410 Sherman

Located in the Hillside subdivision, this duplex is very close to downtown and all the amenities of the North End. The fenced in backyard backs onto a lovely hillside, there is a cement patio off the side of the house and a roomy carport in front.



Hardwood floors throughout and lots of natural sunlight give this unit a very open and spacious feel. The two bedrooms are separated by a bath. The eat-in kitchen is easy to navigate with the washer and dryer area along one side behind sliding doors.



Call Aloha Property Management to schedule a showing 208-314-9713.



**Tenant pays all utilities**Tenant responsible for all yard care**One dog may be considered with additional non-refundable pet fee plus month pet rent**Rent includes Tenant Benefit Package of: Quarterly Furnace Filter Delivery: Pest Control: 24/7 Online Services: 24/7 Maintenance: 24/7 Tenant Portal Access: Online Rent payments FREE when using your bank account**Renters Insurance is required**



Amenities: 2 Bed, 1 Bath, 1 Carport, Du-plex, Kitchen, Refrigerator, Electric Range, Gas Heat, Living Room, Fenced Yard, AC, WD Hook Up, Tenant pays all utilities, Tenant is responsible for lawn care, RENTERS INSURANCE IS A MUST, One dog maybe considered with non refundable pet fee and monthly pet rent, Rent includes Tenant Benefit Package of: Quarterly Furnace Filter Delivery: Pest Control: 24/7 Online Services: 24/7 Maintenance: 24/7 Tenant Portal Access: Online Rent payments FREE when using your bank account