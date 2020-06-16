Amenities

5157 S Council Bluffs Available 06/24/20 LIKE NEW REMODEL IN PRIME SE BOISE LOCATION - In desirable SE Boise, the timeless design of this single plus basement home features a gorgeous like-new interior with fresh paint and floorings, all new plumbing, electrical, fixtures and appliances and impressive custom architectural finishes. Elegant living spaces on the main level are accentuated by soaring vaulted ceilings, a modern and clean color pallette and abundant natural lighting. The remodeled kitchen features beautiful custom cabinetry and tile work, new stainless steel appliances, and an enormous stainless single bowl sink with a picture perfect window view to the front of the house. The open great room features flexible options for formal living and dining spaces, a gas fireplace and views of the park-like backyard setting and oversized covered patio for outdoor entertaining. The main level hosts a master bedroom and bath while all additional bedrooms and a guest bath are on the lower level with its own stunning family/bonus room setting. The 4th bedroom is ideal for an office or den. A finished, oversized two car garage offers lots of room for cars and storage. Tenant pays utilities and for mowing/edging and bed care with sprinkler maintenance and seasonal trimming included in the rent. This home is available for immediate occupancy on a 12 mo minimum lease term. Great location, close to Micron, shopping and freeway access. Available for occupancy in June 2020.



DUE TO THE CURRENT COVID-19 OUTBREAK, WAYPOINT IS COMMITTED TO IMPLEMENTING NEW STRATEGIES FOR OPTIMAL HEALTH AND SAFETY. PLEASE CONTACT US ABOUT A PRIVATE VIDEO TOUR OF THIS HOME.



TERMS SUMMARY:

- $2,200/month rent price

- $2,200 security deposit

- Lease term: 12+ mo

- Appliances included: Refrigerator, microwave, gas oven range, dishwasher stackable washer/dryer set

- Gas forced heat and air conditioning.

- Pets: Mature pets negotiable with pet screening, increased (refundable) deposit, and monthly pet rent per approved pet.

- Tenant pays all utilities + a $10 monthly fee for preventative maintenance/furnace filter delivery service.

- Sprinkler care and periodic lawn fertilizer treatments included.

- Tenant responsible for mowing, bed care and leaf clean up.

- No Smokers.



PLEASE SEE OUR TENANT SCREENING REQUIREMENTS AT: https://tinyurl.com/WaypointScreeningRequirements



*Property listing information is deemed reliable but not guaranteed. Renter to verify all information*



