850 E Riverpark Ln
Last updated June 10 2020 at 9:49 AM

850 E Riverpark Ln

850 East Riverpark Lane · No Longer Available
Location

850 East Riverpark Lane, Boise, ID 83706
Southeast Boise

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
garage
stainless steel
range
Unit Amenities
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
range
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
2bed/2bath + Loft Townhome in Southeast Boise! - This cozy 2bed + loft/3 bathroom townhome offers a spacious 1,600 sq/ft; It is located next to the greenbelt, close to shopping, dining and entertainment. Some amenities within walking. Located in a highly desirable area of Boise. Beautiful surroundings, nestled in the trees. This home offers a 2 car garage; washer & dryer included; all kitchen appliances - gas cook top stove, and a great back deck for the upcoming summer evenings! Lots of natural light! Skylights, vaulted ceilings, plenty of shelf storage. Front landscaping is included by HOA. Resident must abide by HOA CC&R's- A copy will be provided with Lease Agreement. Don't miss your opportunity to rent this home!

No Smoking/Vaping & No Pets!

Please apply at www.dspropertymgt.com

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5796774)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 850 E Riverpark Ln have any available units?
850 E Riverpark Ln doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Boise, ID.
How much is rent in Boise, ID?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Boise Rent Report.
What amenities does 850 E Riverpark Ln have?
Some of 850 E Riverpark Ln's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 850 E Riverpark Ln currently offering any rent specials?
850 E Riverpark Ln isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 850 E Riverpark Ln pet-friendly?
No, 850 E Riverpark Ln is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Boise.
Does 850 E Riverpark Ln offer parking?
Yes, 850 E Riverpark Ln does offer parking.
Does 850 E Riverpark Ln have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 850 E Riverpark Ln offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 850 E Riverpark Ln have a pool?
No, 850 E Riverpark Ln does not have a pool.
Does 850 E Riverpark Ln have accessible units?
No, 850 E Riverpark Ln does not have accessible units.
Does 850 E Riverpark Ln have units with dishwashers?
No, 850 E Riverpark Ln does not have units with dishwashers.
