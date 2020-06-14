Apartment List
Last updated June 14 2020 at 7:24 AM

53 Apartments for rent in Star, ID with garage

Star apartments with garages are sometimes more expensive than other options. However, they may make more financial sense in the long run. Weather, break-ins, and daily struggles ... Read Guide >

1 of 9

Last updated June 14 at 06:38am
1 Unit Available
2099 N Waterbrook Pl
2099 North Waterbrook Place, Star, ID
4 Bedrooms
$1,925
1600 sqft
Brand new single-family home, with spacious three car garage. Open living space. Large, fully fenced backyard with patio. Aside from the master, there are three more good sized bedrooms.

1 of 33

Last updated June 7 at 06:03pm
1 Unit Available
11787 W Teratai Ct
11787 W Teratai Ct, Star, ID
4 Bedrooms
$1,895
2025 sqft
To schedule a viewing or apply go to www.Tenant-Now.com or Call/Text (208) 314-9493. Come home to this sparkling brand new home located in Star.
Results within 5 miles of Star

1 of 17

Last updated June 14 at 07:24am
1 Unit Available
2257 W Apgar Creek Dr
2257 West Apgar Creek Drive, Meridian, ID
3 Bedrooms
$1,595
1400 sqft
Coming soon! Beautiful 3 bedroom + office home, 2 bathrooms, 2 car attached garage,washer/dryer hookups, warm interior paint colors and lovely backyard. In Rocky Mountain School District off Linder and McMillan. $1595.

1 of 14

Last updated June 14 at 07:24am
1 Unit Available
2122 W Pine Ave
2122 West Pine Avenue, Meridian, ID
3 Bedrooms
$1,695
1800 sqft
Featuring 3 bedrooms and 2.5 bathrooms, this beautiful townhome is located near Meridian High School! This home also features a Dual HVAC system, wood flooring, and no lawn care required by tenants! $1,695/month with matching deposit.

1 of 9

Last updated June 13 at 04:10pm
1 Unit Available
2693 W Maracay Drive
2693 West Maracay Drive, Meridian, ID
5 Bedrooms
$3,200
2733 sqft
Circular drive on large corner lot in desirable BridgeTower subdivision. Shopping center only 5 minutes away, Costco coming up! Elegant entry, beautiful hardwood floors, open stair case and 10' ceiling.

1 of 9

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
4297 West Stone House Street
4297 W Stone House St, Ada County, ID
4 Bedrooms
$2,500
2400 sqft
LOCATED NEAR EAGLE HIGH AND MIDDLE SCHOOLS. SPACIOUS OPEN FLOOR PLAN WITH FIREPLACE. ATTRACTIVE MASTERBATH WITH CORNER TUB AND LARGE SEPARATE TILED SHOWER. 3 CAR GARAGE. More info & apply online at https://hunt.

1 of 37

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Northeast Meridian
1 Unit Available
354 E Carver Dr
354 E Carver Dr, Meridian, ID
3 Bedrooms
$1,695
1557 sqft
354 E Carver Dr Available 07/06/20 3 Bedroom (+ bonus room) 2 Bath Home in Meridian - 3 bedroom 2 bath + Large bonus room & 1557 Square Foot home located in Meridian near Ustick & Meridian Rd.

1 of 13

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
4236 W. Stone House St.
4236 W Stone House St, Ada County, ID
4 Bedrooms
$2,250
2100 sqft
Newly Built Eagle Home For Rent - 4 Bedroom, 2 bath Plus 3 car Garage! - Available NOW! Newly built single level home with a designer's touch! Open kitchen includes custom cabinetry, full tile kitchen backsplash, center island, granite countertops,

1 of 14

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
798 E Boardwalk Row Dr
798 E Boardwalk Row Dr, Meridian, ID
3 Bedrooms
$1,650
1478 sqft
Available 07/15/20 Lovely rental for busy professional - Property Id: 119720 The Bannock 1478 boasts a fantastic open living room and kitchen area.

1 of 12

Last updated June 14 at 01:30am
1 Unit Available
716 N Gray Cloud Way
716 North Gray Cloud Way, Meridian, ID
3 Bedrooms
$1,195
1180 sqft
Hard to find large three bed, two bath with garage. This is an downstairs unit with walkout patio. The unit includes washer/dryer, kitchen appliances, one covered carport space and a garage. Large walk in closet it master bedroom.

1 of 28

Last updated June 14 at 06:38am
1 Unit Available
849 West Cagney Street
849 West Cagney Street, Meridian, ID
3 Bedrooms
Ask
4 Bedrooms
$2,100
2397 sqft
Beautiful 2-story home located in the heart of Paramount! Large great room with tiled gas fireplace, open kitchen w/ island, walk-in pantry, knotty alder cabinets, granite slab counter and island top - Rustic Brazilian Cherry hardwood thru entry,

1 of 16

Last updated June 14 at 06:38am
1 Unit Available
2215 East Ringneck Court
2215 E Ringneck St, Meridian, ID
4 Bedrooms
$1,850
1816 sqft
New in 2018 offering all the modern amenities 4 bedrooms, 2.5 baths next to the common area for children to play on the community playground or family picnics.

1 of 47

Last updated June 14 at 06:38am
1 Unit Available
159 West Peach Springs Street
159 West Peach Springs Street, Meridian, ID
3 Bedrooms
$3,950
1596 sqft
This is a short term rental available for Daily, Weekly and Monthly stays. The home has been fully designed, decorated and furnished. All utilities including internet are covered by the owner.

1 of 1

Last updated June 14 at 06:38am
1 Unit Available
717 West Claire Street
717 West Claire Street, Meridian, ID
3 Bedrooms
$1,695
1669 sqft
Make this stylish house your home today! Unique and upgraded touches are evident throughout the home, from the plaza grid patterned windows to the elaborate casing trim all throughout and the knotty alder cabinetry.

1 of 14

Last updated June 14 at 08:20am
1 Unit Available
17603 Mountain Springs Ave
17603 Mountain Springs Ave, Nampa, ID
3 Bedrooms
$1,595
1502 sqft
Do not miss out on being the first tenant in this brand new home!! Just off of Middleton Rd and Ustick. This spacious home has 3 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms along with a 2 car garage.

1 of 50

Last updated April 4 at 11:14am
1 Unit Available
1075 N Creekwater Way
1075 N Creekwater Way, Ada County, ID
3 Bedrooms
Ask
4 Bedrooms
$2,850
2616 sqft
LUXURY SINGLE LEVEL EAGLE HOME BLENDS STYLE AND FUNCTION - This stunning custom built single level residence exudes quality and detailed craftsmanship with impeccable modern style for the most distinguishing renter! Upgrades include elevated

1 of 23

Last updated April 4 at 11:14am
1 Unit Available
627 N. Kayden Way
627 North Kayden Way, Meridian, ID
3 Bedrooms
$1,525
1500 sqft
627 N. Kayden Way Available 04/20/20 Newly Remodeled Home in Quiet Neighborhood! - Open concept 3 bedroom 2 bathroom home! Kitchen offers kitchen island with breakfast bar, walk in pantry, and kitchen appliances.

1 of 27

Last updated April 4 at 11:14am
1 Unit Available
3769 Frandon
3769 N Frandon Ave, Meridian, ID
4 Bedrooms
$1,550
2204 sqft
3769 Frandon~Meridian Charmer with 2,200 Sq. Ft.
Results within 10 miles of Star
Verified

1 of 23

Last updated June 14 at 06:21am
Southwest Meridian
8 Units Available
Red Tail Apartments
121 E Victory Rd, Meridian, ID
1 Bedroom
$1,220
890 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,380
1120 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Red Tail Apartments in Meridian. View photos, descriptions and more!
Verified

1 of 15

Last updated June 13 at 01:29pm
16 Units Available
Renaissance At Hobble Creek
6240 N Park Meadow Way, Boise, ID
1 Bedroom
$985
560 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,195
930 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Renaissance At Hobble Creek in Boise. View photos, descriptions and more!
Verified

1 of 10

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
Southwest Meridian
13 Units Available
High Point on Overland
1495 S Tech Ln, Meridian, ID
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,418
1015 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,471
1301 sqft
Minutes from I-84. On-site amenities include attached garages, a sparkling pool, a clubhouse area and a gym. Upscale apartments feature granite countertops, hardwood floors, and a patio or balcony. Pet-friendly community.

1 of 18

Last updated June 14 at 07:24am
1 Unit Available
16789 N Hampshire Ct
16789 North Hampshire Court, Nampa, ID
3 Bedrooms
$1,495
1170 sqft
This is a great home located in a very nice Nampa community. Just minutes from the new Amazon Distribution Center. Also only minutes from shopping, dining out, golf and more.

1 of 18

Last updated June 14 at 07:24am
West Valley
1 Unit Available
10627 W Richey Ct
10627 West Richey Court, Boise, ID
3 Bedrooms
$1,495
1489 sqft
This really is a great family home. All new flooring and carpet throughout gives it a new and fresh feel. Most of the paint is also new for that clean look. Very large bonus room that could be used as an office, extra bedroom, formal dining, etc..

1 of 12

Last updated June 14 at 08:17am
1 Unit Available
5275 W Franklin Rd
5275 West Franklin Road, Ada County, ID
5 Bedrooms
$2,800
2656 sqft
This property is at a great location just off the Ten Mile exit. It has a wonderful country feel while still being close to the city. Home recently renovated on the inside. Granite countertops in the kitchen with wood island (not shown).
What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with garage in Star, ID

Star apartments with garages are sometimes more expensive than other options. However, they may make more financial sense in the long run.

Weather, break-ins, and daily struggles to find a space can take a toll financially and physically. Remember that even cities in mild climates experience issues like salt air, tornadoes, hail, falling branches from storms, and other issues.

It’s also possible to score an auto insurance reduction if you park in a garage. Ask your insurance provider about any deals or discounts that could trim money off the cost of your monthly bill.

Before signing a lease, ask the landlord or property manager about any restrictions on garage use. It’s important to know if there are enough spaces for tenants and visitors and what happens if the garage is full. If you’re moving into an apartment inside a home, ask about any conditions on its use and if storage is allowed.

