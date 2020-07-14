Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors garbage disposal dishwasher

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher extra storage garbage disposal in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator stainless steel hardwood floors bathtub cable included carpet ceiling fan granite counters oven smoke-free units walk in closets Property Amenities accessible carport clubhouse courtyard 24hr gym parking pool cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly 24hr maintenance bbq/grill bike storage cc payments e-payments green community internet access internet cafe key fob access lobby media room online portal package receiving pool table smoke-free community

Now offering in-person, virtual & self-guided tours by appointment! To help stop the spread of COVID-19, face masks are required. Reach out to us today as helping you find the perfect home remains our priority! Arrive Skyline provides spectacular views of the mountains and river valley while providing easy access to downtown Boise and Boise State University. Additional conveniences include the Discovery Center of Idaho, Boise Art Museum, Ann Morrison Park, and Kristin Armstrong Municipal Park. Our pet-friendly homes feature fully equipped kitchens with stainless steel appliances, a private patio or balcony, and in-home washer and dryer. Call today to schedule a personalized tour and see why residents love calling our community home!