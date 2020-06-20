All apartments in Boise
412 S 13th St Ste 312
Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:13 PM

412 S 13th St Ste 312

412 South 13th Street · (208) 794-7613
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

412 South 13th Street, Boise, ID 83702
Downtown Boise City

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

1 Bedroom

Unit 412 S 13th St Ste 312 · Avail. Jul 1

$1,395

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 954 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
garage
stainless steel
walk in closets
elevator
Unit Amenities
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
elevator
parking
garage
media room
412 S 13th St Ste 312 Available 07/01/20 City Side Lofts Condo ~ 1bed/1bath - unfurnished - This striking condo is in the City Side Lofts, just a stroll away from downtown Boise, shopping, restaurants, theaters, Saturday Market and Bodo. Ann Morrison Park and the Greenbelt five minutes away. Everything you need just a few feet from your front door! Stainless steel appliances; washer/dryer included, bright and fresh interior. Large walk-in closet and double vanity in the spacious bathroom. This condo also features a large shaded balcony from which you can survey the beautiful Boise landscape!

The unit is leased unfurnished for $1575, Deposit $1500 Tenant pays E/G. (UNIT IS LEASED UNFURNISHED)

The unit is NO PETS and the unit & building is NO SMOKING. Please find application and CC&R's at www.dspropertymgt.com

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE4362684)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 412 S 13th St Ste 312 have any available units?
412 S 13th St Ste 312 has a unit available for $1,395 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Boise, ID?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Boise Rent Report.
What amenities does 412 S 13th St Ste 312 have?
Some of 412 S 13th St Ste 312's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 412 S 13th St Ste 312 currently offering any rent specials?
412 S 13th St Ste 312 isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 412 S 13th St Ste 312 pet-friendly?
No, 412 S 13th St Ste 312 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Boise.
Does 412 S 13th St Ste 312 offer parking?
Yes, 412 S 13th St Ste 312 does offer parking.
Does 412 S 13th St Ste 312 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 412 S 13th St Ste 312 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 412 S 13th St Ste 312 have a pool?
No, 412 S 13th St Ste 312 does not have a pool.
Does 412 S 13th St Ste 312 have accessible units?
No, 412 S 13th St Ste 312 does not have accessible units.
Does 412 S 13th St Ste 312 have units with dishwashers?
No, 412 S 13th St Ste 312 does not have units with dishwashers.
