2 bed 2 bath apartments
Last updated June 12 2020 at 11:34 AM
12 2 Bedroom, 2 Bathroom Apartments for rent in Coeur d'Alene, ID
Garden Park
4 Units Available
728 Sherman
728 Sherman Avenue, Coeur d'Alene, ID
2 Bedrooms
$1,795
774 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at 728 Sherman in Coeur d'Alene. View photos, descriptions and more!
25 Units Available
The Northern at Coeur d'Alene Place
1681 Pampas Lane, Coeur d'Alene, ID
2 Bedrooms
$1,435
1065 sqft
We are temporarily ceasing in-person tours with prospective residents. Virtual tours are available. Call us today for more information! Welcome to the epicenter of modern luxury at The Northern at Coeur d'Alene.
Downtown Coeur d'Alene
1 Unit Available
301 1st. St. # 307
301 North 1st Street, Coeur d'Alene, ID
2 Bedrooms
$1,700
1200 sqft
Beautiful Condo Overlooking Downtown CDA - 1 year lease - Live and play in downtown Coeur d'Alene from in this beautiful, well maintained 3th floor condo in the heart of the city.
Riverstone
1 Unit Available
2051 N. Main St. #207
2051 North Main Street, Coeur d'Alene, ID
2 Bedrooms
$1,850
1205 sqft
2051 N. Main St.
Mill River
1 Unit Available
4467 W Greenchain Lp #9
4467 West Greenchain Loop, Coeur d'Alene, ID
2 Bedrooms
$1,695
1288 sqft
GREENCHAIN LOOP CONDO (APP#133) - ** Please Note Available move in dates are approximate and could be available sooner or later than advertised** UNTIL FURTHER NOTICE: WE ARE ACCEPTING APPLICATIONS SIGHT UNSEEN AS WE ARE NOT SHOWING OCCUPIED UNITS
Results within 5 miles of Coeur d'Alene
1 Unit Available
Villas at Hayden North
574 West Mogul Loop, Kootenai County, ID
2 Bedrooms
$1,350
1146 sqft
Welcome to the Villas at Hayen North! This community is located on 574 W. Mogul Loop, Hayden ID. From amenities to floor plan options, the leasing staff is excited to help you find your perfect home. So get a head start on your move.
104 Units Available
Park Villas
3698 East Hope Avenue, Post Falls, ID
2 Bedrooms
$1,395
1032 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Park Villas in Post Falls. View photos, descriptions and more!
6 Units Available
Bel Cielo Apartments
4130 East 16th Avenue, Post Falls, ID
2 Bedrooms
$1,100
1127 sqft
Enjoy comfort and convenience at the Brand New Bel Cielo Apartments. Our new community offers spacious One, Two, and Three bedroom Apartments, including our Villa style apartments, with attached garage.
42 Units Available
Crossroads Apartments
1090 N Cecil Rd, Post Falls, ID
2 Bedrooms
$1,040
978 sqft
Welcome to Crossroads! This community is located in Post Falls, ID. From amenities to floor plan options, the leasing staff is excited to help you find your perfect home. So get a head start on your move.
1 Unit Available
10230 N Hillview Dr
10230 North Hillview Drive, Hayden, ID
2 Bedrooms
$1,375
1498 sqft
10230 N Hillview Dr Available 08/01/20 Beautiful Interior with Lots of Upgrades! - Looking for the perfect place to call home? This newer remodeled two bedrooms two bath home in Hayden is awaiting your arrival! Close to restaurants, and shopping.
1 Unit Available
175 Leeanne Lane
175 Leeanne Lane, Hayden, ID
2 Bedrooms
$1,350
1225 sqft
Property Highlights 1,225 sq.ft.
Results within 10 miles of Coeur d'Alene
1 Unit Available
5637 Racquet Court
5637 West Racquet Road, Kootenai County, ID
2 Bedrooms
$1,895
5637 Racquet Court - 5637 Available 09/01/20 RACQUET COURT - The whimsical 'Bird Houses' are situated in fun-filled Twin Lakes Village. The Village is adjacent to 18 holes at Twin Lakes Golf Club with a pro shop, resort dining, and tennis courts.
