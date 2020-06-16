All apartments in Belleville
Last updated June 16 2020 at 10:25 PM

423 South 21st Street

423 South 21st Street · (224) 261-7682
Location

423 South 21st Street, Belleville, IL 62226

Price and availability

3 Bedrooms

Unit Apt 4 · Avail. now

$850

3 Bed · 1 Bath · 900 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
recently renovated
gym
Unit Amenities
in unit laundry
recently renovated
Property Amenities
gym
View Guided Virtual Tour at https://youtu.be/4ZOukHgP0BM

Fully renovated! All new kitchen appliances, cabinets, countertops ! New LVP flooring! Freshly painted! New bathroom! Stackable Washer/Dryer in unit. This place you will want to call home! Available NOW! Agent owned.

Belleville Amenities: Close to shopping and many restaurants. 30 minutes from downtown St Louis. 15-20 minutes from Scott Air Force Base. 15-20 minutes from Mid America Airport. 30 minutes from Lambert International Airport. Minutes away from I-64 and I-255. Close to numerous Parks and recreational centers (McKendree Rec Plex, YMCA, Gold’s Gym, Planet Fitness) Nearby colleges include: Southwestern Illinois College, and McKendree.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 423 South 21st Street have any available units?
423 South 21st Street has a unit available for $850 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
Is 423 South 21st Street currently offering any rent specials?
423 South 21st Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 423 South 21st Street pet-friendly?
No, 423 South 21st Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Belleville.
Does 423 South 21st Street offer parking?
No, 423 South 21st Street does not offer parking.
Does 423 South 21st Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 423 South 21st Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 423 South 21st Street have a pool?
No, 423 South 21st Street does not have a pool.
Does 423 South 21st Street have accessible units?
No, 423 South 21st Street does not have accessible units.
Does 423 South 21st Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 423 South 21st Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 423 South 21st Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 423 South 21st Street does not have units with air conditioning.
