Looking for a starter home or downsizing? This might be it! This bright and sunny top floor corner unit features 2 spacious bedrooms, generous size living room great for spending quality time with family, and a balcony overlooking fountain and pond. Hardwood floor throughout. Charming eat-in kitchen. Master bedroom with 2 walk-in closets. Laundry facility just steps from the unit. Conveniently located with an easy access to highway, minutes from Woodfield Mall. All awaiting you now!