Home
/
Barrington, IL
/
116 Walton Street
Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:18 PM

116 Walton Street

116 South Walton Street · (980) 233-1266
Location

116 South Walton Street, Barrington, IL 60010

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 beds, 2 baths, $2800 · Avail. now

$2,800

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1648 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
garbage disposal
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
dogs allowed
pet friendly
clubhouse
gym
parking
garage
Barrington Village living! - Property Id: 289612

Light & bright, spacious home with huge finished walkout lower level. Perfect for in-law or teen! Walk to town, train, schools, library and much more. Open floor plan with kitchen & eating/dining area open to vaulted family room with fireplace. KT has granite counters & island, stainless appliances, bamboo floor. Freshly painted, many new light fixtures & recessed lights. New furnace & program thermostat, new sliders to deck on main floor, new blinds, new dishwasher. Huge master bedroom with 2 closets & new sliders to deck. Big deck for entertaining & relaxing! Cheerful, bright walkout lower level includes recreation room, exercise area, 4th bedroom, 8x10' walk-in closet, huge storage room, utility room with utility sink & washer/dryer. Lots of closet space in this house! Attached 2 car garage. Backyard storage shed. Charming front porch with porch swing. Move-in ready!
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/289612
Property Id 289612

(RLNE5815184)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 116 Walton Street have any available units?
116 Walton Street has a unit available for $2,800 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 116 Walton Street have?
Some of 116 Walton Street's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 116 Walton Street currently offering any rent specials?
116 Walton Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 116 Walton Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 116 Walton Street is pet friendly.
Does 116 Walton Street offer parking?
Yes, 116 Walton Street does offer parking.
Does 116 Walton Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 116 Walton Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 116 Walton Street have a pool?
No, 116 Walton Street does not have a pool.
Does 116 Walton Street have accessible units?
No, 116 Walton Street does not have accessible units.
Does 116 Walton Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 116 Walton Street has units with dishwashers.
Does 116 Walton Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 116 Walton Street does not have units with air conditioning.
