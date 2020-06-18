All apartments in Boise
Find more places like 925 North 9th Street - 1, #16.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Boise, ID
/
925 North 9th Street - 1, #16
Last updated May 26 2020 at 12:15 AM

925 North 9th Street - 1, #16

925 North 9th Street · (208) 509-0575
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Boise
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Gym
See all
Luxury Places
See all

Location

925 North 9th Street, Boise, ID 83702
North End

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Buildium

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 Bed · Avail. Jul 7

$2,800

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 970 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
parking
air conditioning
elevator
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
bathtub
dishwasher
furnished
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
elevator
on-site laundry
parking
internet access
This is a short term rental available for Daily, Weekly and Monthly stays. The home has been fully designed, decorated and furnished. All utilities including internet are covered by the owner. Kitchen is fully equipped for cooking with big and small appliance, cookware, dishes, flatware, etc all provided. This home is ready for your arrival - just bring your suitcase!

Shirley was born in the '70's and then reborn just 2 years ago. Now her sharp look and hip style make the perfect pad for up to four people. On the second floor of this walk up building, the sweet balcony just off the main living space creates a wonderful indoor/outdoor summer experience in the heart of Boise. So close to North End amenities like the Boise Coop (across the street!), Hyde Park (6 blocks north) or downtown 8th street (9 blocks south). The perfect location to explore Boise!
Shirley boasts two bedrooms each with a comfortable queen size bed, top quality fresh linens, four pillows, side tables, a light on each side table and convenient device plug ins for charging up. Each bedroom has a sliding door style closet with a luggage rack to make it easy to hide your things away. The bathroom has a bathtub and shower with EO brand natural shampoo, conditioner, body wash, body lotion and hand wash. The kitchen has a full size refrigerator, stove top, oven, microwave oven, dishwasher, coffee maker, and all the tools and gadgets you might need for preparing delicious meals from the ingredients picked up next door at the Boise Coop. The kitchen flows easily into the dining area and living room with sliding door balcony. The sliding glass windows let a ton of light into this open floor plan and create a really wonderful indoor/outdoor feel. Large screen TV with nice sound bar and super fast internet streaming or cable TV.
There is one covered and assigned parking spot with lots of free street parking also available. There is a bus stop right out front where you can also find lots of electric scooters on the sidewalk. Across the street at the Coop there is a Boise Green Bike station with inexpensive bicycles for rent.
There is not an elevator and this condo is on the second floor of the building, accessed by an outdoor covered staircase. There is a laundry center in the building next door that is shared by the residents and guests of the condominium building.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 925 North 9th Street - 1, #16 have any available units?
925 North 9th Street - 1, #16 has a unit available for $2,800 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Boise, ID?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Boise Rent Report.
What amenities does 925 North 9th Street - 1, #16 have?
Some of 925 North 9th Street - 1, #16's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 925 North 9th Street - 1, #16 currently offering any rent specials?
925 North 9th Street - 1, #16 isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 925 North 9th Street - 1, #16 pet-friendly?
No, 925 North 9th Street - 1, #16 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Boise.
Does 925 North 9th Street - 1, #16 offer parking?
Yes, 925 North 9th Street - 1, #16 does offer parking.
Does 925 North 9th Street - 1, #16 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 925 North 9th Street - 1, #16 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 925 North 9th Street - 1, #16 have a pool?
No, 925 North 9th Street - 1, #16 does not have a pool.
Does 925 North 9th Street - 1, #16 have accessible units?
No, 925 North 9th Street - 1, #16 does not have accessible units.
Does 925 North 9th Street - 1, #16 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 925 North 9th Street - 1, #16 has units with dishwashers.
Have a question for 925 North 9th Street - 1, #16?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Reedhouse
1671 South Riverstone Lane
Boise, ID 83706
Lodge at Maple Grove
985 N Maple Grove Rd
Boise, ID 83704
Rosewood Apartments
930 N Maple Grove Rd
Boise, ID 83704
River Pointe
6200 River Pointe Dr
Boise, ID 83714
Arrive Skyline
2001 South Hudson Avenue
Boise, ID 83705
Logger Creek
332 W Hale St
Boise, ID 83706
Monterra
3960 S Federal Way
Boise, ID 83716
Whitewater Park
365 N Whitewater Park Blvd
Boise, ID 83702

Similar Pages

Boise 1 BedroomsBoise 2 Bedrooms
Boise Apartments with GymBoise Apartments with Pool
Boise Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Meridian, IDStar, ID
Kuna, IDCaldwell, ID
Nampa, IDEagle, ID

Nearby Neighborhoods

Southeast BoiseVista
Collister
Veterans Park

Apartments Near Colleges

Boise State University
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity