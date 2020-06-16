All apartments in Barrington
100 East Station Street
Last updated June 16 2020 at 9:20 PM

100 East Station Street

100 East Station Street · (847) 409-0297
Location

100 East Station Street, Barrington, IL 60010

Price and availability

2 Bedrooms

Unit 320 · Avail. now

$2,475

2 Bed · 3 Bath · 1564 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
extra storage
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
courtyard
elevator
on-site laundry
parking
bbq/grill
garage
media room
Upscale Condominium for Rent in Luxury Building with Security Elevator Access. Located in the heart of downtown Barrington and is within walking distance to the train station, numerous restaurants, shops, cleaners, movie theater, grocery store, banks, schools and more. Spacious 2 Bedroom Condo with Walk-In Spacious Closets & Lots of Beautiful Natural Lighting. 2 Baths with Tuscan Shower Tile & Floor Tile & Stone Style Multi-toned Counter Tops. Maple Hardwood Floors Throughout in Excellent Condition. Neutral wall colors throughout. Cherry Kitchen cabinets with granite; stainless steel appliances; amazing closet space throughout the unit lots of natural light. Large laundry room with additional storage cabinets. Walk-out balcony overlooking a lovely landscaped courtyard with access from family room and master bedroom. Great for barbecuing and relaxing. Includes secured heated underground heated parking. This is a peaceful condominium building with very friendly neighbors.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 100 East Station Street have any available units?
100 East Station Street has a unit available for $2,475 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 100 East Station Street have?
Some of 100 East Station Street's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 100 East Station Street currently offering any rent specials?
100 East Station Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 100 East Station Street pet-friendly?
No, 100 East Station Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Barrington.
Does 100 East Station Street offer parking?
Yes, 100 East Station Street does offer parking.
Does 100 East Station Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 100 East Station Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 100 East Station Street have a pool?
No, 100 East Station Street does not have a pool.
Does 100 East Station Street have accessible units?
No, 100 East Station Street does not have accessible units.
Does 100 East Station Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 100 East Station Street has units with dishwashers.
Does 100 East Station Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 100 East Station Street does not have units with air conditioning.
