423 South 21st Street

Unit Amenities in unit laundry recently renovated Property Amenities gym

View Guided Virtual Tour at https://youtu.be/4ZOukHgP0BM



Fully renovated! All new kitchen appliances, cabinets, countertops ! New LVP flooring! Freshly painted! New bathroom! Stackable Washer/Dryer in unit. This place you will want to call home! Available NOW! Agent owned.



Belleville Amenities: Close to shopping and many restaurants. 30 minutes from downtown St Louis. 15-20 minutes from Scott Air Force Base. 15-20 minutes from Mid America Airport. 30 minutes from Lambert International Airport. Minutes away from I-64 and I-255. Close to numerous Parks and recreational centers (McKendree Rec Plex, YMCA, Gold’s Gym, Planet Fitness) Nearby colleges include: Southwestern Illinois College, and McKendree.