330 East Russell Street

Amenities

on-site laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors dishwasher all utils included garage

3 bedroom 1.5 bath on the entire second level of a 3 unit building. Walking distance to Metra train, shops, restaurants, and bars. Brand new bathrooms. Sun filled living room with a wall of windows. New flooring and freshly painted throughout. Large eat-in kitchen with white cabinets, wood laminate floors, stainless steel built-in oven, and cook top. Dining area with ceiling fan over looking the back yard that features a patio & BBQ. Spacious bedrooms with ceiling lights. On site laundry. Off street parking or garage available for $100 per month. All utilities included except for electric. Available immediately.