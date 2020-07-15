81 Apartments for rent in Alsip, IL with balconies
If there's a Blues heaven it can't be far from Alsip, Illinois. The small suburb of Chicago is the location that famous acts such as Muddy Waters, Willie Dixon and Dinah Washington have made their final resting place.
Lying just north of the Cal-Sag canal, Alsip is actually defined by the bodies of water that surround it. For boaters, the waterway is an excellent access point to Lake Michigan in the summer time. Lake Michigan itself is where locals and scores of visitors each year celebrate the welcome change in weather during the spring and summer months. Just 30 minutes south of Chicago, this is the borderland between one of the countries oldest, most storied cities and the green rolling hills of the American Midwest.
Balconies are a coveted amenity for many renters looking for high-rise views and opportunities for fresh air. However, you should keep in mind that balconies often come with restrictions.
Before signing a lease, ask about how many people can be on the balcony at once. Also, ask about whether you’re allowed to store a bike or other items.
You’ll also want to know about any maintenance schedules. Using your balcony as storage could result in fines and intervention from your property management.
Keep in mind that not all balconies are created equally. You may discover the views of the parking area are less than optimal or reduce your overall privacy.
Balconies can also get messy with debris, foliage, dirt, and pollen depending on your location. Renters are typically responsible for any clean-up and basic balcony upkeep.
Regardless of the issues to keep in mind, balconies are usually a big win for Alsip renters. Ask about apartments on higher floors for the best views.