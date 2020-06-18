All apartments in Barrington
Find more places like 158 Walton Street.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Barrington, IL
/
158 Walton Street
Last updated June 18 2020 at 3:20 AM

158 Walton Street

158 Walton St · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Barrington
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
3 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Hardwood Floors
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

158 Walton St, Barrington, IL 60010

Amenities

dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Incredibly Beautiful and Fully Remodeled 2 Bedroom and 1 Bathroom Apartment in Barrington! Garage space, dishwasher, stainless steel appliances, walking distance to train - What more could you ask for? Your next home is ready and waiting for you! Available Immediately! Lease Terms: 1 Year Lease Minimum. Tenant Pays Electric only. No Smoking. NO Pets Allowed. Credit/Background Check to be Performed by Listing Office. $60 p/Adult over 18. We utilize group showings. Tenants are responsible for $50 Move-In and Move-Out Administrative Fees.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 158 Walton Street have any available units?
158 Walton Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Barrington, IL.
What amenities does 158 Walton Street have?
Some of 158 Walton Street's amenities include dishwasher, garage, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 158 Walton Street currently offering any rent specials?
158 Walton Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 158 Walton Street pet-friendly?
No, 158 Walton Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Barrington.
Does 158 Walton Street offer parking?
Yes, 158 Walton Street does offer parking.
Does 158 Walton Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 158 Walton Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 158 Walton Street have a pool?
No, 158 Walton Street does not have a pool.
Does 158 Walton Street have accessible units?
No, 158 Walton Street does not have accessible units.
Does 158 Walton Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 158 Walton Street has units with dishwashers.
Does 158 Walton Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 158 Walton Street does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
Rental References for Your Apartment Application. Who to Select?
How to Spot and Avoid Rental Scams
Rental Fraud: Top Tips for Avoiding Common Scams
Pamper Your Pup With These Great Apartment Pet Amenities
First-Time Renter’s Apartment Guide and Checklist
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Similar Pages

Barrington 2 BedroomsBarrington 3 Bedrooms
Barrington Apartments with GymBarrington Apartments with Hardwood Floors
Barrington Apartments with Parking

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Chicago, ILNaperville, ILAurora, ILWaukegan, ILArlington Heights, ILSchaumburg, ILWheaton, IL
Lombard, ILMount Prospect, ILDes Plaines, ILPalatine, ILElgin, ILDowners Grove, ILGlenview, IL
Elmhurst, ILSt. Charles, ILWoodridge, ILGlendale Heights, ILNorridge, ILLincolnwood, IL

Apartments Near Colleges

City Colleges of Chicago-Malcolm X CollegeChicago State University
Roosevelt UniversityUniversity of Chicago
City Colleges of Chicago-Kennedy-King College