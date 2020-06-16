All apartments in Boise
Find more places like 815 N. Garden St..
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Boise, ID
/
815 N. Garden St.
Last updated May 26 2020 at 12:15 AM

815 N. Garden St.

815 North Garden Street · (208) 509-0575
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Boise
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Gym
See all
Luxury Places
See all

Location

815 North Garden Street, Boise, ID 83706
Central Rim

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Buildium

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. Aug 1

$1,900

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 1.5 Bath · 1280 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
carport
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
furnished
hardwood floors
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
carport
on-site laundry
parking
bbq/grill
internet access
The home has been fully designed, decorated and furnished. Kitchen is fully equipped for cooking with big and small appliance, cookware, dishes, flatware, etc all provided. This home is ready for your arrival - just bring your suitcase!

This super sweet 3 bed, 1.5 bath home with an *amazing* mid-centry fireplace on Garden St. is very close to downtown and everything Boise! Coast down the hill to the greenbelt, walk over to the new favorite restaurant Petit4, walk down the hill to the Kathryn Albertson Nature Preserve or stay in and enjoy Thai take out from Chiang Mai while you cozy up to watch the big screen. Fresh paint and new carpet in the bedrooms. Fully stocked Kitchen, large grill, 55" high definition TV w/ Roku, easy walk to the bowling alley!
3 Bed, 1.5 Bath, 2 car carport

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 815 N. Garden St. have any available units?
815 N. Garden St. has a unit available for $1,900 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Boise, ID?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Boise Rent Report.
What amenities does 815 N. Garden St. have?
Some of 815 N. Garden St.'s amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 815 N. Garden St. currently offering any rent specials?
815 N. Garden St. isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 815 N. Garden St. pet-friendly?
Yes, 815 N. Garden St. is pet friendly.
Does 815 N. Garden St. offer parking?
Yes, 815 N. Garden St. does offer parking.
Does 815 N. Garden St. have units with washers and dryers?
No, 815 N. Garden St. does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 815 N. Garden St. have a pool?
No, 815 N. Garden St. does not have a pool.
Does 815 N. Garden St. have accessible units?
No, 815 N. Garden St. does not have accessible units.
Does 815 N. Garden St. have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 815 N. Garden St. has units with dishwashers.
Have a question for 815 N. Garden St.?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Arbor Crossing
5122 W Stoker Ln
Boise, ID 83703
Renaissance At Hobble Creek
6240 N Park Meadow Way
Boise, ID 83713
Rosewood Apartments
930 N Maple Grove Rd
Boise, ID 83704
River Pointe
6200 River Pointe Dr
Boise, ID 83714
Arrive Skyline
2001 South Hudson Avenue
Boise, ID 83705
Logger Creek
332 W Hale St
Boise, ID 83706
Monterra
3960 S Federal Way
Boise, ID 83716
Whitewater Park
365 N Whitewater Park Blvd
Boise, ID 83702

Similar Pages

Boise 1 BedroomsBoise 2 Bedrooms
Boise Apartments with GymBoise Apartments with Pool
Boise Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Meridian, IDStar, ID
Kuna, IDCaldwell, ID
Nampa, IDEagle, ID

Nearby Neighborhoods

Southeast BoiseVista
Collister
Veterans Park

Apartments Near Colleges

Boise State University
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity