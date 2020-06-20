Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony garage stainless steel walk in closets elevator

Unit Amenities in unit laundry patio / balcony walk in closets stainless steel Property Amenities elevator parking garage media room

412 S 13th St Ste 312 Available 07/01/20 City Side Lofts Condo ~ 1bed/1bath - unfurnished - This striking condo is in the City Side Lofts, just a stroll away from downtown Boise, shopping, restaurants, theaters, Saturday Market and Bodo. Ann Morrison Park and the Greenbelt five minutes away. Everything you need just a few feet from your front door! Stainless steel appliances; washer/dryer included, bright and fresh interior. Large walk-in closet and double vanity in the spacious bathroom. This condo also features a large shaded balcony from which you can survey the beautiful Boise landscape!



The unit is leased unfurnished for $1575, Deposit $1500 Tenant pays E/G. (UNIT IS LEASED UNFURNISHED)



The unit is NO PETS and the unit & building is NO SMOKING. Please find application and CC&R's at www.dspropertymgt.com



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE4362684)