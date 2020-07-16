All apartments in Coeur d'Alene
Find more places like 745 N 2nd Street.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Coeur d'Alene, ID
/
745 N 2nd Street
Last updated July 15 2020 at 6:52 PM

745 N 2nd Street

745 North 2nd Street · (208) 667-6035
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Coeur d'Alene
See all
Apartments with Garage
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all

Location

745 North 2nd Street, Coeur d'Alene, ID 83814

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

4 Bedrooms

Unit 745 N 2nd Street - Benson House · Avail. Aug 14

$1,695

4 Bed · 2 Bath

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
parking
internet access
Unit Amenities
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
parking
internet access
745 N 2nd Street - Benson House Available 08/14/20 THE BENSON HOUSE - This property is available for long term rental from October through May (Off season rental only) LOCATION IS EVERYTHING! This charming two story completely restored centenial home has 4BD, 2BA. The second floor master has a king bed, the second bedroom has a queen, the third bedroom has a twin bed, the fourth bedroom is located on the main floor and has a double bed. Nice size living room with large dining room with table that seats ten. Located just a few blocks from all the activities downtown Coeur d'Alene has to offer.

PLEASE CALL FOR CURRENT AVAILABILITY

TENANT PUTS HEAT/ELECTRIC IN THEIR NAME

AVILABLE UNTIL 05/31/2021

OTHER UTILITIES, CABLE AND INTERNET BILLED AT SET PRICE PER MONTH.

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE2805463)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 745 N 2nd Street have any available units?
745 N 2nd Street has a unit available for $1,695 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 745 N 2nd Street have?
Some of 745 N 2nd Street's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 745 N 2nd Street currently offering any rent specials?
745 N 2nd Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 745 N 2nd Street pet-friendly?
No, 745 N 2nd Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Coeur d'Alene.
Does 745 N 2nd Street offer parking?
Yes, 745 N 2nd Street offers parking.
Does 745 N 2nd Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 745 N 2nd Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 745 N 2nd Street have a pool?
No, 745 N 2nd Street does not have a pool.
Does 745 N 2nd Street have accessible units?
No, 745 N 2nd Street does not have accessible units.
Does 745 N 2nd Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 745 N 2nd Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 745 N 2nd Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 745 N 2nd Street does not have units with air conditioning.
Interested in 745 N 2nd Street?
Add a Message
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

728 Sherman
728 Sherman Avenue
Coeur d'Alene, ID 83814
Riverview Villas
4034 W Idewild Loop
Coeur d'Alene, ID 83814
River View Collection
4034 West Idewild Loop
Coeur d'Alene, ID 83814
Residence at Mill River
4295 West Saw Blade Lane
Coeur d'Alene, ID 83814
Carrington Place
4010 W Trafford Dr
Coeur d'Alene, ID 83815
Centennial Pines
3781 North Ramsey Road
Coeur d'Alene, ID 83815
The Northern at Coeur d'Alene Place
1681 Pampas Lane
Coeur d'Alene, ID 83815

Similar Pages

Coeur d'Alene 1 BedroomsCoeur d'Alene 2 Bedrooms
Coeur d'Alene Apartments with GaragesCoeur d'Alene Apartments with Parking
Coeur d'Alene Dog Friendly Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Spokane, WASpokane Valley, WAPost Falls, IDCheney, WA
Liberty Lake, WAAirway Heights, WATown and Country, WA
Kellogg, IDHayden, IDRathdrum, ID

Nearby Neighborhoods

Garden Park

Apartments Near Colleges

North Idaho CollegeGonzaga University
Spokane Falls Community CollegeEastern Washington University
Spokane Community College
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity