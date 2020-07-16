4105 West Garnet Street - 1

Amenities

on-site laundry patio / balcony dishwasher pet friendly garage recently renovated

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher fireplace microwave patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly on-site laundry parking garage internet access

Location Location Location



To schedule a viewing or apply go to www.Tenant-Now.com or Call/Text (208) 314-9493.



Accent to details.....nothing is better than moving into a recently remodeled property close to everything! You can have it all in this step saving 2 bedroom 1 bath townhome off State Street. Just minutes from greenbelt, downtown, bars, and restaurants, hiking or biking in the foothills, BSU, parks, and the Boise River. Don't miss your chance to meet new friends and create memories in style!



Schools

~Elementary school: Taft

~Middle school: Hillside

~High School: Boise



Other

~ Lease Term 1 - 3 Year

~ Some Small Dogs OK with additional Fees

~Tenant responsible for utilities

~Application Fee $30 per Adult