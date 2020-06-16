All apartments in Meridian
Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:13 PM

1764 W Heavy Timber Dr

1764 West Heavy Timber Drive · (208) 789-4312
Location

1764 West Heavy Timber Drive, Meridian, ID 83642
Southwest Meridian

Price and availability

3 Bedrooms

Unit 1764 W Heavy Timber Dr · Avail. Jul 5

$1,850

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2.5 Bath · 1753 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
garbage disposal
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
fireplace
garbage disposal
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
garage
1764 W Heavy Timber Dr Available 07/05/20 Gorgeous, Modern, 3 bedroom 2.5 Bath Patio Home in Meridian Available 7/5/20! - Absolutely gorgeous, very new & modern, 1763 square foot, 3 bedroom 2.5 bath home located in Meridian available 7/5. Close to Meridian exit. This 4 year old home has many upgrades and looks BRAND NEW. Two sided fireplace from living room to dining. Beautiful kitchen with stone countertops, stainless steel appliances, solid surface flooring, gas fireplace, large laundry room w/folding table, oversized 2 car garage, lots of storage, master bedroom and a master bathroom with dual vanities, large walk-in closet, central air, gas heat and too many other extras to list.
This is a patio home with low maintenance yard and quiet neighborhood.

Owner pays for exterior watering.
$1,850.00 a month rent
$1,500.00 deposit for fully qualifying application. Tenant pays for all utilities.
$50.00 leasing fee (one time fee).
$250.00 non-refundable Pet Fee per pet
$15.00 a month Pet Rent per pet

Apply through our website: www.asterlingapproach.com Click on 'Listings' and then 'Apply Now'. TEXT or call with questions (208)789-4312 Feel free to email us at: tricia@asterlingapproach.com.

(RLNE4226543)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

