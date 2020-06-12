All apartments in Coeur d'Alene
3502 12th St.
3502 12th St.

3502 12th Street · No Longer Available
Location

3502 12th Street, Coeur d'Alene, ID 83815

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
dishwasher
extra storage
furnished
garbage disposal
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
Modern furnished Rancher in Central CDA - Available NOW - This property is a must see! Conveniently located in central CDA, this home offers a wide open floor plan with are large picture window in the living room making it bright and airy. The living room and all bedrooms offer carpeting while the kitchen and two bathrooms offer laminate flooring for easy clean-up. On the left of the house is the master bedroom, master bath and walking closet. Next is the other bedroom and the third bedroom has a front facing window for plenty of sunlight. Both bedrooms share the second full bath. The laundry closet has a washer and dryer and is centrally located in the middle of the home. The garage also offers extra shelving for extra storage. From the dining room, there is a sliding glass door where you can see the back yard. The yard is completely fenced and has a small patio for outside entertaining. No animals/pets please. Call to schedule your appointment today!

(RLNE5031859)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3502 12th St. have any available units?
3502 12th St. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Coeur d'Alene, ID.
What amenities does 3502 12th St. have?
Some of 3502 12th St.'s amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3502 12th St. currently offering any rent specials?
3502 12th St. isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3502 12th St. pet-friendly?
Yes, 3502 12th St. is pet friendly.
Does 3502 12th St. offer parking?
Yes, 3502 12th St. does offer parking.
Does 3502 12th St. have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3502 12th St. offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3502 12th St. have a pool?
No, 3502 12th St. does not have a pool.
Does 3502 12th St. have accessible units?
No, 3502 12th St. does not have accessible units.
Does 3502 12th St. have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3502 12th St. has units with dishwashers.
Does 3502 12th St. have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 3502 12th St. has units with air conditioning.
