Apartment List
/
ID
/
nampa
/
apartments with garage
Last updated June 13 2020 at 12:43 PM

54 Apartments for rent in Nampa, ID with garage

Nampa apartments with garages are sometimes more expensive than other options. However, they may make more financial sense in the long run. Weather, break-ins, and daily struggle... Read Guide >

1 of 15

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
2401 W. Washington
2401 West Washington Avenue, Nampa, ID
3 Bedrooms
$1,700
2237 sqft
Fantastic Rental- 3 bed + Bonus in Nampa - Property Id: 32573 Located in Roosevelt Park this 3 bedroom, 2 1/2 bath + bonus home is ready to move into.

1 of 12

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
112 S Juniper St
112 South Juniper Street, Nampa, ID
5 Bedrooms
$2,100
2163 sqft
112 S Juniper St Available 07/06/20 Surprisingly LARGE Home in Central Nampa Close to NNU! - This beautiful 3 story home features 5 bedrooms with 2 bathrooms. You are greeted by lots of natural light from the over-sized living room windows.

1 of 18

Last updated June 13 at 07:31am
1 Unit Available
16789 N Hampshire Ct
16789 North Hampshire Court, Nampa, ID
3 Bedrooms
$1,495
1170 sqft
This is a great home located in a very nice Nampa community. Just minutes from the new Amazon Distribution Center. Also only minutes from shopping, dining out, golf and more.

1 of 10

Last updated June 14 at 04:42am
1 Unit Available
821 Chicago Street
821 Chicago Street, Nampa, ID
3 Bedrooms
$1,200
1229 sqft
Lovely 3 bed, 2 bath duplex in a great Nampa location. Large pantry, laundry room with washer/dryer included, two-car garage, and separate lawn area. New carpeting throughout unit! Tenant pays all utilities and is responsible for lawncare.

1 of 13

Last updated May 14 at 09:36am
1 Unit Available
528 Powerline Rd
528 South Powerline Road, Nampa, ID
2 Bedrooms
$1,150
Two bedroom, Two Bath Duplex with One Car Garage and Large Yard By NNU! - This home is located on a semi-private lane in quiet Nampa. Location offers quick access to freeway, schools and dinning. Close location to NNU and Nampa Schools.

1 of 14

Last updated June 14 at 04:22am
1 Unit Available
17603 Mountain Springs Ave
17603 Mountain Springs Ave, Nampa, ID
3 Bedrooms
$1,595
1502 sqft
Do not miss out on being the first tenant in this brand new home!! Just off of Middleton Rd and Ustick. This spacious home has 3 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms along with a 2 car garage.

1 of 12

Last updated April 4 at 11:14am
1 Unit Available
916 E. Washington Ave.
916 East Washington Avenue, Nampa, ID
2 Bedrooms
$950
904 sqft
916 E. Washington Ave.
Results within 1 mile of Nampa

1 of 24

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
17938 Monarch Way
17938 Monarch Way, Caldwell, ID
3 Bedrooms
$1,425
1325 sqft
17938 Monarch Way Available 07/17/20 17938 Monarch~Easy Freeway & Shopping Access, Quality Bi-Level Home! - Located just 5 minutes away from the Treasure Valley Marketplace for shopping and restaurants off of Ustick and Middleton roads, this quality
Results within 5 miles of Nampa

1 of 12

Last updated June 14 at 02:06am
1 Unit Available
5275 W Franklin Rd
5275 West Franklin Road, Ada County, ID
5 Bedrooms
$2,800
2656 sqft
This property is at a great location just off the Ten Mile exit. It has a wonderful country feel while still being close to the city. Home recently renovated on the inside. Granite countertops in the kitchen with wood island (not shown).

1 of 9

Last updated June 13 at 04:10pm
1 Unit Available
2693 W Maracay Drive
2693 West Maracay Drive, Meridian, ID
5 Bedrooms
$3,200
2733 sqft
Circular drive on large corner lot in desirable BridgeTower subdivision. Shopping center only 5 minutes away, Costco coming up! Elegant entry, beautiful hardwood floors, open stair case and 10' ceiling.

1 of 12

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
3807 Brian Ave
3807 Brian Avenue, Caldwell, ID
3 Bedrooms
$1,400
1503 sqft
Roomy Duplex - Move In Ready! 3 Bedroom 1.5 bath, 1503sf two story duplex. All new carpet and paint. Large living & dining room, kitchen includes fridge, oven/range & d/w, all bedrooms upstairs, central heat/air and water/trash is paid.

1 of 8

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
4411 Newbridge St, Caldwell
4411 Newbridge St, Caldwell, ID
4 Bedrooms
$1,875
1416 sqft
Newly Constructed Home - 4 Bedrooms Plus Bonus Room - 06/20/2020 This 4 bedroom 2 bathroom popular split bedroom home features a functional bonus room, 2 car garage & private fenced backyard.

1 of 28

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Southwest Meridian
1 Unit Available
1764 W Heavy Timber Dr
1764 West Heavy Timber Drive, Meridian, ID
3 Bedrooms
$1,850
1753 sqft
1764 W Heavy Timber Dr Available 07/05/20 Gorgeous, Modern, 3 bedroom 2.5 Bath Patio Home in Meridian Available 7/5/20! - Absolutely gorgeous, very new & modern, 1763 square foot, 3 bedroom 2.5 bath home located in Meridian available 7/5.

1 of 14

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
798 E Boardwalk Row Dr
798 E Boardwalk Row Dr, Meridian, ID
3 Bedrooms
$1,650
1478 sqft
Available 07/15/20 Lovely rental for busy professional - Property Id: 119720 The Bannock 1478 boasts a fantastic open living room and kitchen area.

1 of 17

Last updated June 13 at 07:31am
1 Unit Available
2257 W Apgar Creek Dr
2257 West Apgar Creek Drive, Meridian, ID
3 Bedrooms
$1,595
1400 sqft
Coming soon! Beautiful 3 bedroom + office home, 2 bathrooms, 2 car attached garage,washer/dryer hookups, warm interior paint colors and lovely backyard. In Rocky Mountain School District off Linder and McMillan. $1595.

1 of 14

Last updated June 13 at 07:31am
1 Unit Available
2122 W Pine Ave
2122 West Pine Avenue, Meridian, ID
3 Bedrooms
$1,695
1800 sqft
Featuring 3 bedrooms and 2.5 bathrooms, this beautiful townhome is located near Meridian High School! This home also features a Dual HVAC system, wood flooring, and no lawn care required by tenants! $1,695/month with matching deposit.

1 of 12

Last updated June 14 at 04:42am
1 Unit Available
716 N Gray Cloud Way
716 North Gray Cloud Way, Meridian, ID
3 Bedrooms
$1,195
1180 sqft
Hard to find large three bed, two bath with garage. This is an downstairs unit with walkout patio. The unit includes washer/dryer, kitchen appliances, one covered carport space and a garage. Large walk in closet it master bedroom.

1 of 9

Last updated June 14 at 04:42am
1 Unit Available
2099 N Waterbrook Pl
2099 North Waterbrook Place, Star, ID
4 Bedrooms
$1,925
1600 sqft
Brand new single-family home, with spacious three car garage. Open living space. Large, fully fenced backyard with patio. Aside from the master, there are three more good sized bedrooms.

1 of 48

Last updated June 14 at 04:22am
1 Unit Available
3004 Anchor Place
3004 Anchor Place, Caldwell, ID
3 Bedrooms
$1,350
1048 sqft
3 Bed /2 Bath Home, Updated Paint, 2 Car Garage, Laminate Flooring throughout, Landscaping Included. Home Includes Back Patio that is Covered. Fenced Backyard. Living, Dinning Room and Kitchen are Open to Living Area with Lots of Light.

1 of 12

Last updated June 14 at 04:22am
1 Unit Available
5013 Woodbury Pl
5013 Woodbury Place, Caldwell, ID
3 Bedrooms
$1,495
1245 sqft
This is a wonderful corner lot with a large yard to enjoy and no back neighbors. This 3 bedroom 2 bath 2 car garage is in a cul de sac as well. Super clean rental and a wonderful private backyard.

1 of 6

Last updated June 14 at 04:43am
1 Unit Available
3110 Iowa Avenue - 1
3110 Iowa Avenue, Caldwell, ID
3 Bedrooms
$1,100
1020 sqft
Newly remodeled 2-3 bedroom (third bedroom is small), 1 bathroom duplex. Unit has garage with automatic opener. LVP flooring, washer/dryer hook ups, and brand new windows. Close to the college, grocery, and other Caldwell amenities.

1 of 33

Last updated June 7 at 06:03pm
1 Unit Available
11787 W Teratai Ct
11787 W Teratai Ct, Star, ID
4 Bedrooms
$1,895
2025 sqft
To schedule a viewing or apply go to www.Tenant-Now.com or Call/Text (208) 314-9493. Come home to this sparkling brand new home located in Star.

1 of 10

Last updated May 14 at 09:36am
1 Unit Available
16397 Jewel Way
16397 Jewel Way, Caldwell, ID
3 Bedrooms
$1,495
1666 sqft
16397 Jewel Way Available 05/15/20 Nice Family Home In Kingsview Estates - Super nice 3 bedroom 2.5 bath, 1666sf two story home in Kingsview Estates.

1 of 13

Last updated May 14 at 09:36am
1 Unit Available
17869 Sunset Ridge Ave
17869 Sunset Ridge Ave, Canyon County, ID
3 Bedrooms
$1,595
1451 sqft
Beautiful brand new 3 bed 2 bath home in a quiet Nampa neighborhood. - Welcome home! Roomy brand new home with approx 1455 sq ft with 3 bd 2 bath and a 2 car garage. Beautiful and spacious modern kitchen with stainless steel appliances.
What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with garage in Nampa, ID

Nampa apartments with garages are sometimes more expensive than other options. However, they may make more financial sense in the long run.

Weather, break-ins, and daily struggles to find a space can take a toll financially and physically. Remember that even cities in mild climates experience issues like salt air, tornadoes, hail, falling branches from storms, and other issues.

It’s also possible to score an auto insurance reduction if you park in a garage. Ask your insurance provider about any deals or discounts that could trim money off the cost of your monthly bill.

Before signing a lease, ask the landlord or property manager about any restrictions on garage use. It’s important to know if there are enough spaces for tenants and visitors and what happens if the garage is full. If you’re moving into an apartment inside a home, ask about any conditions on its use and if storage is allowed.

Similar Pages

Nampa 2 BedroomsNampa 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsNampa 3 BedroomsNampa Apartments with Balcony
Nampa Apartments with GarageNampa Apartments with Hardwood FloorsNampa Apartments with Parking
Nampa Apartments with Washer-DryerNampa Dog Friendly ApartmentsNampa Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Boise, IDMeridian, ID
Star, IDKuna, ID
Caldwell, IDEagle, ID

Apartments Near Colleges

Boise State University