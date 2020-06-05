3112 Grove Avenue

Amenities
Large renovated apartment. 1 block to Metra, restaurants, pubs and shopping. Adjacent to Heritage/Emerson Elementary. Complete rehabbed unit. Newly remodeled: windows, floors, walls, lighting, kitchen and bath. Brand NEW-Granite and SS appliance kitchen. Huge room sizes, formal/large dining room, enclosed back porch. Loads of closet space, 2 pantries off kitchen. High ceilings, freshly painted throughout. Over 1300 square feet! Heat included. Easy residential street parking. In building coin laundry. Tenants over 18 years must have a credit score of 640 or higher. $60 non-refundable application fee. Available 8/1/20-possibly sooner.