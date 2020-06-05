All apartments in Berwyn
3112 Grove Avenue
Last updated June 5 2020 at 9:22 PM

3112 Grove Avenue

3112 Grove Avenue · (708) 606-4280
Location

3112 Grove Avenue, Berwyn, IL 60402
Berwyn

Price and availability

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2N · Avail. now

$1,475

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 1330 sqft

Amenities

Unit Amenities
dishwasher
granite counters
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
Large renovated apartment. 1 block to Metra, restaurants, pubs and shopping. Adjacent to Heritage/Emerson Elementary. Complete rehabbed unit. Newly remodeled: windows, floors, walls, lighting, kitchen and bath. Brand NEW-Granite and SS appliance kitchen. Huge room sizes, formal/large dining room, enclosed back porch. Loads of closet space, 2 pantries off kitchen. High ceilings, freshly painted throughout. Over 1300 square feet! Heat included. Easy residential street parking. In building coin laundry. Tenants over 18 years must have a credit score of 640 or higher. $60 non-refundable application fee. Available 8/1/20-possibly sooner.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3112 Grove Avenue have any available units?
3112 Grove Avenue has a unit available for $1,475 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 3112 Grove Avenue have?
Some of 3112 Grove Avenue's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3112 Grove Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
3112 Grove Avenue isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3112 Grove Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 3112 Grove Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Berwyn.
Does 3112 Grove Avenue offer parking?
No, 3112 Grove Avenue does not offer parking.
Does 3112 Grove Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3112 Grove Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3112 Grove Avenue have a pool?
No, 3112 Grove Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 3112 Grove Avenue have accessible units?
No, 3112 Grove Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 3112 Grove Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3112 Grove Avenue has units with dishwashers.
Does 3112 Grove Avenue have units with air conditioning?
No, 3112 Grove Avenue does not have units with air conditioning.
