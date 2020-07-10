All apartments in Lewiston
Lewiston, ID
3412 5th Street
3412 5th Street

3412 5th Street · No Longer Available
Location

3412 5th Street, Lewiston, ID 83501

Amenities

Unit Amenities
air conditioning
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
3412 5th Street Available 08/01/20 Fully Remodeled 4 bedroom 1.75 bath with Garage - Fully Remodeled 4 bedroom 1.75 bath coming available.Split level home with 2 family/living rooms.
1 car attached garage, backyard, pets allowed up to 40 pounds 2 pet limit, renters insurance required, tenant maintains the front and back yard, 12 month lease required.
Central heating (gas) and A/C

Owner pays W/S/G

First and last month's rent due at move in along with deposit(s).

WWW.PriceRightPropertyManagement.com

(RLNE5119278)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

