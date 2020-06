262 BROADMOOR Lane

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher fireplace granite counters in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities parking garage

SPACIOUS TOWN HOME IN DESIRABLE ASBURY PLACE WHICH IS WITHIN WALKING DISTANCE TO METRA AND DOWN TOWN BARTLETT! ! TWO BEDROOMS + LOFT, HARDWOOD THRU-OUT 1ST FLOOR, FINISHED LOWER LEVEL FAMILY ROOM, LARGE KITCHEN W/ 42' CABINETS, ISLAND, GRANITE COUNTER TOPS, BLACK APPLIANCES, EATING SPACE, CERAMIC IN BOTH UPPER FULL BATHS, VAULTED CEILINGS IN MASTER BEDROOM, LARGE WALK IN CLOSET, , 2ND FLOOR LAUNDRY, INCLUDING WASHER AND DRYER, FIREPLACE!! IMMEDIATE POSSESSION!! NEW CARPETING TO BE INSTALLED !!! ***SPECIAL INSTRUCTIONS FOR SHOWING HOME -- Please follow this procedure in showing this home 1. Use sanitizer to cleanse your hands prior to showing this home. 2. Use booties to cover your shoes or feet 3. Wear gloves if possible.