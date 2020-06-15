116 Walton Street

Amenities
Barrington Village living! - Property Id: 289612
Light & bright, spacious home with huge finished walkout lower level. Perfect for in-law or teen! Walk to town, train, schools, library and much more. Open floor plan with kitchen & eating/dining area open to vaulted family room with fireplace. KT has granite counters & island, stainless appliances, bamboo floor. Freshly painted, many new light fixtures & recessed lights. New furnace & program thermostat, new sliders to deck on main floor, new blinds, new dishwasher. Huge master bedroom with 2 closets & new sliders to deck. Big deck for entertaining & relaxing! Cheerful, bright walkout lower level includes recreation room, exercise area, 4th bedroom, 8x10' walk-in closet, huge storage room, utility room with utility sink & washer/dryer. Lots of closet space in this house! Attached 2 car garage. Backyard storage shed. Charming front porch with porch swing. Move-in ready!
