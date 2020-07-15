Apartment List
81 Apartments for rent in Alsip, IL with balconies

Balconies are a coveted amenity for many renters looking for high-rise views and opportunities for fresh air. However, you should keep in mind that balconies often come with restrict... Read Guide >

1 Unit Available
11851 South Karlov Avenue
11851 South Karlov Avenue, Alsip, IL
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,200
750 sqft
Bright updated apartment located on the third floor. Eating area in kitchen, pantry in kitchen. Two good size bedrooms - lots of closet space. Large living room to fit your furniture + sliding glass doors to balcony for some outdoor space.
1 Unit Available
11013 Mayfield Ave
11013 Mayfield Avenue, Chicago Ridge, IL
4 Bedrooms
$1,800
Great Home to Rent in Chicago Ridge - Feel free to leave a voice message at 708-949-6247. This Chicago Ridge, broker-owned home for rent is located at 11013 Mayfield Ave. It is in a good location with good schools.

1 Unit Available
Westgate Valley
13312 Greenleaf Court
13312 Greenleaf Court, Palos Heights, IL
2 Bedrooms
$1,850
1450 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at 13312 Greenleaf Court in Palos Heights. View photos, descriptions and more!

1 Unit Available
11036 Oxford Avenue
11036 Oxford Avenue, Chicago Ridge, IL
3 Bedrooms
$1,600
1273 sqft
Beautiful 3 bedroom, 2 bathroom home available for rent today! This spacious, well-maintained home is ready for you to rent! No pets allowed. Renter is responsible for all utilities, snow removal and lawn care.

1 Unit Available
Westgate Valley
5509 West 129th Place - 102
5509 West 129th Place, Crestwood, IL
2 Bedrooms
$1,300
950 sqft
Bright & Sunny South unit with East & West exposure, across street from public park and nature area with creek.
1 Unit Available
Islander Apartments
1900 Broadway St, Blue Island, IL
2 Bedrooms
$995
800 sqft
Islander Apartments are located in Blue Island, Illinois, south of Chicago! This 84-unit community is professionally managed by Lumen Property Management and features two-bedroom apartments for rent.
1 Unit Available
Little Palestine
Reverb Oak Lawn
9301 S Harlem Avenue, Oak Lawn, IL
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,460
873 sqft
reVerb Oak Lawn is a newly renovated three-building apartment community in Oak Lawn, IL with a mix of one- and two-bedroom units.

1 Unit Available
Downtown Oak Lawn
9606 S. Kedvale Ave. 3
9606 Kedvale Avenue, Oak Lawn, IL
1 Bedroom
$1,100
Unit 3 Available 07/21/20 1 Bed 1 Bath Condo - Property Id: 304269 1 bed 1 bath recently renovated unit (renovated less than 12 months ago) Central Heating & Cooling System Granite Countertops Personal Patio & Public Shared Patio Assigned Parking

1 Unit Available
12427 S Lincoln St
12427 South Lincoln Street, Calumet Park, IL
3 Bedrooms
$1,499
1796 sqft
Spacious single family home ready for immediate move in! All you have to do is sign the lease, pull up the moving truck, and start unpacking! With immaculate features such as luxury wood vinyl flooring, neutral colored wall pallet to match any home

1 Unit Available
5632 W 105th Street
5632 105th Street, Oak Lawn, IL
2 Bedrooms
$1,100
Spacious 2 br, 1 bath with balcony on 1st floor. - Property Id: 312753 Well maintained 2 bedroom, 1 bath, large living room, kitchen / dining room, family room, and balcony. This 1st floor apartment is near Metra, Richards H.S.

1 Unit Available
Evergreen Park
2839 West 98th Street
2839 98th Street, Evergreen Park, IL
3 Bedrooms
$2,200
1400 sqft
Evergreen Park Rental located 1/2 block from school.

1 Unit Available
5510 84th Place
5510 84th Place, Burbank, IL
3 Bedrooms
$1,700
1020 sqft
GORGEOUS NEWLY REMODELED 3 BED, 1 BATH HOME. NEW KITCHEN CABINETS, GRANITE COUNTERTOPS, STAINLESS STEEL APPLIANCES, NEW CENTRAL HEATING AND COOLING, WASHER & DRYER, LARGE DECK, BACKYARD, EXTENDED 2.5 CAR GARAGE. NO PETS. NON SMOKING.

1 Unit Available
Morgan Park
2006 W Edmaire St
2006 West Edmaire Street, Chicago, IL
2 Bedrooms
$1,250
1100 sqft
Amazing 2 bedroom, 1 bathroom apartment in Chicago. Amenities included: central air, central heat, deck, hardwood floors, updated kitchen, updated bathroom, and a flex room. Utilities included: water. Date Available: May 20, 2020. $1,250/month rent.

1 Unit Available
Washington Heights
929 W. 83rd Street Apt. 2
929 W 83rd St, Chicago, IL
1 Bedroom
$625
725 sqft
Gorgeous renovated 1 BR apt; FREE Heat. Hardwood floors. Close to shopping, schools, public transportation. Tenant pays cooking gas & electric. Apply for this unit at: https://peanev.managebuilding.com/Resident/apps/rentalapp/

1 Unit Available
Washington Heights
9045 S. Laflin St., Apt. 4
9045 South Laflin Street, Chicago, IL
Studio
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,145
800 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
WOW !!!!!!! FREE HEAT, Cooking Gas & ELECTRIC ...... Brand NEW Appliances Included ... Looking for a way out from paying high heating bills look no further.

1 Unit Available
14631 Lamon Avenue
14631 Lamon Avenue, Midlothian, IL
2 Bedrooms
$1,035
950 sqft
Two bedroom, newly painted, carpeted, with front/balcony located in a safe, friendly community. Near strip mall, and restaurants, public transportation, and Metra Stations. (RLNE5657937)

1 Unit Available
10241 Central Avenue
10241 South Central Avenue, Oak Lawn, IL
2 Bedrooms
$1,400
1000 sqft
Corner end-unit condo. Updated kitchen with new appliances, granite countertops. Large living room and dining room with lots of light and light wood laminate floors. Master bedroom with two closets and 1/2 bath. Unit has been freshly painted.

1 Unit Available
Hazelcrest Highland
3314 Birchwood Drive
3314 Birchwood Dr, Hazel Crest, IL
4 Bedrooms
$1,900
1150 sqft
BEAUTIFUL MODERN AND UPDATED 4 BED 2 BATH HOUSE IN HAZEL CREST! THIS HOUSE BOASTS DARK CHERRY WOOD FLOORING, SPACIOUS OPEN LIVING ROOM AND DINING ROOM COMBO.

1 Unit Available
Washington Heights
10144 South Union Avenue
10144 South Union Avenue, Chicago, IL
3 Bedrooms
$1,500
1838 sqft
BRAND NEW REHABBED 3 BED 2 BATH HOUSE IN FERNWOOD! THIS HOUSE BOASTS HARDWOOD FLOOR THROUGHOUT! SPACIOUS LIVING ROOM WITH BRICK FIREPLACE AND A SEPARATE FORMAL DINING ROOM! THERE ARE 2 SPACIOUS BEDROOMS ON THE MAIN LEVEL WITH A MODERN AND STYLISH
2 Units Available
13905 S Clark
13905 S Clark St, Riverdale, IL
1 Bedroom
$835
685 sqft
Recently renovated apartments offer premium amenities. One-bedroom units feature patio/balcony, and on-site laundry and parking are available. Online portal for convenience. Close to Riverdale Park.
11 Units Available
Residences of Orland Park Crossing
9510 140th St, Orland Park, IL
1 Bedroom
$1,939
791 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,401
1220 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$3,125
1838 sqft
Apartments range from traditional units in four-story buildings to charming townhomes or row home designs complete with attached garages. Moments from La Grange Road and Southwest Hwy.
2 Units Available
Greater Grand Crossing
6700 S Indiana Avenue
6700 S Indiana Ave, Chicago, IL
1 Bedroom
$855
575 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$905
675 sqft
Convenient to I-94 and the Chicago Skyway toll road. Also close to King Drive Station and 63rd Street Station. Apartments are fitted with intercoms and hardwood floors. Convenient on-site laundry.
2 Units Available
Greater Grand Crossing
7120 S Wabash
7120 S Wabash Ave, Chicago, IL
2 Bedrooms
$865
680 sqft
Comfortable homes with updated kitchens, custom bathrooms and plush carpeting. Near I-90 and I-94. Close to Lem's Bar-B-Q if you want some great food. Near Hamilton Park and CTA bus and train routes.
1 Unit Available
Auburn Gresham
7657 S Morgan
7657 S Morgan St, Chicago, IL
2 Bedrooms
$880
750 sqft
Beautiful, bright apartments with hardwood floors and lots of character surrounded by the small-town feel of Gresham neighborhood. Short drive to I-94 and I-90 makes commuting a breeze.
City Guide for Alsip, IL

If there's a Blues heaven it can't be far from Alsip, Illinois. The small suburb of Chicago is the location that famous acts such as Muddy Waters, Willie Dixon and Dinah Washington have made their final resting place.

Lying just north of the Cal-Sag canal, Alsip is actually defined by the bodies of water that surround it. For boaters, the waterway is an excellent access point to Lake Michigan in the summer time. Lake Michigan itself is where locals and scores of visitors each year celebrate the welcome change in weather during the spring and summer months. Just 30 minutes south of Chicago, this is the borderland between one of the countries oldest, most storied cities and the green rolling hills of the American Midwest.

Having trouble with Craigslist Alsip? Can't find that special apartment for rent on Apartment Finder or Zillow? Apartment List is here to help! See more

What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with balconies in Alsip, IL

Balconies are a coveted amenity for many renters looking for high-rise views and opportunities for fresh air. However, you should keep in mind that balconies often come with restrictions.

Before signing a lease, ask about how many people can be on the balcony at once. Also, ask about whether you’re allowed to store a bike or other items.

You’ll also want to know about any maintenance schedules. Using your balcony as storage could result in fines and intervention from your property management.

Keep in mind that not all balconies are created equally. You may discover the views of the parking area are less than optimal or reduce your overall privacy.

Balconies can also get messy with debris, foliage, dirt, and pollen depending on your location. Renters are typically responsible for any clean-up and basic balcony upkeep.

Regardless of the issues to keep in mind, balconies are usually a big win for Alsip renters. Ask about apartments on higher floors for the best views.

