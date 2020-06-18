925 North 9th Street - 1, #16

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning bathtub dishwasher furnished microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities elevator on-site laundry parking internet access

This is a short term rental available for Daily, Weekly and Monthly stays. The home has been fully designed, decorated and furnished. All utilities including internet are covered by the owner. Kitchen is fully equipped for cooking with big and small appliance, cookware, dishes, flatware, etc all provided. This home is ready for your arrival - just bring your suitcase!



Shirley was born in the '70's and then reborn just 2 years ago. Now her sharp look and hip style make the perfect pad for up to four people. On the second floor of this walk up building, the sweet balcony just off the main living space creates a wonderful indoor/outdoor summer experience in the heart of Boise. So close to North End amenities like the Boise Coop (across the street!), Hyde Park (6 blocks north) or downtown 8th street (9 blocks south). The perfect location to explore Boise!

Shirley boasts two bedrooms each with a comfortable queen size bed, top quality fresh linens, four pillows, side tables, a light on each side table and convenient device plug ins for charging up. Each bedroom has a sliding door style closet with a luggage rack to make it easy to hide your things away. The bathroom has a bathtub and shower with EO brand natural shampoo, conditioner, body wash, body lotion and hand wash. The kitchen has a full size refrigerator, stove top, oven, microwave oven, dishwasher, coffee maker, and all the tools and gadgets you might need for preparing delicious meals from the ingredients picked up next door at the Boise Coop. The kitchen flows easily into the dining area and living room with sliding door balcony. The sliding glass windows let a ton of light into this open floor plan and create a really wonderful indoor/outdoor feel. Large screen TV with nice sound bar and super fast internet streaming or cable TV.

There is one covered and assigned parking spot with lots of free street parking also available. There is a bus stop right out front where you can also find lots of electric scooters on the sidewalk. Across the street at the Coop there is a Boise Green Bike station with inexpensive bicycles for rent.

There is not an elevator and this condo is on the second floor of the building, accessed by an outdoor covered staircase. There is a laundry center in the building next door that is shared by the residents and guests of the condominium building.