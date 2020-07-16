All apartments in Boise
Home
/
Boise, ID
/
4105 West Garnet Street - 1
Last updated July 7 2020 at 4:24 AM

4105 West Garnet Street - 1

4105 Garnet Street · (208) 314-9493
Location

4105 Garnet Street, Boise, ID 83703
Veterans Park

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Buildium

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 Bed · Avail. now

$1,350

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 971 sqft

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
on-site laundry
parking
garage
internet access
*****************************Location Location Location************************************

To schedule a viewing or apply go to www.Tenant-Now.com or Call/Text (208) 314-9493.

Accent to details.....nothing is better than moving into a recently remodeled property close to everything! You can have it all in this step saving 2 bedroom 1 bath townhome off State Street. Just minutes from greenbelt, downtown, bars, and restaurants, hiking or biking in the foothills, BSU, parks, and the Boise River. Don't miss your chance to meet new friends and create memories in style!

Schools
~Elementary school: Taft
~Middle school: Hillside
~High School: Boise

Other
~ Lease Term 1 - 3 Year
~ Some Small Dogs OK with additional Fees
~Tenant responsible for utilities
~Application Fee $30 per Adult

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

