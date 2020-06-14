/
1 bedroom apartments
34 1 Bedroom Apartments for rent in Belleville, IL
1 Unit Available
316 North 2nd Street
316 North 2nd Street, Belleville, IL
1 Bedroom
$500
540 sqft
One Bedroom Apartment in Twelve Oaks Subdivision, 14 x 13 Eat In Kitchen with Electric Range, Garbage Disposal and Refrigerator, Hallway Bathroom, 13 x 10 First Bedroom and 21 x 10 Second Bedroom, Trash Service Included, Off Street Parking, No Pets
1 Unit Available
10 South 35TH Street
10 South 35th Street, Belleville, IL
1 Bedroom
$675
681 sqft
One Bedroom Apartment in Belleville, 16 x 14 Living Room, 12 x 11 Kitchen Provides Electric Range, Garbage Disposal and Refrigerator, Full Hallway Bathroom, 13 x 10 Bedroom, Water, Sewer and Trash Included, Off Street Parking, Available 06/01/2020.
Results within 5 miles of Belleville
8 Units Available
Park Terrace Apartments
1 Park Terrace Ln, Fairview Heights, IL
1 Bedroom
$785
898 sqft
A variety of one- and two-bedrooms located across from Beautiful Park. Amenities include fully loaded kitchens, dishwashers, frost-free refrigerators, central air, optional fireplaces and more.
15 Units Available
Villas At Crystal Lake
3735 Round Hill Rd, Swansea, IL
1 Bedroom
$965
772 sqft
Our leasing office is NOW OPEN for IN-PERSON TOURS! As a precaution, masks and social distancing are required, tours are limited to 2 people and appointments are encouraged. We are still offering VIRTUAL TOURS as well.
16 Units Available
Thirteen01 at Hartman Lakes
1301 Centerpoint Circle, O'Fallon, IL
1 Bedroom
$1,130
816 sqft
Our leasing office is NOW OPEN for IN-PERSON TOURS! As a precaution, masks and social distancing are required, tours are limited to 2 people and appointments are encouraged. We are still offering VIRTUAL TOURS as well.
7 Units Available
Green Mount Lakes
1200 Greenfield Pl, O'Fallon, IL
1 Bedroom
$1,045
798 sqft
Near Interstate 64 and downtown, these one- to three-bedroom units feature vaulted ceilings, breakfast nooks, walk-in closets and resort-style pools. Apartment amenities include new carpet, and spacious floor plans.
1 Unit Available
114 Ashley Drive
114 Ashley Dr, Fairview Heights, IL
1 Bedroom
$650
540 sqft
1 Bedroom, 1 Bathroom ground level Condo. Open floor plan. Living room with wood-burning fireplace. Dining area. Kitchen with appliances: stove, refrigerator, and dishwasher. Stacked washer/dryer in the unit. The patio has a storage unit.
1 Unit Available
255 Eagle Ridge
255 Eagle Rdg, O'Fallon, IL
1 Bedroom
$825
640 sqft
1 Bedroom, 1 Bathroom Upstairs Condo. Living room with wood-burning fireplace & vaulted ceiling with skylight. Dining area with patio doors to deck. Kitchen with stove, refrigerator, dishwasher, microwave & disposal. Stacked Washer/dryer in unit.
1 Unit Available
131 Ashley Drive
131 Ashley Dr, Fairview Heights, IL
1 Bedroom
$625
540 sqft
View Guided Virtual Tour at https://youtu.be/JRSR0WSXeH8 Garden level 1 bedroom, 1 bath apartment. Living room with plush carpet, wood buring fireplace and door leading to your private patio. Patio has storage closet.
Results within 10 miles of Belleville
Columbus Square
14 Units Available
City Side
1115 Carr St, St. Louis, MO
1 Bedroom
$738
722 sqft
Embrace the excitement of downtown living within the comforts of a community setting. Welcome to Cityside Apartments.
Downtown St. Louis
9 Units Available
Arcade Apartments
800 Olive St, St. Louis, MO
1 Bedroom
$1,100
844 sqft
Downtown St.
Downtown St. Louis
15 Units Available
City View Apartments
110 N 17th St, St. Louis, MO
1 Bedroom
$685
689 sqft
High-rise downtown living at an affordable price! Downtown St. Louis is a vibrant neighborhood that has grown into an authentic, energetic and connected community.
Lafayette Square
4 Units Available
The Lofts at Lafayette Square
1119 Mississippi Avenue, St. Louis, MO
1 Bedroom
$1,145
920 sqft
Historic exposed brick and timber building listed on the National Register of Historic Places. Units feature fully equipped kitchens, washers and dryers, ceiling fans, and hardwood floors.
Downtown St. Louis
13 Units Available
Vangard
1110 Washington Ave, St. Louis, MO
1 Bedroom
$875
955 sqft
Situated in an eight-story former warehouse in the Loft District. One- and two-bedroom loft-style apartments with timber ceilings and exposed brick walls. Complimentary internet and cable TV. On-site restaurant, winery and gourmet market.
Soulard Historic District
11 Units Available
1400 Russell Luxury Apartments
1400 Russell Boulevard, St. Louis, MO
1 Bedroom
$1,350
731 sqft
Our leasing office is NOW OPEN for IN-PERSON TOURS! As a precaution, masks and social distancing are required, tours are limited to 2 people and appointments are encouraged. We are still offering VIRTUAL TOURS as well.
Downtown St. Louis
15 Units Available
Bogen
1209 Washington Ave, St. Louis, MO
1 Bedroom
$1,295
1414 sqft
The Bogen Lofts is a unique community with plenty of beautiful, recently renovated units. Amenities include refrigerators, walk-in closets, garbage disposals and dishwashers. The community is pet-friendly and has an elevator.
Downtown St. Louis
15 Units Available
Ventana
1207 Washington Ave, St. Louis, MO
1 Bedroom
$1,295
1377 sqft
This community offers one- and two-bedroom apartments in 12 floor plans. Units are recently renovated and feature washers/dryers. Pet-friendly community with onsite clubhouse and garage parking. Just moments from The Dome at America's Center.
Downtown St. Louis
18 Units Available
The Laurel
622 North 7th Street, St. Louis, MO
1 Bedroom
$1,110
841 sqft
Our leasing office is opening for in person tours on 6/15/20. We are limiting tours to 2 people at a time and practicing social distancing. We do require a mask to be worn and will check your tempature apon arrival. Appointments are highly suggested.
Downtown St. Louis
12 Units Available
Peper Lofts
701 North 1st Street, St. Louis, MO
1 Bedroom
$1,280
641 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Peper Lofts in St. Louis. View photos, descriptions and more!
Downtown St. Louis
35 Units Available
Paul Brown Loft
206 N 9th Street, St. Louis, MO
1 Bedroom
$741
787 sqft
The building is absolutely SPECTACULAR! The Rooftop includes a fitness center, clubroom, four seasons room and swimming pool. We are home to Peoples National Bank,Cafe Cioccolato, SanSai Japanese Grill, and Great Clips.
Columbus Square
16 Units Available
Collins Terrace
1204 N 8th St, St. Louis, MO
1 Bedroom
$590
573 sqft
***Spring into Savings in the month of April. You could qualify for $300 off your Security Deposit. $250 off second month rent. The application fee is Waived for the month of April.
Downtown St. Louis
28 Units Available
Monogram on Washington
1706 Washington Avenue, St. Louis, MO
1 Bedroom
$1,225
789 sqft
We are now accepting in-person tours via scheduled appointments only. Our virtual tours are also available. Please schedule yours today.
3 Units Available
Metro Apartments at Granite City
4078 Kathy Dr #1, Granite City, IL
1 Bedroom
$615
700 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Metro Apartments at Granite City in Granite City. View photos, descriptions and more!
Downtown St. Louis
3 Units Available
The Downtowner
1133 Washington Ave, St. Louis, MO
1 Bedroom
$806
675 sqft
Downtowner Apartments – restores one of the coolest addresses in St. Louis. Choose a classic 1 or 2 bedroom, or a trend-forward micro studio.
