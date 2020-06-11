All apartments in Barrington
Last updated June 11 2020 at 9:40 PM

330 East Russell Street

330 East Russell Street · (847) 985-0200
Location

330 East Russell Street, Barrington, IL 60010

Price and availability

3 Bedrooms

Unit B · Avail. now

$1,395

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1100 sqft

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
all utils included
garage
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
hardwood floors
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
bbq/grill
garage
3 bedroom 1.5 bath on the entire second level of a 3 unit building. Walking distance to Metra train, shops, restaurants, and bars. Brand new bathrooms. Sun filled living room with a wall of windows. New flooring and freshly painted throughout. Large eat-in kitchen with white cabinets, wood laminate floors, stainless steel built-in oven, and cook top. Dining area with ceiling fan over looking the back yard that features a patio & BBQ. Spacious bedrooms with ceiling lights. On site laundry. Off street parking or garage available for $100 per month. All utilities included except for electric. Available immediately.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 330 East Russell Street have any available units?
330 East Russell Street has a unit available for $1,395 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 330 East Russell Street have?
Some of 330 East Russell Street's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 330 East Russell Street currently offering any rent specials?
330 East Russell Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 330 East Russell Street pet-friendly?
No, 330 East Russell Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Barrington.
Does 330 East Russell Street offer parking?
Yes, 330 East Russell Street does offer parking.
Does 330 East Russell Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 330 East Russell Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 330 East Russell Street have a pool?
No, 330 East Russell Street does not have a pool.
Does 330 East Russell Street have accessible units?
No, 330 East Russell Street does not have accessible units.
Does 330 East Russell Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 330 East Russell Street has units with dishwashers.
Does 330 East Russell Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 330 East Russell Street does not have units with air conditioning.
