3502 12th St.

Modern furnished Rancher in Central CDA - Available NOW - This property is a must see! Conveniently located in central CDA, this home offers a wide open floor plan with are large picture window in the living room making it bright and airy. The living room and all bedrooms offer carpeting while the kitchen and two bathrooms offer laminate flooring for easy clean-up. On the left of the house is the master bedroom, master bath and walking closet. Next is the other bedroom and the third bedroom has a front facing window for plenty of sunlight. Both bedrooms share the second full bath. The laundry closet has a washer and dryer and is centrally located in the middle of the home. The garage also offers extra shelving for extra storage. From the dining room, there is a sliding glass door where you can see the back yard. The yard is completely fenced and has a small patio for outside entertaining. No animals/pets please. Call to schedule your appointment today!



