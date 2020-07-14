All apartments in Boise
Find more places like Arrive Skyline.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Boise, ID
/
Arrive Skyline
Last updated July 14 2020 at 6:30 PM

Arrive Skyline

2001 South Hudson Avenue · (256) 305-6147
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Boise
See all
Vista
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Gym
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

2001 South Hudson Avenue, Boise, ID 83705
Vista

Price and availability

VERIFIED 1 hour AGO

1 Bedroom

Unit 202 · Avail. Jul 21

$1,245

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 703 sqft

Unit 303 · Avail. Aug 14

$1,360

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 703 sqft

2 Bedrooms

Unit 307 · Avail. Aug 7

$1,590

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 968 sqft

Unit 100 · Avail. Sep 7

$1,775

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 968 sqft

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Arrive Skyline.

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
extra storage
garbage disposal
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
stainless steel
hardwood floors
bathtub
cable included
carpet
ceiling fan
granite counters
oven
smoke-free units
walk in closets
Property Amenities
accessible
carport
clubhouse
courtyard
24hr gym
parking
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
bbq/grill
bike storage
cc payments
e-payments
green community
internet access
internet cafe
key fob access
lobby
media room
online portal
package receiving
pool table
smoke-free community
Now offering in-person, virtual & self-guided tours by appointment! To help stop the spread of COVID-19, face masks are required. Reach out to us today as helping you find the perfect home remains our priority! Arrive Skyline provides spectacular views of the mountains and river valley while providing easy access to downtown Boise and Boise State University. Additional conveniences include the Discovery Center of Idaho, Boise Art Museum, Ann Morrison Park, and Kristin Armstrong Municipal Park. Our pet-friendly homes feature fully equipped kitchens with stainless steel appliances, a private patio or balcony, and in-home washer and dryer. Call today to schedule a personalized tour and see why residents love calling our community home!

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 3-15 months
Please note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 2.5x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: $40 per applicant
Deposit: $250 up to one month's rent
Pets Allowed: cats, birds, dogs
fee: $250
limit: 2
rent: $25 per pet per month
restrictions: Breed Restrictions: Pit Bull Terrier, StaffordshireTerrier, Doberman Pinscher, Rottweiler, Presa Canarios, Akita, Alaskan Malamute, Wolf-hybrid, Mastiff, Chow Chow
Dogs
fee: $250
rent: $25.00 per pet per month
Cats
fee: $250
rent: $25
Parking Details: Parking Lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Arrive Skyline have any available units?
Arrive Skyline has 4 units available starting at $1,245 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
How much is rent in Boise, ID?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Boise Rent Report.
What amenities does Arrive Skyline have?
Some of Arrive Skyline's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Arrive Skyline currently offering any rent specials?
Arrive Skyline is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Arrive Skyline pet-friendly?
Yes, Arrive Skyline is pet friendly.
Does Arrive Skyline offer parking?
Yes, Arrive Skyline offers parking.
Does Arrive Skyline have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, Arrive Skyline offers units with in unit laundry.
Does Arrive Skyline have a pool?
Yes, Arrive Skyline has a pool.
Does Arrive Skyline have accessible units?
Yes, Arrive Skyline has accessible units.
Does Arrive Skyline have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Arrive Skyline has units with dishwashers.
Interested in Arrive Skyline?
Add a Message
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Reedhouse
1671 South Riverstone Lane
Boise, ID 83706
Renaissance At Hobble Creek
6240 N Park Meadow Way
Boise, ID 83713
Lodge at Maple Grove
985 N Maple Grove Rd
Boise, ID 83704
Rosewood Apartments
930 N Maple Grove Rd
Boise, ID 83704
River Pointe
6200 River Pointe Dr
Boise, ID 83714
Logger Creek
332 W Hale St
Boise, ID 83706
Monterra
3960 S Federal Way
Boise, ID 83716
Whitewater Park
365 N Whitewater Park Blvd
Boise, ID 83702

Similar Pages

Boise 1 BedroomsBoise 2 Bedrooms
Boise Apartments with GymBoise Dog Friendly Apartments
Boise Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Meridian, IDStar, ID
Kuna, IDCaldwell, ID
Nampa, IDEagle, ID

Nearby Neighborhoods

Southeast BoiseVista
Collister
Veterans Park

Apartments Near Colleges

Boise State University
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity