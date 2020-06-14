Apartment List
/
ID
/
eagle
/
apartments with garage
Last updated June 14 2020 at 4:16 AM

91 Apartments for rent in Eagle, ID with garage

Eagle apartments with garages are sometimes more expensive than other options. However, they may make more financial sense in the long run. Weather, break-ins, and daily struggle... Read Guide >

1 of 8

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
255 Wooddale Ave
255 South Wooddale Avenue, Eagle, ID
4 Bedrooms
$1,550
2070 sqft
Spacious Eagle home! - Beautiful and spacious Eagle home. 4 bd./ 2 ba., 2070 sq.ft., with bonus room. Large kitchen with all appliances: range with built-in microwave, refrigerator, dishwasher and disposal. Living room has a gas fireplace.

1 of 35

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
879 W Oakhampton Dr
879 West Oakhampton Drive, Eagle, ID
4 Bedrooms
$3,100
2960 sqft
879 W Oakhampton Dr Available 08/04/20 Luxurious 4 Bedroom Home on Banbury Golf Course - Meticulously cared for custom home on Banbury Golf Course, 6th tee box. Single level with upper bonus room & skylights above 3 car garage.

1 of 10

Last updated June 14 at 04:42am
1 Unit Available
156 S Stephenson
156 S Stephenson St, Eagle, ID
3 Bedrooms
$2,400
1952 sqft
Single level, maintenance free living in the heart of Eagle. This brand new 3 bedroom 2 bath, 3 car garage has upgrades throughout, large great room and kitchen with huge walk in pantry. Large multi slider opens to outdoor covered patio.

1 of 22

Last updated April 9 at 11:24am
1 Unit Available
1095 N. Marsh Hawk Place
1095 North Marsh Hawk Place, Eagle, ID
3 Bedrooms
$1,595
1385 sqft
1095 N. Marsh Hawk Place Available 04/10/20 Eagle 3bd home in delightful pocket neighborhood - Welcome to your new home! Contact us today for info on this beautiful Eagle home.
Results within 1 mile of Eagle
Verified

1 of 15

Last updated June 13 at 01:29pm
16 Units Available
Renaissance At Hobble Creek
6240 N Park Meadow Way, Boise, ID
1 Bedroom
$985
560 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,195
930 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Renaissance At Hobble Creek in Boise. View photos, descriptions and more!

1 of 13

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Northeast Meridian
1 Unit Available
5061 N Rothmans Ave
5061 North Rothmans Avenue, Boise, ID
3 Bedrooms
$1,395
1340 sqft
5061 N Rothmans Ave Available 07/10/20 5061 N Rothmans Ave - This amazing home is located in a quiet neighborhood in the Discovery, Heritage and Rocky Mountain school district.

1 of 28

Last updated June 14 at 04:42am
1 Unit Available
849 West Cagney Street
849 West Cagney Street, Meridian, ID
3 Bedrooms
Ask
4 Bedrooms
$2,100
2397 sqft
Beautiful 2-story home located in the heart of Paramount! Large great room with tiled gas fireplace, open kitchen w/ island, walk-in pantry, knotty alder cabinets, granite slab counter and island top - Rustic Brazilian Cherry hardwood thru entry,

1 of 5

Last updated June 14 at 04:42am
1 Unit Available
619 North Sevenoaks Avenue
619 N Sevenoaks Ave, Ada County, ID
3 Bedrooms
$2,500
2020 sqft
Wonderful new construction in Eagle nestled near the foothills, 3 bedroom, 2.5 bath with an additional bonus room upstairs. 3 car garage, great open floor plan with large kitchen, upgraded appliances and finishes.

1 of 10

Last updated June 14 at 04:42am
Northeast Meridian
1 Unit Available
5113 Ice Springs Way
5113 North Ice Springs Way, Boise, ID
4 Bedrooms
$1,825
1400 sqft
Nice split bdrm design w/ bright kitchen and skylights. Covered patio, fully fenced backyard with storage shed. Great location in Meridian close to the Village, shopping, schools and several great parks. Call for a showing today.

1 of 12

Last updated June 14 at 04:42am
Northwest Boise City
1 Unit Available
9595 West Arnold Road
9595 West Arnold Road, Ada County, ID
3 Bedrooms
$1,695
1500 sqft
Beautiful 3 bedroom 2 bath home near the beautiful Boise foothills. Step out your door and enjoy the nearby public park (less than 200 feet away!) or take a short walk and have access to Boise's many hiking trails in the gorgeous foothills.

1 of 9

Last updated June 14 at 04:42am
1 Unit Available
9726 West Sleepy Hollow Lane
9726 West Sleepy Hollow Lane, Garden City, ID
2 Bedrooms
$1,700
1400 sqft
Awesome Condo- 2bed 2 bath fully furnished, includes utilities and internet.

1 of 50

Last updated April 4 at 11:14am
1 Unit Available
1075 N Creekwater Way
1075 N Creekwater Way, Ada County, ID
3 Bedrooms
Ask
4 Bedrooms
$2,850
2616 sqft
LUXURY SINGLE LEVEL EAGLE HOME BLENDS STYLE AND FUNCTION - This stunning custom built single level residence exudes quality and detailed craftsmanship with impeccable modern style for the most distinguishing renter! Upgrades include elevated
Results within 5 miles of Eagle
Verified

1 of 31

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
6 Units Available
Rosewood Apartments
930 N Maple Grove Rd, Boise, ID
1 Bedroom
$1,046
750 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,285
1047 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Conveniently located close to I-184 and I-84. Luxury apartments have a fireplace, carpet, a balcony or patio and garbage disposal. Community features a sauna, a pool, a gym and a hot tub.
Verified

1 of 60

Last updated June 14 at 04:14am
Collister
9 Units Available
Arbor Crossing
5122 W Stoker Ln, Boise, ID
1 Bedroom
$1,039
670 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,098
862 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,503
1035 sqft
Live just minutes away from Quail Hollow Golf Course with easy access to downtown Boise. Apartments feature washer-dryer hookup, fireplaces and central heat and a/c. Gorgeous pool on premises with fitness center and sports court.
Verified

1 of 30

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
7 Units Available
River Pointe
6200 River Pointe Dr, Boise, ID
1 Bedroom
$1,118
750 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,319
1090 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Units feature laundry, washer/dryer hookups, patios or balconies, and bathtubs. Community includes clubhouse, e-payments, gym, pool and hot tub. Located right next to nature on the Greenbelt path.
Verified

1 of 10

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
Southwest Meridian
13 Units Available
High Point on Overland
1495 S Tech Ln, Meridian, ID
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,418
1015 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,471
1301 sqft
Minutes from I-84. On-site amenities include attached garages, a sparkling pool, a clubhouse area and a gym. Upscale apartments feature granite countertops, hardwood floors, and a patio or balcony. Pet-friendly community.

1 of 38

Last updated June 14 at 04:38am
Northeast Meridian
1 Unit Available
3710 North Centrepoint Way
3710 Centrepoint, Meridian, ID
3 Bedrooms
$1,375
1681 sqft
ADDITIONAL INFO: Visit www.thebrickyardtownhomes.com for more info, to schedule a showing, or to apply for this rental. ($35 application fee) RESIDENT LEASE PROGRAMS: ($104.

1 of 38

Last updated June 14 at 04:38am
Northeast Meridian
1 Unit Available
3715 North Centrepoint Way
3715 Centrepoint, Meridian, ID
3 Bedrooms
$1,375
1364 sqft
ADDITIONAL INFO: Visit www.maxxpm.com for more info, to schedule a showing, or to apply for this rental. ($35 application fee) RESIDENT LEASE PROGRAMS: ($104.

1 of 15

Last updated June 14 at 12:34am
Northeast Meridian
1 Unit Available
1116 E Grand Canyon St
1116 East Grand Canyon Street, Meridian, ID
4 Bedrooms
$1,895
3173 sqft
3200 Square Feet located in Havasu Creek! 4 bedrooms 2.5 baths and a 3 car garage available by June 25th. Fully fenced back yard with sprinkler system. This home has three living spaces - two downstairs and one upstairs.

1 of 9

Last updated June 13 at 04:10pm
1 Unit Available
2693 W Maracay Drive
2693 West Maracay Drive, Meridian, ID
5 Bedrooms
$3,200
2733 sqft
Circular drive on large corner lot in desirable BridgeTower subdivision. Shopping center only 5 minutes away, Costco coming up! Elegant entry, beautiful hardwood floors, open stair case and 10' ceiling.

1 of 47

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Central Foothills
1 Unit Available
3725 N. Stone Creek
3725 North Stone Creek Way, Boise, ID
3 Bedrooms
$2,150
1632 sqft
3725 N. Stone Creek Available 07/11/20 Spectacular Home off Hill Road - The setting: Enjoy sumptuous outdoor living at this beautiful home with multiple patios just off of Hill Road.

1 of 16

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Quail Ridge
1 Unit Available
5050 N Wildrye Dr.
5050 Wildrye Drive, Boise, ID
2 Bedrooms
$1,595
1642 sqft
5050 N Wildrye Dr.

1 of 7

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Morris Hill
1 Unit Available
5707 W Gage Street
5707 Gage Street, Boise, ID
3 Bedrooms
$1,350
1100 sqft
Cute Brick Home in Boise - This tidy 3 bedroom, 1 bath home, is centrally located within walking distance to hospital, schools and bus route.

1 of 20

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Northeast Meridian
1 Unit Available
679 E Hawk St
679 East Hawk Street, Meridian, ID
3 Bedrooms
$1,395
1478 sqft
679 E Hawk St Available 06/26/20 679 Hawk St - This beautiful home is located in a quiet Meridian neighborhood on a large corner lot with RV Parking, storage unit, garden area, fruit tree, covered back patio and custom paved patio area! With all of
What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with garage in Eagle, ID

Eagle apartments with garages are sometimes more expensive than other options. However, they may make more financial sense in the long run.

Weather, break-ins, and daily struggles to find a space can take a toll financially and physically. Remember that even cities in mild climates experience issues like salt air, tornadoes, hail, falling branches from storms, and other issues.

It’s also possible to score an auto insurance reduction if you park in a garage. Ask your insurance provider about any deals or discounts that could trim money off the cost of your monthly bill.

Before signing a lease, ask the landlord or property manager about any restrictions on garage use. It’s important to know if there are enough spaces for tenants and visitors and what happens if the garage is full. If you’re moving into an apartment inside a home, ask about any conditions on its use and if storage is allowed.

Similar Pages

Eagle 3 BedroomsEagle Apartments with BalconyEagle Apartments with GarageEagle Apartments with Gym
Eagle Apartments with Hardwood FloorsEagle Apartments with ParkingEagle Apartments with Pool
Eagle Apartments with Washer-DryerEagle Dog Friendly ApartmentsEagle Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Boise, IDMeridian, ID
Star, IDKuna, ID
Caldwell, IDNampa, ID

Apartments Near Colleges

Boise State University