Last updated May 26 2020 at 12:15 AM

614 S. Berkeley Lane

614 S Berkeley St · (208) 509-0575
Location

614 S Berkeley St, Boise, ID 83705
Depot Bench

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Buildium

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. Sep 19

$2,800

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 1 Bath · 1244 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

pool
range
Unit Amenities
range
Property Amenities
pool
CutieBlue is a blue door to family paradise! On a quiet, quaint street in Boise's bench neighborhood (8min to downtown/9min to the airport) you'll find a phenomenal backyard and amazing design - all in a home where everything is completely thought out. Kitchen is fully equipped (crockpot, blender, deluxe coffee setup, dishes, flatware, etc). Roku streaming TVs in both the spacious master and the living room. Rock the hammock or take up a family yard game - this is the perfect family getaway!
Our house is located in a secluded street in the Bench area of Boise. Quiet, neighborly street with minimal traffic and easy access to services if needed.
The Boise Bench neighborhood is a quiet historic neighborhood just to the south of downtown boise and north and with easy access to the airport (flight pattern does not effect this house). The homes range from modest 1930-40's bungalows to turn-of-the century estates. Interspersed are large 1950's and 60's neighborhoods, harkening back to a boom era in Boise. The Boise Bench is very centrally located in Boise with easy access to downtown, BSU, the Garden City Live-Work-Create District (wineries, breweries and art studios) and easy access to the airport and I-84 (but not too close!)

If visiting with kids check out nearby Cassia Park, Terri Day, Manitou or Ivy Wild Parks. Ivy Wild, South and Borah Pools are some of the best pools in the area for summer fun.

The Boise Bench is known for its great international food.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 614 S. Berkeley Lane have any available units?
614 S. Berkeley Lane has a unit available for $2,800 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Boise, ID?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Boise Rent Report.
Is 614 S. Berkeley Lane currently offering any rent specials?
614 S. Berkeley Lane isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 614 S. Berkeley Lane pet-friendly?
No, 614 S. Berkeley Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Boise.
Does 614 S. Berkeley Lane offer parking?
No, 614 S. Berkeley Lane does not offer parking.
Does 614 S. Berkeley Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 614 S. Berkeley Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 614 S. Berkeley Lane have a pool?
Yes, 614 S. Berkeley Lane has a pool.
Does 614 S. Berkeley Lane have accessible units?
No, 614 S. Berkeley Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 614 S. Berkeley Lane have units with dishwashers?
No, 614 S. Berkeley Lane does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 614 S. Berkeley Lane have units with air conditioning?
No, 614 S. Berkeley Lane does not have units with air conditioning.
