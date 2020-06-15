All apartments in Berwyn
Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:14 PM

6620 19th Street

6620 19th St · (847) 455-9500
Location

6620 19th St, Berwyn, IL 60402
Berwyn

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

1 Bedroom

Unit 6620 19th Street · Avail. now

$995

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 850 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
microwave
range
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Very Well Kept 1Bed/1Bath Condo Berwyn - Very well kept 1Bed/1Bath condo in Berwyn. Windows throughout let in abundant sunlight. Dishwasher, stove, microwave, and fridge all stay! Dark laminate wood flooring and plenty of closet space. Rent includes one garage parking spot with garage storage, access to building washer/dryer, and individual storage unit. Call today!

Elementary: (98)
Junior High: (98)
High School: (201)

Directions: Oak Park Ave. to 19th Street east to property

RPM Suburban Chicago
Franklin Park IL 60131
(847)455-2990

*Information including sq. footages, lot sizes, etc. are reliable but not guaranteed therefore confirmation should be received through personal inspection with or by a professional.\

We are the trusted leader in single family property management. We manage single family homes, townhouses, condominiums and apartment buildings. Real Property Management Suburban Chicago will help protect your investment, provide professional service, minimize your costs, and maximize your incomewithout interrupting your daily life. Visit us at www.rpmsuburbanchicago.com

(RLNE5182692)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6620 19th Street have any available units?
6620 19th Street has a unit available for $995 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 6620 19th Street have?
Some of 6620 19th Street's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6620 19th Street currently offering any rent specials?
6620 19th Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6620 19th Street pet-friendly?
No, 6620 19th Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Berwyn.
Does 6620 19th Street offer parking?
Yes, 6620 19th Street does offer parking.
Does 6620 19th Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 6620 19th Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 6620 19th Street have a pool?
No, 6620 19th Street does not have a pool.
Does 6620 19th Street have accessible units?
No, 6620 19th Street does not have accessible units.
Does 6620 19th Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 6620 19th Street has units with dishwashers.
Does 6620 19th Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 6620 19th Street does not have units with air conditioning.
