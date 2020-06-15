All apartments in Coeur d'Alene
2422 N 8th St.
Location

2422 North 8th Street, Coeur d'Alene, ID 83814

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

4 Bedrooms

Unit 2422 N 8th St · Avail. now

$1,395

Click to see floorplan

4 Bed · 2 Bath · 1700 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
dishwasher
carport
carpet
range
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
carport
parking
Spacious 4 Bed 2 Bath 1728 square foot Duplex Unit in Coeur d'Alene! - Looking for the perfect place to call home? This spacious four bedroom two bath duplex home in Coeur d'Alene is awaiting your arrival! Close to parks, schools, shopping and much more!

This unit has all new vinyl plank flooring, new carpet, fresh paint, new vanities, and new countertops!

A nice open floor plan with the living room, dining room, kitchen, two bedrooms, and one bathroom on the main level.

The kitchen comes equipped with a refrigerator, range/oven, and dishwasher. The dining area has a patio slider that leads into the yard.

Downstairs there are two additional bedrooms, a second bathroom with shower, and a laundry area with washer and dryer hookups.

A natural gas forced air furnace helps to keep the utility bills low in the winter. The included carport offers protection for your vehicle.

Move-in ready!

No smoking. No pets.

To see a video walkthrough of this property, just follow the link below:

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=PkoruEwAddM

Application fee: $35
Security Deposit: $1650

Apply online at www.ht-pm.com
Please call 888-406-1868 for more information.

*Property information deemed reliable but is not guaranteed.*

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5738635)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions

Does 2422 N 8th St have any available units?
2422 N 8th St has a unit available for $1,395 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 2422 N 8th St have?
Some of 2422 N 8th St's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2422 N 8th St currently offering any rent specials?
2422 N 8th St isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2422 N 8th St pet-friendly?
No, 2422 N 8th St is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Coeur d'Alene.
Does 2422 N 8th St offer parking?
Yes, 2422 N 8th St does offer parking.
Does 2422 N 8th St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2422 N 8th St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2422 N 8th St have a pool?
No, 2422 N 8th St does not have a pool.
Does 2422 N 8th St have accessible units?
No, 2422 N 8th St does not have accessible units.
Does 2422 N 8th St have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2422 N 8th St has units with dishwashers.
Does 2422 N 8th St have units with air conditioning?
No, 2422 N 8th St does not have units with air conditioning.

