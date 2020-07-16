Amenities

Unit Amenities in unit laundry patio / balcony Property Amenities parking internet access

745 N 2nd Street - Benson House Available 08/14/20 THE BENSON HOUSE - This property is available for long term rental from October through May (Off season rental only) LOCATION IS EVERYTHING! This charming two story completely restored centenial home has 4BD, 2BA. The second floor master has a king bed, the second bedroom has a queen, the third bedroom has a twin bed, the fourth bedroom is located on the main floor and has a double bed. Nice size living room with large dining room with table that seats ten. Located just a few blocks from all the activities downtown Coeur d'Alene has to offer.



PLEASE CALL FOR CURRENT AVAILABILITY



TENANT PUTS HEAT/ELECTRIC IN THEIR NAME



AVILABLE UNTIL 05/31/2021



OTHER UTILITIES, CABLE AND INTERNET BILLED AT SET PRICE PER MONTH.



No Pets Allowed



