Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony garbage disposal garage recently renovated stainless steel

Unit Amenities air conditioning fireplace garbage disposal in unit laundry patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities on-site laundry parking garage

1764 W Heavy Timber Dr Available 07/05/20 Gorgeous, Modern, 3 bedroom 2.5 Bath Patio Home in Meridian Available 7/5/20! - Absolutely gorgeous, very new & modern, 1763 square foot, 3 bedroom 2.5 bath home located in Meridian available 7/5. Close to Meridian exit. This 4 year old home has many upgrades and looks BRAND NEW. Two sided fireplace from living room to dining. Beautiful kitchen with stone countertops, stainless steel appliances, solid surface flooring, gas fireplace, large laundry room w/folding table, oversized 2 car garage, lots of storage, master bedroom and a master bathroom with dual vanities, large walk-in closet, central air, gas heat and too many other extras to list.

This is a patio home with low maintenance yard and quiet neighborhood.



Owner pays for exterior watering.

$1,850.00 a month rent

$1,500.00 deposit for fully qualifying application. Tenant pays for all utilities.

$50.00 leasing fee (one time fee).

$250.00 non-refundable Pet Fee per pet

$15.00 a month Pet Rent per pet



Apply through our website: www.asterlingapproach.com Click on 'Listings' and then 'Apply Now'. TEXT or call with questions (208)789-4312 Feel free to email us at: tricia@asterlingapproach.com.



(RLNE4226543)