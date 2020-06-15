2422 N 8th St.

Amenities

w/d hookup patio / balcony dishwasher carport carpet range

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher oven patio / balcony range refrigerator w/d hookup Property Amenities carport parking

Spacious 4 Bed 2 Bath 1728 square foot Duplex Unit in Coeur d'Alene! - Looking for the perfect place to call home? This spacious four bedroom two bath duplex home in Coeur d'Alene is awaiting your arrival! Close to parks, schools, shopping and much more!



This unit has all new vinyl plank flooring, new carpet, fresh paint, new vanities, and new countertops!



A nice open floor plan with the living room, dining room, kitchen, two bedrooms, and one bathroom on the main level.



The kitchen comes equipped with a refrigerator, range/oven, and dishwasher. The dining area has a patio slider that leads into the yard.



Downstairs there are two additional bedrooms, a second bathroom with shower, and a laundry area with washer and dryer hookups.



A natural gas forced air furnace helps to keep the utility bills low in the winter. The included carport offers protection for your vehicle.



Move-in ready!



No smoking. No pets.



To see a video walkthrough of this property, just follow the link below:



https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=PkoruEwAddM



Application fee: $35

Security Deposit: $1650



Apply online at www.ht-pm.com

Please call 888-406-1868 for more information.



*Property information deemed reliable but is not guaranteed.*



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE5738635)