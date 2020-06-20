All apartments in Boise
Find more places like 410 Sherman.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Boise, ID
/
410 Sherman
Last updated June 16 2020 at 10:25 PM

410 Sherman

410 Sherman Street · (208) 314-8713
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Boise
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Gym
See all
Luxury Places
See all

Location

410 Sherman Street, Boise, ID 83702
North End

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Tenant Turner

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 Bed · Avail. Jul 3

$1,550

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 800 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dogs allowed
24hr maintenance
carport
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
dogs allowed
pet friendly
carport
parking
24hr maintenance
Located in the Hillside subdivision, this duplex is very close to downtown and all the amenities of the North End. The fenced in backyard backs onto a lovely hillside, there is a cement patio off the side of the house and a roomy carport in front.

Hardwood floors throughout and lots of natural sunlight give this unit a very open and spacious feel. The two bedrooms are separated by a bath. The eat-in kitchen is easy to navigate with the washer and dryer area along one side behind sliding doors.

Call Aloha Property Management to schedule a showing 208-314-9713.

**Tenant pays all utilities**Tenant responsible for all yard care**One dog may be considered with additional non-refundable pet fee plus month pet rent**Rent includes Tenant Benefit Package of: Quarterly Furnace Filter Delivery: Pest Control: 24/7 Online Services: 24/7 Maintenance: 24/7 Tenant Portal Access: Online Rent payments FREE when using your bank account**Renters Insurance is required**

Amenities: 2 Bed, 1 Bath, 1 Carport, Du-plex, Kitchen, Refrigerator, Electric Range, Gas Heat, Living Room, Fenced Yard, AC, WD Hook Up, Tenant pays all utilities, Tenant is responsible for lawn care, RENTERS INSURANCE IS A MUST, One dog maybe considered with non refundable pet fee and monthly pet rent, Rent includes Tenant Benefit Package of: Quarterly Furnace Filter Delivery: Pest Control: 24/7 Online Services: 24/7 Maintenance: 24/7 Tenant Portal Access: Online Rent payments FREE when using your bank account

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 410 Sherman have any available units?
410 Sherman has a unit available for $1,550 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Boise, ID?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Boise Rent Report.
What amenities does 410 Sherman have?
Some of 410 Sherman's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 410 Sherman currently offering any rent specials?
410 Sherman isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 410 Sherman pet-friendly?
Yes, 410 Sherman is pet friendly.
Does 410 Sherman offer parking?
Yes, 410 Sherman does offer parking.
Does 410 Sherman have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 410 Sherman offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 410 Sherman have a pool?
No, 410 Sherman does not have a pool.
Does 410 Sherman have accessible units?
No, 410 Sherman does not have accessible units.
Does 410 Sherman have units with dishwashers?
No, 410 Sherman does not have units with dishwashers.
Have a question for 410 Sherman?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Reedhouse
1671 South Riverstone Lane
Boise, ID 83706
Renaissance At Hobble Creek
6240 N Park Meadow Way
Boise, ID 83713
Lodge at Maple Grove
985 N Maple Grove Rd
Boise, ID 83704
Rosewood Apartments
930 N Maple Grove Rd
Boise, ID 83704
River Pointe
6200 River Pointe Dr
Boise, ID 83714
Arrive Skyline
2001 South Hudson Avenue
Boise, ID 83705
Monterra
3960 S Federal Way
Boise, ID 83716
Whitewater Park
365 N Whitewater Park Blvd
Boise, ID 83702

Similar Pages

Boise 1 BedroomsBoise 2 Bedrooms
Boise Apartments with GymBoise Apartments with Pool
Boise Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Meridian, IDStar, ID
Kuna, IDCaldwell, ID
Nampa, IDEagle, ID

Nearby Neighborhoods

Southeast BoiseVista
Collister
Veterans Park

Apartments Near Colleges

Boise State University
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity