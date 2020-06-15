Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony garbage disposal dishwasher pet friendly garage

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher extra storage garbage disposal in unit laundry patio / balcony Property Amenities pet friendly on-site laundry parking garage

2138 W Rousseau Dr. Available 04/16/20 Coeur d'Alene Place Charmer - This property is a must see! Conveniently located in Coeur d'Alene Place, this home offers a wide open floor plan with are large picture window in the living room making it bright and airy. The living room and all bedrooms offer carpeting while the kitchen, dining room and two bathrooms offer laminate flooring for easy clean-up. The master bedroom features a master bath and walking closet. Down the hall are the other two bedrooms that share the second full bath. The laundry room has a washer and drying hook-up where you can enter the two car garage. The garage also offers shelving for extra storage. From the dining room, there is a sliding glass door where you can see the back door. The yard is completely fenced and has a small patio for outside entertaining. We love dogs, but please no cats. This house is priced to rent quickly so don't wait.



No Cats Allowed



(RLNE2731391)