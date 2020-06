Amenities

Updated 1 bedroom, 1 bathroom condo on first floor with New kitchen including SS Appliances, granite counters, breakfast bar, and light fixtures. Bedroom has 2 walk-in closets. Wood laminate floors, new bath vanity, freshly painted and ready to move in. Basement with laundry and storage. Assigned parking space and extra parking spaces for guest. Forced Heating and Central air. Looking for good credit and good income. No pets.