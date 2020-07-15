Apartment List
45 Apartments for rent in Kuna, ID with garages

Kuna apartments with garages are sometimes more expensive than other options. However, they may make more financial sense in the long run. Weather, break-ins, and daily struggles ... Read Guide >

1 of 12

Last updated July 16 at 12:28 AM
1 Unit Available
2498 North Iditarod Drive
2498 North Iditarod Way, Kuna, ID
4 Bedrooms
$1,725
2100 sqft
You will feel like you have arrived home! Single level living perfection has been achieved with the escape-worthy master suite and modern great-room design. Enjoy laundry again in the conveniently located, large utility room.
Results within 5 miles of Kuna
Verified

1 of 10

Last updated July 15 at 10:08 PM
9 Units Available
Southwest Meridian
High Point on Overland
1495 S Tech Ln, Meridian, ID
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,343
1015 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,566
1301 sqft
Minutes from I-84. On-site amenities include attached garages, a sparkling pool, a clubhouse area and a gym. Upscale apartments feature granite countertops, hardwood floors, and a patio or balcony. Pet-friendly community.
Verified

1 of 23

Last updated July 16 at 12:13 AM
11 Units Available
Southwest Meridian
Red Tail Apartments
121 E Victory Rd, Meridian, ID
1 Bedroom
$1,165
890 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,420
1120 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Red Tail Apartments in Meridian. View photos, descriptions and more!

1 of 26

Last updated July 15 at 10:22 PM
1 Unit Available
835 N. Gray Cloud
835 North Gray Cloud Way, Meridian, ID
4 Bedrooms
$1,650
1930 sqft
835 N. Gray Cloud Available 08/13/20 835 Gray Cloud~3 Car Garage, Whopping Square Footage, Easy Freeway Access! - *UPDATED PICS COMING SOON* Located off Pine and Ten Mile roads in a well-kept cul-de-sac close to quick freeway access! 4 bedrooms, 2.

1 of 16

Last updated July 15 at 07:27 AM
1 Unit Available
2042 W Pine Ave
2042 West Pine Avenue, Meridian, ID
3 Bedrooms
$1,595
1550 sqft
Newer 3 bedroom 2.5 bathroom townhome available soon!! Master bedroom is located on the lower level. This home is equipped with walk-in closets, granite countertops, a microwave, stove, refrigerator, dishwasher, and washer/dryer hookups.

1 of 7

Last updated July 15 at 07:27 AM
1 Unit Available
Southeast Meridian
2875 E Ragusa Ln
2875 East Ragusa Lane, Meridian, ID
3 Bedrooms
$1,695
2090 sqft
This stunning 2 story, 3 bed, 2.5 bath home near Eagle & Victory features a fireplace, vaulted ceilings, partial hardwood floors, & granite counter tops. This home is a must see! Monthly rent is $1695 with a matching deposit.

1 of 9

Last updated July 11 at 02:36 PM
1 Unit Available
5275 W Franklin Rd
5275 West Franklin Road, Ada County, ID
5 Bedrooms
$2,800
2656 sqft
This property is at a great location just off the Ten Mile exit. It has a wonderful country feel while still being close to the city. Home recently renovated on the inside. Granite countertops in the kitchen with wood island (not shown).

1 of 32

Last updated July 15 at 10:22 PM
1 Unit Available
Southwest Meridian
1715 W Woodington St.
1715 West Woodington Street, Meridian, ID
4 Bedrooms
$1,595
2100 sqft
$500 off 1st month Beautiful 4 bed, 2.5 bath 2 car with extra deep bay - Rent for $1595 month 1st year if lease signed before 7/15/2020. Normally $1695.00 2100 SF with granite, 4 bed and SS appliances. Open plan for entertaining.

1 of 13

Last updated May 14 at 09:36 AM
1 Unit Available
17869 Sunset Ridge Ave
17869 Sunset Ridge Ave, Canyon County, ID
3 Bedrooms
$1,595
1451 sqft
Beautiful brand new 3 bed 2 bath home in a quiet Nampa neighborhood. - Welcome home! Roomy brand new home with approx 1455 sq ft with 3 bd 2 bath and a 2 car garage. Beautiful and spacious modern kitchen with stainless steel appliances.

1 of 17

Last updated April 13 at 12:06 PM
1 Unit Available
3575 South Falconers Place
3575 South Falconers Place, Meridian, ID
3 Bedrooms
$1,755
1694 sqft
New Home available to rent! This home features 3 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms and a den. It also has a 2 car garage. Take a tour today before it’s too late! *Rent includes water, sewer and trash costs.

1 of 23

Last updated April 4 at 11:14 AM
1 Unit Available
627 N. Kayden Way
627 North Kayden Way, Meridian, ID
3 Bedrooms
$1,525
1500 sqft
627 N. Kayden Way Available 04/20/20 Newly Remodeled Home in Quiet Neighborhood! - Open concept 3 bedroom 2 bathroom home! Kitchen offers kitchen island with breakfast bar, walk in pantry, and kitchen appliances.

1 of 1

Last updated July 15 at 09:25 PM
1 Unit Available
Southwest Ada County Alliance
9251 West Littlewood Drive
9251 West Littlewood Drive, Ada County, ID
3 Bedrooms
$1,695
2522 sqft
Currently Occupied-Please do not disturb tenantsWonderful spacious home in a great family oriented community.2450 sq ft3 bedroom home with Bonus Room!2.5 bathrooms2 gas fireplaces !!New Carpet!!Open floor plan-great for entertaining.

1 of 18

Last updated July 15 at 10:22 PM
1 Unit Available
730 N Ash Pine Way
730 North Ash Pine Way, Meridian, ID
4 Bedrooms
$1,795
2054 sqft
730 N Ash Pine Way Available 08/05/20 Newer Home in Quiet Sub Division - This home was completed in late 2018 and is available to lease beginning August 5, 2020.
Results within 10 miles of Kuna
Verified

1 of 26

Last updated July 15 at 10:08 PM
16 Units Available
Rosewood Apartments
930 N Maple Grove Rd, Boise, ID
1 Bedroom
$1,115
750 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,292
1047 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Conveniently located close to I-184 and I-84. Luxury apartments have a fireplace, carpet, a balcony or patio and garbage disposal. Community features a sauna, a pool, a gym and a hot tub.
Verified

1 of 19

Last updated July 15 at 10:12 PM
20 Units Available
Renaissance At Hobble Creek
6240 N Park Meadow Way, Boise, ID
1 Bedroom
$1,080
560 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,225
930 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Renaissance At Hobble Creek in Boise. View photos, descriptions and more!

1 of 1

Last updated July 16 at 12:28 AM
1 Unit Available
4891 Golden Spur Drive
4891 Golden Spur Drive, Canyon County, ID
4 Bedrooms
$2,925
4840 sqft
***Pictures coming soon ***** Almost 5,000 square feet of house providing more than enough room for everyone. Located in the Silver Spur Ranch Subdivision right off of the Garriety Exit in Nampa.

1 of 21

Last updated July 15 at 10:23 PM
1 Unit Available
7291 W Cascade Dr
7291 Cascade Drive, Boise, ID
3 Bedrooms
$1,595
1764 sqft
7291 W Cascade Dr Available 08/17/20 Retro Townhome in Downtown Boise!! - Retro-trendy Townhome located in the heart of the Boise Bench within walking distance to the Boise Towne Square Mall and located on the City Bus Route.

1 of 21

Last updated July 15 at 10:22 PM
1 Unit Available
Northeast Meridian
952 E Hawk Street
952 East Hawk Street, Meridian, ID
3 Bedrooms
$1,550
1710 sqft
952 E Hawk Street Available 07/17/20 952 Hawk~ Bright Bi-Level Charmer w/ Two Family Rooms & A Perfect Backyard! - Located in an established neighborhood off Ustick and Locust Grove roads just minutes away from Eagle Road, The Village, and Freeway

1 of 15

Last updated July 15 at 10:22 PM
1 Unit Available
Hillcrest
2415 S Pond
2415 South Pond Street, Boise, ID
2 Bedrooms
$1,050
900 sqft
2415 S Pond Available 07/23/20 2415 Pond~Quiet Neighborhood, Freeway Access, Garage! - Located just off I-84 and Orchard St., this cozy duplex is tucked in a quiet residential area.

1 of 15

Last updated July 15 at 09:25 PM
1 Unit Available
Northeast Meridian
1116 E Grand Canyon St
1116 East Grand Canyon Street, Meridian, ID
4 Bedrooms
$1,995
3173 sqft
3200 Square Feet located in Havasu Creek! 4 bedrooms 2.5 baths and a 3 car garage available by June 25th. Fully fenced back yard with sprinkler system. This home has three living spaces - two downstairs and one upstairs.

1 of 9

Last updated July 15 at 09:25 PM
1 Unit Available
Northeast Meridian
292 Ryegate St
292 E Ryegate Dr, Meridian, ID
5 Bedrooms
$1,995
2582 sqft
This gorgeous home is a 5 bedroom 3 bath custom home with over 2500 square feet of comfortable living.

1 of 9

Last updated July 14 at 11:00 PM
1 Unit Available
2693 W Maracay Drive
2693 West Maracay Drive, Meridian, ID
5 Bedrooms
$2,800
2733 sqft
Circular drive on large corner lot in desirable BridgeTower subdivision. Shopping center only 5 minutes away, Costco coming up! Elegant entry, beautiful hardwood floors, open stair case and 10' ceiling.

1 of 16

Last updated July 15 at 10:54 PM
1 Unit Available
9851 W. Rosecroft Ct
9851 West Rosecroft Court, Boise, ID
2 Bedrooms
$1,125
1032 sqft
2 Bedroom, 2.5 bath, 1 CAR garage corner fireplace newer condo. All appliances included and a great location PLUS a 1 car garage off the corner of Mitchell and Fairview in Boise. Central Location.

1 of 35

Last updated July 16 at 12:28 AM
1 Unit Available
Northeast Meridian
6818 South Catfish Creek Avenue
6818 S Catfish Creek Ave, Meridian, ID
4 Bedrooms
$1,995
2010 sqft
To schedule a viewing or apply go to www.Tenant-Now.com or Call/Text (208) 314-9493. Come home to this sparkling brand new home located in Meridian with easy freeway access.
City Guide for Kuna, ID

Although much debate exists over just where the name 'Kuna' actually came from, this has done nothing to stymie the city's population growth, which is among the largest in Idaho.

Covering over 18 square miles of land is a definite benefit for the city of Kuna. This is mostly due to the fact that the area's population nearly tripled during the first decade of the 21st century. This population growth, however, is nothing new. The population also nearly tripled during the 1990's, and during the 70's, it more than tripled. Even with this stark population growth, Kuna still maintains a comfortable population density of just over 800 residents per square mile. See more

What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with garages in Kuna, ID

Kuna apartments with garages are sometimes more expensive than other options. However, they may make more financial sense in the long run.

Weather, break-ins, and daily struggles to find a space can take a toll financially and physically. Remember that even cities in mild climates experience issues like salt air, tornadoes, hail, falling branches from storms, and other issues.

It’s also possible to score an auto insurance reduction if you park in a garage. Ask your insurance provider about any deals or discounts that could trim money off the cost of your monthly bill.

Before signing a lease, ask the landlord or property manager about any restrictions on garage use. It’s important to know if there are enough spaces for tenants and visitors and what happens if the garage is full. If you’re moving into an apartment inside a home, ask about any conditions on its use and if storage is allowed.

