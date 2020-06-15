All apartments in Coeur d'Alene
Last updated April 4 2020 at 2:50 AM

2138 W Rousseau Dr.

2138 West Rousseau Drive · (208) 446-4110
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

2138 West Rousseau Drive, Coeur d'Alene, ID 83815
Coeur D Alene Place

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

3 Bedrooms

Unit 2138 W Rousseau Dr. · Avail. now

$1,525

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1244 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
extra storage
garbage disposal
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
pet friendly
on-site laundry
parking
garage
2138 W Rousseau Dr. Available 04/16/20 Coeur d'Alene Place Charmer - This property is a must see! Conveniently located in Coeur d'Alene Place, this home offers a wide open floor plan with are large picture window in the living room making it bright and airy. The living room and all bedrooms offer carpeting while the kitchen, dining room and two bathrooms offer laminate flooring for easy clean-up. The master bedroom features a master bath and walking closet. Down the hall are the other two bedrooms that share the second full bath. The laundry room has a washer and drying hook-up where you can enter the two car garage. The garage also offers shelving for extra storage. From the dining room, there is a sliding glass door where you can see the back door. The yard is completely fenced and has a small patio for outside entertaining. We love dogs, but please no cats. This house is priced to rent quickly so don't wait.

No Cats Allowed

(RLNE2731391)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2138 W Rousseau Dr. have any available units?
2138 W Rousseau Dr. has a unit available for $1,525 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 2138 W Rousseau Dr. have?
Some of 2138 W Rousseau Dr.'s amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2138 W Rousseau Dr. currently offering any rent specials?
2138 W Rousseau Dr. isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2138 W Rousseau Dr. pet-friendly?
Yes, 2138 W Rousseau Dr. is pet friendly.
Does 2138 W Rousseau Dr. offer parking?
Yes, 2138 W Rousseau Dr. does offer parking.
Does 2138 W Rousseau Dr. have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2138 W Rousseau Dr. offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2138 W Rousseau Dr. have a pool?
No, 2138 W Rousseau Dr. does not have a pool.
Does 2138 W Rousseau Dr. have accessible units?
No, 2138 W Rousseau Dr. does not have accessible units.
Does 2138 W Rousseau Dr. have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2138 W Rousseau Dr. has units with dishwashers.
Does 2138 W Rousseau Dr. have units with air conditioning?
No, 2138 W Rousseau Dr. does not have units with air conditioning.
