100 East Station Street

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors dishwasher garage

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher extra storage granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities courtyard elevator on-site laundry parking bbq/grill garage media room

Upscale Condominium for Rent in Luxury Building with Security Elevator Access. Located in the heart of downtown Barrington and is within walking distance to the train station, numerous restaurants, shops, cleaners, movie theater, grocery store, banks, schools and more. Spacious 2 Bedroom Condo with Walk-In Spacious Closets & Lots of Beautiful Natural Lighting. 2 Baths with Tuscan Shower Tile & Floor Tile & Stone Style Multi-toned Counter Tops. Maple Hardwood Floors Throughout in Excellent Condition. Neutral wall colors throughout. Cherry Kitchen cabinets with granite; stainless steel appliances; amazing closet space throughout the unit lots of natural light. Large laundry room with additional storage cabinets. Walk-out balcony overlooking a lovely landscaped courtyard with access from family room and master bedroom. Great for barbecuing and relaxing. Includes secured heated underground heated parking. This is a peaceful condominium building with very friendly neighbors.