confirmation should be received through personal inspection with or by a professional.\



We are the trusted leader in single family property management. We manage single family homes, townhouses, condominiums and apartment buildings. Real Property Management Suburban Chicago will help protect your investment, provide professional service, minimize your costs, and maximize your incomewithout interrupting your daily life. Visit us at www.rpmsuburbanchicago.com



(RLNE5182692)