614 S. Berkeley Lane

CutieBlue is a blue door to family paradise! On a quiet, quaint street in Boise's bench neighborhood (8min to downtown/9min to the airport) you'll find a phenomenal backyard and amazing design - all in a home where everything is completely thought out. Kitchen is fully equipped (crockpot, blender, deluxe coffee setup, dishes, flatware, etc). Roku streaming TVs in both the spacious master and the living room. Rock the hammock or take up a family yard game - this is the perfect family getaway!

Our house is located in a secluded street in the Bench area of Boise. Quiet, neighborly street with minimal traffic and easy access to services if needed.

The Boise Bench neighborhood is a quiet historic neighborhood just to the south of downtown boise and north and with easy access to the airport (flight pattern does not effect this house). The homes range from modest 1930-40's bungalows to turn-of-the century estates. Interspersed are large 1950's and 60's neighborhoods, harkening back to a boom era in Boise. The Boise Bench is very centrally located in Boise with easy access to downtown, BSU, the Garden City Live-Work-Create District (wineries, breweries and art studios) and easy access to the airport and I-84 (but not too close!)



If visiting with kids check out nearby Cassia Park, Terri Day, Manitou or Ivy Wild Parks. Ivy Wild, South and Borah Pools are some of the best pools in the area for summer fun.



The Boise Bench is known for its great international food.